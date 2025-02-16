Uncommitted five-star basketball recruit close to making college choice
Junior Olivia Vukosa, an uncommitted five-star girls basketball recruit and standout for the Christ the King (NY) girls basketball team, is inching closer to choosing which Division I college she will continue her career.
Vukosa, who was recently named the Catholic High School Athletic Association girls basketball player of the year, announced on Instagram Saturday that she is close to narrowing her choice down to seven potential destinations.
The post, however, noted that possible choices will be coming soon from the highly-touted prospect.
Back in September, Vukosa revealed her “Sweet 16” of colleges, all of which offered a recruitment opportunity that she is considering.
Vukosa’s career with the Royals includes more than 65 double-doubles, over 1,000 points and 600-plus rebounds.