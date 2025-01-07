High School

Rochester-area Boys Basketball Player Hits Long Buzzer Beater to Force OT

Bishop Kearney's Alejandro Aguilar throws one in from three-quarter court

Kevin L. Smith

Bishop Kearney's Alejandro Aguilar, pictured from an earlier game, hit a three-quarter shot in the final second of the fourth quarter, Monday, to lift his team into overtime against Aquinas Institute. Kearney eventually lost, 85-75.
A Bishop Kearney senior hit a long buzzer-beating shot to force overtime on Monday.

In a New York Section V boys basketball game at Bishop Kearney High School, the Kings found themselves down three with 0.9 seconds left in regulation against Private Parochial divisional foe Aquinas Institute.

BK senior Alejandro Aguilar retrieved the in-bounds pass, threw up a desperation heave from the opposite end of the court and sunk the shot to tie the game as the clock struck zero.

AJ Feldman, a sports reporter at News 8 WROC in Rochester, captured the video Monday evening.

Despite the late-game heroics from Aguilar, Aquinas came away with an 85-75 win in OT.

The Kings (1-6) and the Lil’ Irish (5-1) face each other again on Feb. 18. 

Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he's held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he's held since 2021.

