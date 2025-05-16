Top 10 New York State girls lacrosse rankings (5/16/2025)

High School

The third week of High School On SI’s New York State girls lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season has arrived.

See which teams cracked the top 10:

No. 1: St. Anthony’s (15-0)

The team cruised to a 21-3 win over Sacred Heart in the CHSAA 2A semifinal round. St. Anthony’s will compete for a championship title next week.

Previous rank: 1

No. 2: Nyack (16-0)

The undefeated RedHawks recently pulled off three wins in five days.

Previous rank: 4

No. 3: Bayport-Blue Point (15-1)

The Phantoms will soon prepare for the postseason.

Previous rank: 2

No. 4: Cicero-North Syracuse (14-1)

The Northstars recorded a dominant win over Baldwinsville on Thursday. C-NS faces the Bees again on Monday.

Previous rank: 9

No. 5: Smithtown West (13-2)

The squad squeezed out a 13-12 win over Rocky Point on Thursday.

Previous rank: 6

No. 6: Garden City (14-2)

The Trojans are set for postseason play, capping the regular season with an overwhelming win over Seaford on May 8.

Previous rank: 7

No. 7: Westhampton (13-3)

The Hurricanes bounced back from a loss on May 9 with back-to-back victories this week. 

Previous rank: 8

No. 8: Sayville (13-3)

The Golden Flashes topped East Islip and Shoreham-Wading River this week to wrap up the regular season.

Previous rank: 10

No. 9: Cold Spring Harbor (13-2)

The Seahawks, reigning New York state champions, entered the rankings for the first time this season. The team is currently riding a six-game win streak. 

Previous rank: None

No. 10: Victor (11-2)

After a tough loss to C-NS, the Blue Devils grabbed two victories this week. They face Section III’s South Jefferson on Saturday.

Previous rank: 3

Dropped out: West Islip (13-3)

