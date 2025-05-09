Top 10 New York State girls lacrosse rankings (5/8/2025)
The second week of High School On SI’s New York State girls lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.
See which teams cracked the top 10:
No. 1: St. Anthony’s (13-0)
The team hosts Manhasset on Saturday.
Previous rank: 1
No. 2: Bayport-Blue Point (12-1)
The Phantoms play host to Shoreham-Wading River on Friday.
Previous rank: 3
No. 3: Victor (9-1)
The Blue Devils go up against Cicero-North Syracuse on Saturday in a matchup of reigning state champions.
Previous rank: 4
No. 4: Nyack (12-1)
The Red Hawks will look to bounce from a tough loss to Yorktown on Tuesday with a home contest versus Wilton on Saturday.
Previous rank: 2
No. 5: West Islip (11-2)
The Lions take on Rocky Point Thursday evening.
Previous rank: 5
No. 6: Smithtown West (10-2)
The squad goes up against Westhampton on Friday.
Previous rank: 6
No. 7: Garden City (13-2)
The Trojans play host to Seaford on Thursday.
Previous rank: 8
No. 8: Westhampton (11-2)
The Hurricanes host fellow state-ranked opponent Smithtown West on Friday.
Previous rank: 9
No. 9: Cicero-North Syracuse (10-1)
The Northstars hit the road Thursday evening to take on West Genesee.
Previous rank: 10
No. 10: Sayville (10-3)
The Golden Flashes shook off a loss last week with a win over Babylon on Tuesday. The team faces Mount Sinai on Friday.
Previous rank: 7
