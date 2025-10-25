North Texas Quarterback Joins Exclusive Club With 600-Yard Outing vs. Charlotte
There are good passing nights, and there are really good passing nights, and there is the night North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker had against Charlotte Friday in a 54–20 blowout win.
In helping the Mean Green run their record to 7-1, Mestemaker completed 37 of 49 passes for 608 yards through the air. He added four touchdowns against one interception in the victory.
Mestemaker hit two milestones Friday. First, his 608 yards set an American Conference record. Second, his total made him just the 22nd quarterback in FBS history to throw for 600 or more yards in a game.
He is only the third quarterback to do so in the 2020s, joining K.J. Costello of Mississippi State against LSU and Dillon Gabriel of UCF against Memphis—both in 2020.
The FBS record for passing yards in a game is 732, jointly set by Connor Halliday of Washington State against California in 2014 and Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech against Oklahoma in 2016.
Mestemaker, a redshirt freshman, entered Friday having thrown 17 touchdowns against three interceptions this season. Thanks to his efforts, North Texas is (per College Football Reference's database) on pace for its highest winning percentage as a major school.