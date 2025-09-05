Charlotte Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 5, 2025
There are 82 games scheduled for Friday, September 5 in the Charlotte Metro, including 10 games featuring top North Carolina ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Charlotte High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are two games featuring ranked teams as No. 4 Providence Day hosts No. 16 Charlotte Catholic as well as No. 11 Weddington traveling to No. 19 Monroe.
Charlotte High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
Northwestern vs South Florence
Clover vs Palisades
Chester vs Catawba Ridge
Charlotte Catholic vs Providence Day
Hickory Grove Christian vs South Wake
Covenant Day vs Metrolina Christian Academy
Avery County vs Asheville Christian Academy
West Stanly vs Albemarle
Mountain Island Charter vs West Caldwell
Walkertown vs West Rowan
Trinity vs South Rowan
Shelby vs Highland Tech
Oak Grove vs Salisbury
North Iredell vs East Wilkes
Lake Norman Charter vs North Rowan
Pine Lake Preparatory vs Jesse Carson
North Stanly vs Montgomery Central
Smoky Mountain vs Forestview
Lincoln Charter vs Union Academy
Weddington vs Monroe
Concord vs North Gaston
South Point vs T.C. Roberson
Parkwood vs Sun Valley
South Mecklenburg vs Ballantyne Ridge
Mount Pleasant vs Central Cabarrus
Ben L. Smith vs Charlotte Country Day School
West Forsyth vs Porter Ridge
East Rowan vs Piedmont
Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology vs Rocky River
West Mecklenburg vs Olympic
Forest Hills vs Community School of Davidson
Huss vs North Mecklenburg
Ashbrook vs Northwest Cabarrus
Providence vs Myers Park
West Cabarrus vs Lake Norman
Charlotte Christian vs Independence
Hough vs Highland Springs
Hopewell vs Statesville
Hickory Ridge vs South Iredell
Anson vs South Stanly
Garinger vs East Mecklenburg
David W. Butler vs Irmo
Cuthbertson vs Cox Mill
Chambers vs Harding University
Asheville vs Crest
Ardrey Kell vs Marvin Ridge
A.L. Brown vs Mooresville
SouthLake Christian Academy vs Charlotte Latin
Jay M. Robinson vs A.C. Reynolds
Bunker Hill vs Hickory
Nation Ford vs River Bluff
Latta vs McBee
Great Falls vs Allendale-Fairfax
Columbia vs North Central
Lee Central vs Chesterfield
Lamar vs Central
Lewisville vs Atlantic Collegiate
Andrew Jackson vs Indian Land
Union County vs York
Lancaster vs Rock Hill
Conway vs Cheraw
Camden vs Hartsville
Fort Mill vs Blythewood
West Charlotte vs South Pointe
Rolesville vs Richmond
Highland Tech vs Buford
Wilkes Central vs Draughn
West Lincoln vs Bessemer City
St. Stephens vs Hibriten
North Lincoln vs Maiden
Lincolnton vs Cherryville
West Iredell vs Foard
Newton-Conover vs East Lincoln
Mount Airy vs Watauga
South Caldwell vs Tuscola
Freedom vs East Burke
Blacksburg vs Chase
Charles D. Owen vs Patton
East Gaston vs Burns
Bandys vs Kings Mountain
Ashe County vs Alexander Central
Mallard Creek vs Grayson
