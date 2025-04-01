High School

Burns sets 2025 football schedule

Bulldogs seeking to building on an 8-4 2024 record

Mike Duprez

Burns in action against Shelby last season.
Burns in action against Shelby last season. / Joe L. Hughes II / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Burns has released its 2025 football schedule. The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-4 season that saw them reach the second round of the North Carolina state playoffs. They start the season with four consecutive home games.

Burns will get a chance to start strong with four straight home games to kickoff its 2025 slate, starting with Crest on Aug. 22.

Here is the complete schedule

Aug. 22 - Crest

Aug. 29 - Kings Mountain

Sept. 5 - East Gaston

Sept. 12 - Lincolnton

Sept. 19 - at Bessemer City

Sept. 26 - West Lincoln

Oct. 3 - at Stuart Cramer

Oct. 17 - at Cherryville

Oct. 24 - Highland Tech

Oct. 31 - at Shelby

Published
Mike Duprez
MIKE DUPREZ

Mike Duprez became a freelance sports journalist for Scorebooklive.com several months after retiring from the newspaper business. A native of Oakland, California, Duprez moved around as a child due to his father’s service in the United States Marine Corps. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1981. Duprez, who lives in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, had 30 years of experience in newspapers as well as other endeavors before retiring at the end of 2021. He covers stories in both North Carolina and South Carolina for Scorebooklive.com.

Home/North Carolina