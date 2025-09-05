High School

Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025

Get Charlotte Metro schedules and scores as the 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolls on to week 3 of the 2025 season on September 5

Brady Twombly

Aiden Harris, a 4-star defensive lineman, celebrates as Weddington turned back Butler, 24-19, Friday night in North Carolina.
Aiden Harris, a 4-star defensive lineman, celebrates as Weddington turned back Butler, 24-19, Friday night in North Carolina. / Game of Inches/Weddington Football

There are 82 games scheduled for Friday, September 5 in the Charlotte Metro, including 10 games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams as No. 4 Providence Day hosts No. 16 Charlotte Catholic as well as No. 11 Weddington traveling to No. 19 Monroe.

Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

Northwestern vs South Florence

Clover vs Palisades

Chester vs Catawba Ridge

Charlotte Catholic vs Providence Day

Hickory Grove Christian vs South Wake

Covenant Day vs Metrolina Christian Academy

Avery County vs Asheville Christian Academy

West Stanly vs Albemarle

Mountain Island Charter vs West Caldwell

Walkertown vs West Rowan

Trinity vs South Rowan

Shelby vs Highland Tech

Oak Grove vs Salisbury

North Iredell vs East Wilkes

Lake Norman Charter vs North Rowan

Pine Lake Preparatory vs Jesse Carson

North Stanly vs Montgomery Central

Smoky Mountain vs Forestview

Lincoln Charter vs Union Academy

Weddington vs Monroe

Concord vs North Gaston

South Point vs T.C. Roberson

Parkwood vs Sun Valley

South Mecklenburg vs Ballantyne Ridge

Mount Pleasant vs Central Cabarrus

Ben L. Smith vs Charlotte Country Day School

West Forsyth vs Porter Ridge

East Rowan vs Piedmont

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology vs Rocky River

West Mecklenburg vs Olympic

Forest Hills vs Community School of Davidson

Huss vs North Mecklenburg

Ashbrook vs Northwest Cabarrus

Providence vs Myers Park

West Cabarrus vs Lake Norman

Charlotte Christian vs Independence

Hough vs Highland Springs

Hopewell vs Statesville

Hickory Ridge vs South Iredell

Anson vs South Stanly

Garinger vs East Mecklenburg

David W. Butler vs Irmo

Cuthbertson vs Cox Mill

Chambers vs Harding University

Asheville vs Crest

Ardrey Kell vs Marvin Ridge

A.L. Brown vs Mooresville

SouthLake Christian Academy vs Charlotte Latin

Jay M. Robinson vs A.C. Reynolds

Bunker Hill vs Hickory

Nation Ford vs River Bluff

Latta vs McBee

Great Falls vs Allendale-Fairfax

Columbia vs North Central

Lee Central vs Chesterfield

Lamar vs Central

Lewisville vs Atlantic Collegiate

Andrew Jackson vs Indian Land

Union County vs York

Lancaster vs Rock Hill

Conway vs Cheraw

Camden vs Hartsville

Fort Mill vs Blythewood

West Charlotte vs South Pointe

Rolesville vs Richmond

Highland Tech vs Buford

Wilkes Central vs Draughn

West Lincoln vs Bessemer City

St. Stephens vs Hibriten

North Lincoln vs Maiden

Lincolnton vs Cherryville

West Iredell vs Foard

Newton-Conover vs East Lincoln

Mount Airy vs Watauga

South Caldwell vs Tuscola

Freedom vs East Burke

Blacksburg vs Chase

Charles D. Owen vs Patton

East Gaston vs Burns

Bandys vs Kings Mountain

Ashe County vs Alexander Central

Mallard Creek vs Grayson

