Christian Brothers Academy's Archie Jones Voted High School On SI’s 2024 New York Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Albany Christian Brothers Academy's Archie Jones has been voted High School On SI’s New York Player of the Year. Jones won the voting with 63.45 percent of the 4,378 votes casted.
Archie Jones, QB, Albany Christian Brothers Academy
Jones was efficient as anyone throwing the rock in the Empire State, with the junior passer completing 134-of-200 (67 percent) passes for 2,478 yards, 30 touchdowns and just one interception. The junior also rushed for 268 yards and scoring nine times on the ground.
Andy Villamarzo