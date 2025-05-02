Top 10 New York State girls lacrosse rankings (5/2/2025)
The first week of High School On SI’s New York State girls lacrosse rankings for the 2025 season are here.
See which teams cracked the top 10:
No. 1: St. Anthony’s (10-0)
Also top-ranked in the nation, the team plays host to Sacred Heart on Monday.
No. 2: Nyack (10-0)
The Redhawks play host to Tappan Zee on Friday.
No. 3: Bayport-Blue Point (9-1)
The Phantoms, looking to bounce back from a loss to Rocky Point last week, face Sayville on Friday.
No. 4: Victor (7-1)
The reigning Class B state champion Blue Devils play host to Our Lady of Mercy on Saturday.
No. 5: West Islip (10-2)
The Lions play host to Eastport-South Manor on Tuesday.
No. 6: Smithtown West (10-2)
The team goes up against Miller Place on Tuesday.
No. 7: Sayville (9-2)
The Golden Flashes, the reigning Class C state champions, played host to Bayport-Blue Point on Friday.
No. 8: Garden City (11-2)
The Trojans play host to Manhasset on Saturday.
No. 9: Westhampton (9-2)
The Hurricanes play host to Rocky Point on Friday.
No. 10: Cicero-North Syracuse (9-1)
The Northstars, the defending Class A champions, take on South Jefferson on Saturday. The Spartans were a Class D state finalist last season.
