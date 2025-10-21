Christ the King’s 5-star center commits to UConn
Olivia Vukosa, a five-star senior center for the Christ the King girls basketball team in Queens, New York, made her college choice on Tuesday.
Vukosa, a 6-foot-5 post player who was named the 2024-25 Gatorade and MaxPreps New York Player of the Year, chose UConn to continue her basketball career. Vukosa chose the Huskies over LSU, Ohio State, Texas and South Carolina.
The top-ranked Class of 2026 center in New York state, Vukosa is also ranked fourth in the nation at her position.
Vukosa averaged 19.2 points, 17.9 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game in her junior season for the Royals.
Christ the King went 25-6 and captured the New York City crown last season. The team will kick off the 2025-26 campaign against Moore Catholic on Nov. 22.
