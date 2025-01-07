Rochester-area Boys Basketball Player Hits Long Buzzer Beater to Force OT

FULL-COURT BUZZER BEATER: With Bishop Kearney down by 3 to Aquinas with 0.9 seconds left, Alejandro Aguilar heaved a prayer from his own free-throw line and it was nothing but net!



The celebration would be short-lived, however, as AQ won 85-75 in OT. @News_8 @BKHS_Sports pic.twitter.com/ZigBvGyW40