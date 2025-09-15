Rice vs. Charlotte Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 4
A standalone game in college football weeks the Week 4 slate, as Thursday night features a matchup between Rice and Charlotte in their first game of American Athletic Conference play.
Rice enters this game as a 2.5-point favorite after beating Prairie View by 21 points in Week 3, but it lost its biggest early-season test in Week 2 against Houston.
Meanwhile, Charlotte had a tough start to the campaign, losing to Appalachian State and North Carolina in the first two weeks before defeating Monmouth in Week 3 for its first win of the 2025 season.
The 49ers got a big game from quarterback Conner Harrell in that matchup, and he’s up to four touchdown passes in the 2025 season.
Since this is a standalone matchup on Thursday, why don’t we place a wager on the winner of this AAC battle?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch and my prediction for this Week 4 matchup.
Rice vs. Charlotte Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Rice -2.5 (-112)
- Charlotte +2.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Rice: -135
- Charlotte: +114
Total
- 42.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Rice vs. Charlotte How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 18
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Rice record: 2-1
- Charlotte record: 1-2
Rice vs. Charlotte Key Player to Watch
Quinton Jackson, Running Back, Rice
The Owls rely heavily on the run in their offense, averaging 70.0 passing yards per game this season. So, junior running back Quinton Jackson is one of many players that should have a steady workload in Week 4.
Jackson has carried the ball 46 times so far in 2025, rushing for 213 yards and a pair of touchdowns. As a sophomore, Jackson recorded just 275 rushing yards for the season (on 48 carries), so he’s well on his way to breaking that mark in 2025.
Rice has only attempted 41 passes in three games, so bettors should expect a run-heavy look again in this AAC opener.
Rice vs. Charlotte Prediction and Pick
After back-to-back games against formidable opponents to open the season, Charlotte was able to get a feel-good win in Week 3.
However, I’m not buying that this will last into the team’s AAC opener – even at home.
Charlotte is allowing 4.0 yards per carry this season, and on offense it has struggled overall, getting outgained by an average of 98.3 yards per game.
Rice is a one dimensional offense, but it should be able to take advantage of this 49ers front that hasn’t exactly shut down opponents on the ground. Appalachian State ran for 182 yards in Week 1 and the North Carolina Tar Heels ran for 148 yards in Week 2 against Charlotte.
Rice lost badly to Houston (35-9) in its second game of the season, but it does have two wins against inferior competition. Plus, the Owls are allowing less than 300 yards of total offense per game so far in 2025.
I lean with them to win this game outright on the road.
Pick: Rice Moneyline (-135 at DraftKings)
