DJ Jones Departs Green Tech for KIPP, Will Lead New Albany Hoops Program
DJ Jones has been at the helm of the Green Tech boys basketball for almost a decade.
Now, Jones is set to take on a new adventure in the Albany area. The Times Union reported that Jones is leaving the Eagles to become the athletic director and boys basketball coach at KIPP Capital Region.
Winning Legacy at Green Tech: 118 Wins and a State Title
Jones coached at Green Tech for seven years and compiled a 118-39 varsity record. The Eagles captured three-straight Section II Class AAA titles in 2022-24 and brought home a state crown in 2024.
Green Tech fell in this year’s Class AAA sectional final to Shaker, who went to win its first state title in program history.
A New Beginning: KIPP to Join Section II Class C
KIPP Capital Region, a new program, will compete in Section II Class C for the 2025-26 season.
Why Jones Made the Move: Building a Program from the Ground Up
"I had a lot of great years at Green Tech, 12 years overall and a lot of success with students, on and off the court," Jones told The Times Union. "KIPP is intriguing because it is a brand new K-through-12, so I have an opportunity to create a feeder program starting at the early ages in the inner city."
Follow the Leader: Star Point Guard Transfers with Jones
Indavier Barnes, a junior point guard for Green Tech this past season, is transferring to KIPP to play for Jones.
