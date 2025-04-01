Burns sets 2025 football schedule
Bulldogs seeking to building on an 8-4 2024 record
Burns has released its 2025 football schedule. The Bulldogs are coming off an 8-4 season that saw them reach the second round of the North Carolina state playoffs. They start the season with four consecutive home games.
Burns will get a chance to start strong with four straight home games to kickoff its 2025 slate, starting with Crest on Aug. 22.
Here is the complete schedule
Aug. 22 - Crest
Aug. 29 - Kings Mountain
Sept. 5 - East Gaston
Sept. 12 - Lincolnton
Sept. 19 - at Bessemer City
Sept. 26 - West Lincoln
Oct. 3 - at Stuart Cramer
Oct. 17 - at Cherryville
Oct. 24 - Highland Tech
Oct. 31 - at Shelby
Published