High School

Top 10 New York State girls lacrosse rankings (5/2/2025)

Multiple reigning state champions are in the rankings

Kevin L. Smith

Who are the top teams to watch in New York girls lacrosse?
Who are the top teams to watch in New York girls lacrosse? / Ben Ludeman

The first week of High School On SI’s New York State girls lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.

See which teams cracked the top 10:

No. 1: St. Anthony’s (10-0)

Also top-ranked in the nation, the team plays host to Sacred Heart on Monday.

No. 2: Nyack (10-0)

The Redhawks play host to Tappan Zee on Friday.

No. 3: Bayport-Blue Point (9-1)

The Phantoms, looking to bounce back from a loss to Rocky Point last week, face Sayville on Friday.

No. 4: Victor (7-1)

The reigning Class B state champion Blue Devils play host to Our Lady of Mercy on Saturday.

No. 5: West Islip (10-2)

The Lions play host to Eastport-South Manor on Tuesday.

No. 6: Smithtown West (10-2)

The team goes up against Miller Place on Tuesday.

No. 7: Sayville (9-2)

The Golden Flashes, the reigning Class C state champions, played host to Bayport-Blue Point on Friday.

No. 8: Garden City (11-2)

The Trojans play host to Manhasset on Saturday.

No. 9: Westhampton (9-2)

The Hurricanes play host to Rocky Point on Friday.

No. 10: Cicero-North Syracuse (9-1)

The Northstars, the defending Class A champions, take on South Jefferson on Saturday. The Spartans were a Class D state finalist last season.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Kevin L. Smith
KEVIN L. SMITH

Kevin L. Smith, a native of Rochester (NY), has been covering high school sports for over a decade. He started out as a freelance sports writer in 2013. Since then, he’s held sports writer and editor positions for newspapers in Coudersport and Sayre (PA) and Oswego (NY). Smith currently covers high school sports in the Greater Syracuse Area for syracuse.com, a position he’s held since 2021. You can follow him on social media @KevLSmittie. Story ideas can be sent to KLSFreelancing@outlook.com.

Home/New York