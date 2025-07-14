Vote: Who is the Top New York High School Football Quarterbacks Returning in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI has compiled a list of the best quarterbacks. Running backs, wide receivers and more will follow.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Monday, Augutst 1 at 11:59 PM ET
Aiden Barnes, Elmont, senior
Barnes, an all-state and all-region nod, compiled 1,630 passing yards and 15 TDs for the Spartans in 2024.
Archie Jones, CBA-Albany, senior
Jones, High School on SI’s reigning New York Football Player of the Year, completed 134-of-200 passes (67 percent) for 2,478 yards, 30 touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed for 268 yards and nine scores for the Brothers – a Class AA state finalist last year.
Carson Miller, Rye, senior
Miller, a Harvard men’s lacrosse commit, threw for 2,179 passing yards and 24 TDs in 2024 for the Garnets. On the ground, Miller ran for 518 yards and two scores on 53 carries.
Dylan Fox, Port Jervis, senior
Fox anchored the Raiders in the air and on the ground on route to a Class B state title last season. He completed 107-of-165 passes for 2,001 yards and 29 TDs. Fox also rushed for 1,098 and 17 scores on 139 carries.
Eli Welch, Westhill, senior
For Westhill in 2024, Welch compiled 1,726 passing yards and 18 TDs. On the ground, Welch rushed for 854 yards and 11 scores on 90 carries. On defense, he recorded 44.5 tackles and an interception.
Hudson Philbrick, Ward-Melville, junior
Philbrick compiled 1,230 yards and 14 TD passes for the Patriots in 2024.
John Sindoni, Liverpool, senior
An All-Central New York nod, Sindoni threw for 2,240 yards and 31 touchdowns for Liverpool last season.
John Vitullo, New Hartford, senior
Vitullo finished with 1,781 yards, 22 TDs in the air and three rushing scores for the Spartans in 2024.
Julian Guzman, Iona Prep, senior
Guzman, who is committed to play baseball at Maryland, guided the Gaels to NYC high school football league and overall state titles last season. In 2024, Guzman racked up 2,299 passing yards, 20 TDs and finished with a QB rating of 107.8. On the ground, he ran for 559 yards and seven scores on 70 carries.
Justus Kleitz, Iroquois, senior
Kleitz was dominant as the Redhawks’ play caller in 2024. He completed 217-of-314 passes for 3,234 yards and 35 TDs. Kleitz also carried the ball 48 times for 330 yards and three scores.
Michael Taylor, Niagara Falls, senior
Last season for the Wolverines, Taylor threw for 1,134 yards and 11 TDs, and rushed for 251 yards and a score.
Patrick Coan, Sayville, senior
Coan, a Lehigh football commit, notched 2,277 passing yards and 29 TDs for the Golden Flashes last year. On the ground, he finished with 403 yards and five scores on 48 carries.
Peyton Robinson, Long Island Lutheran, senior
Robinson finished with 2,136 passing yards and 28 TDs for the Crusaders. He also carried the ball 74 times and rushed for 527 yards and four scores.
Robbie LaBarbera, Minisink Valley, senior
LaBarbera finished with more than 1,400 yards and 18 TDs in the air last season for the Warriors. On the ground, LaBarbera rushed for over 900 yards and 18 scores.
Shane Harmon, Oceanside, senior
The Sailors’ playcaller completed 93-of-139 passes for 1,842 yards and 20 TDs in 2024.
Terrence Watson, Xaverian, senior
Watson threw for 1,035 yards and eight TDs for the Clippers last season. He also ran for 433 yards and 13 scores on 72 carries.
Timothy Stanley, Division, senior
Stanley recorded 1,728 passing yards, 17 TDs and two rushing scores for the Blue Dragons last season.
Vincent Feraca, Connetquot, senior
The Thunderbirds QB finished with 2,186 passing yards, 25 passing TDs and two rushing scores in 2024.
Zach Conklin, Elmira, senior
Selected as Southern Tier Sports Report’s Newcomer of the Year, Conklin threw for 872 yards and racked up 12 TDs in his first year as a starting QB for the Express.
