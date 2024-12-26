Final Top 25 North Carolina High School Football Rankings (12/25/2024)
North Carolina high school football has come to a close for 2024 and take a final dive into our power rankings.
The No. 1 team in the Tar Heel State is Grimsley after upending previous top-ranked Weddington followed by Rabun Gap-Nacoochee and then Rolesville, which just narrowly lost to the top-ranked Whirlies in the Class 4A state championship. Same three have kept a stranglehold towards the top of our weekly rankings as the playoffs move into the final edition with the NCHSAA state championships now concluded.
Here’s the complete breakdown of North Carolina's elite high school football teams heading into the off-season, as we see it.
Final 2024 SBLive Football Top 25 North Carolina high school football rankings
1. Grimsley (16-0)
Grimsley knocked off Weddington, 35-23, last week and played for the Class 4A state championship last week against Rolesville. The Whirlies upended Rolesville by the same exact score to become the 4A champs.
2. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (11-2)
There's honestly an argument to be had that this Rabun Gap-Nacoochee club could be the best team right now in North Carolina. The Eagles only two losses have come to Hun (New Jersey) and top-ranked Baylor out of Tennessee.
3. Rolesville (13-2)
The Rams looked impressive in last week’s 38-31 of Cardinal Gibbons in the state semifinal round of the playoffs. They ended up falling to Grimsley in the Class 4A state championship game, 35-23.
4. Weddington (13-1)
Sitting at No. 1 for most of the season all came to an end last week against Grimsley in the state semifinals, falling 35-23.
5. Hough (12-2)
We're not going to drop Hough whatsoever as they came within a touchdown of defeating Grimsley in these playoffs. The Huskies were that close to being in the state championship.
6. East Forsyth (13-1)
Bryce Baker (North Carolina commitment) season came to an end against Weddington a couple weeks ago, thus ending what has been a terrific season for the Eagles.
7. Mallard Creek (10-3)
The Mavericks this season had totaled three shutout victories. Only losses have come to Grayson (Georgia) and Hough, twice. Mallard Creek season ended with a 34-0 loss to Hough last week.
8. Cardinal Gibbons (11-2)
The Crusaders were right there with Rolesville in last week's state semifinal loss, falling 38-31. It ended what was a tremendous season and coming right on the precipice of a state final.
9. West Charlotte (13-2)
In what was an impressive performance in the Class 3A state championship, the 49ers upended previously undefeated Seventy-First, 14-7, in a defensive slugfest.
10. Providence Day (8-3)
Providence Day's only three losses this season have come up against top ranked Weddington and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. Not bad losses if you ask us, but now Providence Day is officially out of the postseason.
11. Seventy-First (15-1)
Not many teams have run the ball as effectively as the Falcons this season. Seventy-First has totaled well over 5,300 yards and 65 touchdowns on the ground. Seventy-First's offense was stopped in its tracks against West Charlotte for the Class 3A state title, falling 14-7.
12. Hoggard (12-2)
The Vikings started off the season with a 35-32 loss to Cleveland and all they've done since then is continue to win twelve straight games. That was until they played Cardinal Gibbons, falling in the fourth round of the postseason.
13. Cleveland (13-1)
Cleveland took quite the fall in these rankings because of a 49-6 shellacking of a loss they took against Rolesville in the playoffs.
14. Robinson (12-1)
The Bulldogs through 13 games had out-scored opponents 572-108. Not too shabby when it comes to the defensive side of things. Robinson's season ended last week in a 20-7 loss to Dudley.
15. Richmond (10-3)
Richmond just entered the rankings last week, but now see its season end after a 44-6 loss to Rolesville.
16. Charlotte Catholic (9-3)
Hard to drop a team too far after their only losses have come to Providence Day and a talented Crest squad. Still hanging in strong in the Top 25 this week, even after a 42-14 loss to Grimsley to end their season.
17. Independence (10-2)
The Patriots season ended with a 47-3 loss to Hough last week in the playoffs.
18. Watauga (10-1)
The Pioneers' dream season ended last week in a 23-0 loss to Mallard Creek.
19. West Forsyth (8-4)
West Forsyth dropped their fourth game of the season against No. 7 East Forsyth, 56-19. The Titans' season is effectively over.
20. Northern Guilford (11-1)
The Nighthawks narrowly edged out Marvin Ridge, 28-24, in the opening round of the playoffs. North Guilford's season came to a close after a 55-0 rout by top-ranked Weddington last week.
21. Monroe (15-0)
The Redhawks completed their undefeated season and quest for the Class 2A state championship when they defeated Northeastern, 35-25.
22. Millbrook (11-2)
Millbrook was another team that broke into the rankings recently, but faltered last week in a 28-21 loss to Hoggard.
23. Hickory (14-1)
The Red Tornadoes saw their magical run throughout the playoffs end with a 36-20 loss to West Charlotte.
24. Dudley (13-1)
The Panthers had one of the top front seven defenses throughout the season, especially with getting after opposing quarterbacks. Dudley's season ended with a 39-13 loss to West Charlotte.
25. Charlotte Christian (7-4)
The Knights only four losses on the season have come against Independence, Providence Day (twice) and Rabun Gap-Nacoochee, all teams ranked ahead of Charlotte Christian.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi