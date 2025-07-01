New York’s Top Boys Lacrosse Players Named 2025 USA Lacrosse All-Americans
USA Lacrosse announced its nationwide boys lacrosse All-Americans on Tuesday.
More than 40 boys lacrosse players in New York State received recognition.
Below is a list of New York-based players to receive All-America honors:
CHSAA
Tim Plunkett, attack, Iona Prep
Billy Haggerty, attack, Iona Prep
Luke Pasacreta, midfield, Iona Prep
New York City
Anthony Gambardella, midfield, Curtis
Spencer Spallone, long-stick/midfield, Midwood
Xsavion Garcia, attack, South Bronx Prep
Ansoumane Soumaoro, attack, South Bronx Prep
NYSAIS
Remy Becker, defense, Hackley School
Hunter Earle, midfield, Riverdale Country
Section I
Matthew Byrne, attack, Horace Greeley
Jameson Blakeslee, midfield, Horace Greeley
Carsen Winters, attack, Mamaroneck
Jake Reese, attack, Mamaroneck
Matt Gianetti, long-stick midfielder, Rye
Tyler McDermott, midfield, Rye
Chris Iuliano, defense, Rye
Matt Mayfield, midfield, Somers
Miguel Iglesias, midfield, Somers
Section II
Benning DeLaMater, midfield, Columbia
Connor Reynolds, defense, Niskayuna
John Mooney, attack, Niskayuna
Dillon Licht, midfield, Niskayuna
Michael Hennessey, attack, Shaker
Section III
Brady Garcia, midfield, Baldwinsville
Luke Patchen, midfield, Jamesville-Dewitt
Ben Porter, defense, Jamesville-Dewitt
Luke Mizro, midfield, Skaneateles
Nico Spaziani, midfield, Watertown
Charlie Lockwood, attack, West Genesee
Section IV
Lucas Bartlow, goalie, Chenango Forks
Troeger Lombardini, attack, Johnson City
Tyler Mathews, attack, Maine-Endwell
Section V
Will Rheude, defense, Canandaigua Academy
Mitchell Monte, attack, Fairport
Cooper Moore, attack, Irondequoit
Anthony Theodorakakos, defense, Penfield
Teagan Fingar, attack, Penn Yan Academy
Keegan Ahern, long-stick/midfield, Pittsford Sutherland
Section VI
Nicholas Fry, midfield, Akron
Matthew Siener, defense, Frontier
Winter Rivera, attack, Gowanda
Dylan Jagow, midfield, Hamburg
Noah Nahrebeski, defense, Hamburg
Luke Danna, attack, Orchard Park
Landon Welka, midfield, St. Francis
Section IX
Jaydan Saraceno, midfield, Cornwall
Ryan Behringer, attack, Monroe-Woodbury
Aidan Corbalis, defense, Warwick Valley
