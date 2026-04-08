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New York High School Boys Lacrosse Top 15 Rankings – April 8, 2026

The first 2026 rankings out of the Empire State are here
Kevin L. Smith|
Senior George Mavlios (3) and the Chaminade boys lacrosse team compete against Seton Hall Prep (NJ) earlier in the season.
Senior George Mavlios (3) and the Chaminade boys lacrosse team compete against Seton Hall Prep (NJ) earlier in the season. | Pete Hagedoorn/SBLive

The early part of the boys lacrosse season continues to move forward.

High School on SI’s first New York boys lacrosse rankings of the 2026 season are here:

1. Garden City (5-0)

2. Chaminade (5-3)

3. St. Anthony’s (3-2)

4. Manhasset (5-0)

5. Port Washington (6-0)

6. Massapequa (4-0)

7. Northport (2-1)

8. Harborfields (6-0)

9. Horace Greeley (1-0)

10. Jamesville-DeWitt (3-1)

11. Sachem North (4-0)

12. Rye (1-1)

13. Niskayuna (2-0)

14. Somers (2-1)

15. Syosset (4-0)

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Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a Rochester (NY) native and a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sportswriter in 2013. Since then, he’s held sportswriter and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport (PA), Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com | Post-Standard, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

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