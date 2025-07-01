High School

New York’s Top Boys Lacrosse Players Named 2025 USA Lacrosse All-Americans

Over 40 boys lacrosse standouts out of New York State received All-America recognition

Kevin L. Smith

Penn Yan’s Teagan Fingar (2) drives to the goal in a game against Chenango Forks during the 2025 season.
Penn Yan’s Teagan Fingar (2) drives to the goal in a game against Chenango Forks during the 2025 season. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USA Lacrosse announced its nationwide boys lacrosse All-Americans on Tuesday.

More than 40 boys lacrosse players in New York State received recognition.

Below is a list of New York-based players to receive All-America honors:

CHSAA

Tim Plunkett, attack, Iona Prep

Billy Haggerty, attack, Iona Prep

Luke Pasacreta, midfield, Iona Prep

New York City

Anthony Gambardella, midfield, Curtis 

Spencer Spallone, long-stick/midfield, Midwood 

Xsavion Garcia, attack, South Bronx Prep

Ansoumane Soumaoro, attack, South Bronx Prep

NYSAIS

Remy Becker, defense, Hackley School

Hunter Earle, midfield, Riverdale Country

Section I

Matthew Byrne, attack, Horace Greeley 

Jameson Blakeslee, midfield, Horace Greeley 

Carsen Winters, attack, Mamaroneck 

Jake Reese, attack, Mamaroneck 

Matt Gianetti, long-stick midfielder, Rye 

Tyler McDermott, midfield, Rye 

Chris Iuliano, defense, Rye 

Matt Mayfield, midfield, Somers 

Miguel Iglesias, midfield, Somers

Section II

Benning DeLaMater, midfield, Columbia 

Connor Reynolds, defense, Niskayuna

John Mooney, attack, Niskayuna

Dillon Licht, midfield, Niskayuna

Michael Hennessey, attack, Shaker

Section III

Brady Garcia, midfield, Baldwinsville 

Luke Patchen, midfield, Jamesville-Dewitt

Ben Porter, defense, Jamesville-Dewitt

Luke Mizro, midfield, Skaneateles 

Nico Spaziani, midfield, Watertown 

Charlie Lockwood, attack, West Genesee

Section IV

Lucas Bartlow, goalie, Chenango Forks

Troeger Lombardini, attack, Johnson City

Tyler Mathews, attack, Maine-Endwell

Section V

Will Rheude, defense, Canandaigua Academy

Mitchell Monte, attack, Fairport 

Cooper Moore, attack, Irondequoit 

Anthony Theodorakakos, defense, Penfield 

Teagan Fingar, attack, Penn Yan Academy

Keegan Ahern, long-stick/midfield, Pittsford Sutherland

Section VI

Nicholas Fry, midfield, Akron

Matthew Siener, defense, Frontier

Winter Rivera, attack, Gowanda

Dylan Jagow, midfield, Hamburg

Noah Nahrebeski, defense, Hamburg

Luke Danna, attack, Orchard Park 

Landon Welka, midfield, St. Francis

Section IX

Jaydan Saraceno, midfield, Cornwall

Ryan Behringer, attack, Monroe-Woodbury

Aidan Corbalis, defense, Warwick Valley

