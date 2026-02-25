Which New York Natives medaled at the 2026 Winter Olympics?
The 2026 Winter Olympics Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy have concluded, and Team USA brought home plenty of hardware.
Between individuals and teams, 12 gold medals were awarded to Team USA athletes. A handful of those athletes that reached the top of the podium have connections to New York state.
Here are the athletes who won gold medals out of the Empire State:
Women’s Ice Hockey: Aerin Frankel (Chappaqua), Haley Winn (Rochester) and Hayley Scamurra (Getzville)
Frankel (goalie), Winn (defense) and Scamurra (forward) were all part of a USA women’s hockey team that captured its third gold medal in history following a 2-1 overtime win over Canada.
Born and raised in Briarcliff Manor and the goaltender for the PWHL’s Boston Fleet, Frankel attended Horace Greeley High School before she transferred to Shattuck-Saint Mary's prep school in Minnesota. Frankel won three national titles – one in U-16 and two in U-19 – as a goalie for the Sabres. During her time at Shattuck, Frankel recorded 106 wins, a 1.10 goals against average, a .945 save percentage and 39 shutouts.
Winn, a defensemen for the PWHL’s Boston Fleet, is a 2021 graduate of Bishop Kearney High School. She transitioned from forward to defense following a game in Buffalo. While at Kearney, Winn played for the Selects Academy Program in Rochester. She also competed at the 2019 and 2020 U-18 World Championships, respectively winning silver and gold medals with Team USA.
Scamurra, a forward for the PWHL’s Montreal Victoire, is a Buffalo native who attended Nichols School. As a teenager, Scamurra competed in the Provincial Women’s Hockey League in Ontario, playing for the Oakville Hornets and Burlington Barracudas.
Charlie McAvoy, Men’s Ice Hockey, Long Beach
McAvoy was a member of the USA men’s hockey team that won a gold medal following a 2-1 victory in overtime over Canada. It was the team’s first gold medal since the “Miracle on Ice” squad won it in 1980.
McAvoy is currently an alternate captain and defenseman for the Boston Bruins. McAvoy attended Long Beach High School for a year before he moved to Ann Arbor, Michigan and went to Pioneer High School. He played for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program in the United States Hockey League for two seasons and also competed for the New York Rangers minor ice hockey team in the 2010 Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.
Christopher Lillis, Freestyle Skiing, Rochester
Lillis captured his second straight gold medal in the mixed team aerials after he finished eighth in the men’s aerials.
Lillis was a student in the Pittsford Central School District. He became the youngest male athlete ever to win FIS aerials World Cup when he claimed the top spot as a 17-year-old in 2016. His brother, Jonathan Lillis, competed in freestyle skiing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
