Massapequa School District Defies State Mascot Ban With Federal Backing
The Massapequa School District in New York and its sports teams have consistently expressed Chiefs pride throughout its history.
Currently, the district, its staff and students are fighting to keep the school’s mascot name and logo intact.
Massapequa has been in a contentious legal battle against New York State’s 2023 mandate prohibiting public schools from using Native American-related names, logos and mascots.
Decades-Long Controversy Over Mascots in New York
The Associated Press detailed in an April 30 report that New York’s attempt to enforce the ban of Native American mascots and logos throughout the state dates back more than two decades to Gov. George Pataki’s administration.
In 2022, the state gave school districts until the end of the 2021-22 school year to new logos and mascots.
As of June 2024, more than five dozen schools in the state have phased out Native American themes from their names and mascots.
President Trump and Linda McMahon Rally Behind Massapequa
But the Massapequa community is holding its own – and it has gotten the attention of President Doanld Trump’s administration.
Back on April 28, President Trump praised the school district for standing firm in keeping the Chiefs’ pride on Instagram – declaring “LONG LIVE THE MASSAPEQUA CHIEFS” in a post.
Federal Civil Rights Claim Against the Ban
More recently, U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon has chimed in.
According to a report from the Associated Press, McMahon paid a visit to Massapequa School District on May 30 to announce that an investigation by her department determined that state education officials violated Title VI of the federal civil rights laws with its mandate to ban the use of Native American logos and mascots statewide.
As Massapequa students, staff and local officials surrounded McMahon, she described the district’s Chiefs mascot as an “incredible” representation of Native American leadership.
McMahon then said her department will give the state 10 days, from May 30, to sign an agreement to rescind its Native American mascot ban and apologize for discriminating against Native Americans.
“The Trump Administration will not stand idly by as state leaders attempt to eliminate the history and culture of Native American tribes,” McMahon added.
State Pushback: NYSED Responds to Federal Intervention
McMahon’s speech was dismissed by JP O’Hare, a spokesperson for the state education department, noting her visit to the school district as “political theater.”
O’Hare added that the Massapequa school district was “doing a grave disservice” to its students by refusing to address concerns from local tribes.
“These representatives will tell them, as they have told us, that certain Native American names and images perpetuate negative stereotypes and are demonstrably harmful to children,” O’Hare said in a statement.
Championship Hunt Amid Controversy
Despite the three-way conflict between the state, federal government and the Massapequa faithful, the Chiefs’ varsity spring sport teams are in the hunt for state titles.
Massapequa’s baseball, softball and boys and girls lacrosse squads are all in their respective state tournament after they captured Section VIII crowns.
The boys lacrosse and baseball teams are looking to add to their collection of state titles, while the girls lacrosse and softball squads are both hoping for state supremacy for the first time in history.
What’s Next for the Massapequa Chiefs?
Further details on Massapequa’s ongoing stance with the Chiefs’ name remains to be seen.
