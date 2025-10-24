High School

Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get Charlotte Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolls on to Week 10 on October 24

Brady Twombly

Ashbrook football hosted Kings Mountain on Oct. 10, 2025 in Gastonia. The Green Wave won, 43-7.
Ashbrook football hosted Kings Mountain on Oct. 10, 2025 in Gastonia. The Green Wave won, 43-7.

There are 71 games scheduled for Friday, October 24 in the Charlotte Metro, including nine games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams, as No. 3 Hough travels to No. 13 Myers Park and No. 11 Ashbrook hosts No. 16 Crest on Friday night.

Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

A.L. Brown vs Cox Mill

Albemarle vs North Rowan

Alexander Central vs Freedom

Andrew Jackson vs North Central

Anson vs Forest Hills

Ardrey Kell vs East Mecklenburg

Ashbrook vs Crest

Asheville School (Independent) vs SouthLake Christian Academy

Ashe County vs West Wilkes

Avery County vs Polk County

Ballantyne Ridge vs Providence

Bandys vs West Iredell

Bessemer City vs Shelby

Blacksburg vs Clinton

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy vs North Stanly

Buford vs Cheraw

Bunker Hill vs North Lincoln

Burns vs Highland Tech

Camden vs Lancaster

Catawba Ridge vs Rock Hill

Central vs Chesterfield

Central Cabarrus vs West Cabarrus

Chambers vs West Charlotte

Charlotte Catholic vs Cuthbertson

Charlotte Christian vs Providence Day

Charlotte Country Day School vs Charlotte Latin

Cherryville vs Stuart Cramer

Chester vs Mid-Carolina

Clover vs Nation Ford

Community School of Davidson vs Langtree Charter Academy

Concord vs Salisbury

David W. Butler vs Mallard Creek

Davie County vs Lake Norman

Draughn vs Chase

Dreher vs South Pointe

East Burke vs East Rutherford

East Gaston vs West Lincoln

East Lincoln vs Maiden

East Rowan vs South Rowan

Foard vs Newton-Conover

Forest Hills vs Anson

Forestview vs South Point

Fort Mill vs Indian Land

Garinger vs South Mecklenburg

Great Falls vs Lewisville

Harding University vs Hickory Ridge

Hartsville vs Lakewood

Hibriten vs Patton

Hickory Grove Christian vs High Point Christian Academy

Hopewell vs West Mecklenburg

Hough vs Myers Park

Huss vs Kings Mountain

Independence vs North Mecklenburg

Jay M. Robinson vs Jesse Carson

Lincoln Charter vs Pine Lake Preparatory

Marvin Ridge vs Sun Valley

McBee vs Lee Central

Mid-Carolina vs Chester

Mooresville vs Statesville

Mount Pleasant vs Monroe

North Iredell vs South Iredell

Northwest Cabarrus vs West Rowan

Olympic vs Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Overhills vs Richmond

Palisades vs Rocky River

Parkwood vs West Stanly

R-S Central vs West Caldwell

Richland Northeast vs York

South Caldwell vs St. Stephens

South Point vs Forestview

South Stanly vs Mountain Island Charter

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy vs Union Academy

Watauga vs McDowell

Weddington vs Piedmont

