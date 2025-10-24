Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 71 games scheduled for Friday, October 24 in the Charlotte Metro, including nine games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams, as No. 3 Hough travels to No. 13 Myers Park and No. 11 Ashbrook hosts No. 16 Crest on Friday night.
Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
A.L. Brown vs Cox Mill
Albemarle vs North Rowan
Alexander Central vs Freedom
Andrew Jackson vs North Central
Anson vs Forest Hills
Ardrey Kell vs East Mecklenburg
Ashbrook vs Crest
Asheville School (Independent) vs SouthLake Christian Academy
Ashe County vs West Wilkes
Avery County vs Polk County
Ballantyne Ridge vs Providence
Bandys vs West Iredell
Bessemer City vs Shelby
Blacksburg vs Clinton
Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs North Stanly
Buford vs Cheraw
Bunker Hill vs North Lincoln
Burns vs Highland Tech
Camden vs Lancaster
Catawba Ridge vs Rock Hill
Central vs Chesterfield
Central Cabarrus vs West Cabarrus
Chambers vs West Charlotte
Charlotte Catholic vs Cuthbertson
Charlotte Christian vs Providence Day
Charlotte Country Day School vs Charlotte Latin
Cherryville vs Stuart Cramer
Chester vs Mid-Carolina
Clover vs Nation Ford
Community School of Davidson vs Langtree Charter Academy
Concord vs Salisbury
David W. Butler vs Mallard Creek
Davie County vs Lake Norman
Draughn vs Chase
Dreher vs South Pointe
East Burke vs East Rutherford
East Gaston vs West Lincoln
East Lincoln vs Maiden
East Rowan vs South Rowan
Foard vs Newton-Conover
Forestview vs South Point
Fort Mill vs Indian Land
Garinger vs South Mecklenburg
Great Falls vs Lewisville
Harding University vs Hickory Ridge
Hartsville vs Lakewood
Hibriten vs Patton
Hickory Grove Christian vs High Point Christian Academy
Hopewell vs West Mecklenburg
Hough vs Myers Park
Huss vs Kings Mountain
Independence vs North Mecklenburg
Jay M. Robinson vs Jesse Carson
Lincoln Charter vs Pine Lake Preparatory
Marvin Ridge vs Sun Valley
McBee vs Lee Central
Mooresville vs Statesville
Mount Pleasant vs Monroe
North Iredell vs South Iredell
Northwest Cabarrus vs West Rowan
Olympic vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
Overhills vs Richmond
Palisades vs Rocky River
Parkwood vs West Stanly
R-S Central vs West Caldwell
Richland Northeast vs York
South Caldwell vs St. Stephens
South Stanly vs Mountain Island Charter
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy vs Union Academy
Watauga vs McDowell
Weddington vs Piedmont