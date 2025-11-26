High School

New York High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NYSPHSAA) - November 26, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 New York high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Christian Brothers Academy defenders Tre' Williams and Christian Giannone (24) tackle Whitesboro ball-carrier Connor McDonald Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chiz Frye Field in Whitesboro, New York.
Christian Brothers Academy defenders Tre' Williams and Christian Giannone (24) tackle Whitesboro ball-carrier Connor McDonald Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, at Chiz Frye Field in Whitesboro, New York. / JON RATHBUN / Herkimer Times Telegram / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 New York high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 28 and Saturday, November 29 with 11 games this weekend.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the New York high school playoffs. The championship games will begin on December 5.

New York High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NYSPHSAA) - Novemeber 28, 2025

8 Man Regional Bracket

Championship Round

Class D Bracket

Semifinal Round

Class A Bracket

Semifinal Round

New York High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (NYSPHSAA) - Novemeber 29, 2025

Class AA Bracket

Semifinal Round

Class B Bracket

Semifinal Round

Class C Bracket

Semifinal Round

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/New York