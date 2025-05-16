Top 10 New York State girls lacrosse rankings (5/16/2025)
The third week of High School On SI’s New York State girls lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season has arrived.
See which teams cracked the top 10:
No. 1: St. Anthony’s (15-0)
The team cruised to a 21-3 win over Sacred Heart in the CHSAA 2A semifinal round. St. Anthony’s will compete for a championship title next week.
Previous rank: 1
No. 2: Nyack (16-0)
The undefeated RedHawks recently pulled off three wins in five days.
Previous rank: 4
No. 3: Bayport-Blue Point (15-1)
The Phantoms will soon prepare for the postseason.
Previous rank: 2
No. 4: Cicero-North Syracuse (14-1)
The Northstars recorded a dominant win over Baldwinsville on Thursday. C-NS faces the Bees again on Monday.
Previous rank: 9
No. 5: Smithtown West (13-2)
The squad squeezed out a 13-12 win over Rocky Point on Thursday.
Previous rank: 6
No. 6: Garden City (14-2)
The Trojans are set for postseason play, capping the regular season with an overwhelming win over Seaford on May 8.
Previous rank: 7
No. 7: Westhampton (13-3)
The Hurricanes bounced back from a loss on May 9 with back-to-back victories this week.
Previous rank: 8
No. 8: Sayville (13-3)
The Golden Flashes topped East Islip and Shoreham-Wading River this week to wrap up the regular season.
Previous rank: 10
No. 9: Cold Spring Harbor (13-2)
The Seahawks, reigning New York state champions, entered the rankings for the first time this season. The team is currently riding a six-game win streak.
Previous rank: None
No. 10: Victor (11-2)
After a tough loss to C-NS, the Blue Devils grabbed two victories this week. They face Section III’s South Jefferson on Saturday.
Previous rank: 3
Dropped out: West Islip (13-3)
