'Pick 'Em' Challenge: NYSPHSAA New York high school girls basketball playoffs; compete with friends, pick a winner
High School on SI, powered SBLive Sports, is taking its engagement to new heights.
Welcome to the March Madness of high school basketball with the Playoff Pick 'Em challenge, which allows users to guess the winner of each game in each round of the upcoming 2025 NYSPHSAA playoffs in girls basketball.
Once you've locked in your picks, simply save your selections and wait to see where you sit on the Pick 'Em leaderboard at the end of each round.
All that's required is a FREE signup on scorebooklive.com or by downloading the SBLive Sports app.
PLAYOFF PICK 'EM
NEW YORK NYSPHSAA GIRLS BASKETBALL: CLASS A | CLASS AA | CLASS AAA | CLASS B | CLASS C | CLASS D
Playoff Pick 'Em
Playoff Pick 'Em is a brand-new bracket prediction challenge for high school sports, where users compete to pick the most accurate bracket. The contest is free-to-play and is available nationwide for most sports on High School On SI. Enter today and pick your favorite teams to take home the title!
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school girls basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
