Lake Norman boys basketball season ends due to eligibility issue
The Lake Norman Wildcats boys basketball season has come to a drastic end, just hours before hosting their NCHSAA third-round playoff game on Tuesday night.
According to a report by Doug Coats, of Queens City News, Iredell-Statesville Schools announced in a statement on Tuesday afternoon that they have suspended the Lake Norman boys basketball program due to an ineligiblity issue.
The Wildcats (27-1) were the No. 1 seed in the NCHSAA Class 4A West region where they were scheduled to host Myers Park in the third round of the postseason on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats were riding a 18-game winning streak dating back to December 28, 2024 when they suffered their lone loss of the season against Milton (Georgia).
Lake Norman High School Principal Bill Shapcott released a statement: "Our priority is to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship and accountability in our athletic programs." While this situation is challenging for everyone involved, we must adhere to the NCHSAA guidelines" Shapcott added.
The school administration is working closely with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) to address the issue and strengthen eligibility verification processes.
Last season, the Wildcats went 28-3 before having their season end in the State Semifinals to North Mecklenberg.
Myers Park (16-12) will advance to Friday's fourth round where they will await either Independence or Chambers with the winner heading to the State Semifinals.