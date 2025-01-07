Rochester-area Boys Basketball Player Hits Long Buzzer Beater to Force OT
Bishop Kearney's Alejandro Aguilar throws one in from three-quarter court
A Bishop Kearney senior hit a long buzzer-beating shot to force overtime on Monday.
In a New York Section V boys basketball game at Bishop Kearney High School, the Kings found themselves down three with 0.9 seconds left in regulation against Private Parochial divisional foe Aquinas Institute.
BK senior Alejandro Aguilar retrieved the in-bounds pass, threw up a desperation heave from the opposite end of the court and sunk the shot to tie the game as the clock struck zero.
AJ Feldman, a sports reporter at News 8 WROC in Rochester, captured the video Monday evening.
Despite the late-game heroics from Aguilar, Aquinas came away with an 85-75 win in OT.
The Kings (1-6) and the Lil’ Irish (5-1) face each other again on Feb. 18.
