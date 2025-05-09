High School

Top 10 New York State girls lacrosse rankings (5/8/2025)

This week's rankings went through some shuffling

Kevin L. Smith

Our Lady of Good Counsel

The second week of High School On SI’s New York State girls lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.

See which teams cracked the top 10:

No. 1: St. Anthony’s (13-0)

The team hosts Manhasset on Saturday.

Previous rank: 1

No. 2: Bayport-Blue Point (12-1)

The Phantoms play host to Shoreham-Wading River on Friday.

Previous rank: 3

No. 3: Victor (9-1)

The Blue Devils go up against Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday in a matchup of reigning state champions.

Previous rank: 4

No. 4: Nyack (12-1)

The Red Hawks will look to bounce from a tough loss to Yorktown on Tuesday with a home contest versus Wilton on Saturday.

Previous rank: 2

No. 5: West Islip (11-2)

The Lions take on Rocky Point Thursday evening.

Previous rank: 5

No. 6: Smithtown West (10-2)

The squad goes up against Westhampton on Friday.

Previous rank: 6

No. 7: Garden City (13-2)

The Trojans play host to Seaford on Thursday.

Previous rank: 8

No. 8: Westhampton (11-2)

The Hurricanes host fellow state-ranked opponent Smithtown West on Friday.

Previous rank: 9

No. 9: Cicero-North Syracuse (10-1)

The Northstars hit the road Thursday evening to take on West Genesee.

Previous rank: 10

No. 10: Sayville (10-3)

The Golden Flashes shook off a loss last week with a win over Babylon on Tuesday. The team faces Mount Sinai on Friday.

Previous rank: 7

More from High School On SI:

feed

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/New York