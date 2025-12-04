High School

Iowa Boys Basketball: Returning Stat Leaders For 2025-26

Here are some of the leaders in Iowa boys high school basketball

Dana Becker

Storm Lake junior Jaidyn Coon dunks the basketball against ADM during the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register
Storm Lake junior Jaidyn Coon dunks the basketball against ADM during the Iowa high school boys state basketball tournament on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register / Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa boys high school basketball season gets into full-gear shortly, as the season is a sprint to Des Moines and the state championships.

Here is a look at the top returning players in terms of several categories.

Leaders have been broken down by the class in which they competed in during the 2024-25 season and not the upcoming one if that changed.

These numbers are all from the Bound website.

Iowa Boys High School Basketball 2025-26 Returning Leaders

Class 4A

Points

  • Rio Aguirre, Ankeny, 440
  • Jerimiah Washpun, Iowa City Liberty, 437
  • Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior, 435
  • Evan Jacobson, Waukee, 421
  • Josiah Harrington, North Scott, 419

Rebounds

  • Evan Jacobson, Waukee, 203
  • Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest, 195
  • Charlie Crane, Dowling Catholic, 180
  • Tyler Hilton, Linn-Mar, 175
  • Charlie King, Des Moines Roosevelt, 173

Assists

  • Jack Mogensen, Sioux City North, 117
  • David Fason, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 116
  • Rio Aguirre, Ankeny, 114
  • Davion Luckett, Iowa City High, 110
  • Easton Klement, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 97

Steals

  • Charlie King, Des Moines Roosevelt, 49
  • Josiah Harrington, North Scott, 46
  • Parker Berns, Waterloo West, 46
  • Traeshon Fields, Cedar Rapids Washington, 44
  • Easton Klement, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 42

Class 3A

Points

  • Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, 701
  • Hudson Lorensen, ADM, 656
  • Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, 568
  • Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake, 549
  • Nolan Ehlinger, Maquoketa, 480

Rebounds

  • Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, 361
  • Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, 304
  • Brady Harr, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 302
  • Brady Hicks, Saydel, 217
  • Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake, 214

Assists

  • Trey Bryte, ADM, 172
  • Gage Moreno, Saydel, 156
  • Drake Larson, Knoxville, 127
  • William Terrones, Gilbert, 121
  • Jacoby Johnson, Vinton-Shellsburg, 106

Steals

  • Malachi Rice, Centerville, 96
  • Gustavo Drahos, Perry, 70
  • Maddox Kelley, Solon, 66
  • Lincoln Norris, Knoxville, 66
  • Drake Hinson, Nevada, 58

Class 2A

Points

  • Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, 618
  • Alec Lovely, Treynor, 495
  • Bryce Henry, Mid-Prairie, 489
  • Conley Schauf, Monticello, 467
  • Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg, 463

Rebounds

  • Reese Montgomery, Red Oak, 301
  • Garrett Luett, Underwood, 297
  • Amani Robinson, Columbus Catholic, 261
  • Parker Masteller, Jesup, 241
  • Ayden Figuerero, West Burlington, 224

Assists

  • Carter Lightfoot, MFL MarMac, 148
  • Maddux DeWinter, Union, 138
  • Drew Greve, Iowa City Regina, 134
  • Brady Gogel, Monticello, 133
  • Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, 122

Steals

  • AJ Harder, Tri-Center, 91
  • Carter Lightfoot, MFL MarMac, 83
  • Alec Lovely, Treynor, 76
  • Oscar Cline, Louisa-Muscatine, 67
  • Quinn Street, Osage, 66

Class 1A

Points

  • Brady Boulton, Montezuma, 678
  • Eli Dee, Baxter, 666
  • Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, 641
  • Elijah Evans, Cedar Ridge Christian, 572
  • Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 555

Rebounds

  • Isaiah Sholes, Essex, 305
  • Collin Bower, CAM, 287
  • John Berg, Sigourney, 285
  • Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 277
  • Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, 259

Assists

  • Chase Haifley, Keota, 179
  • Rowan Miller, Hillcrest Academy, 163
  • Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame, 156
  • Jack McElroy, St. Edmond, 155
  • Teagan Hanson, GTRA, 130

Steals

  • Brady Boulton, Montezuma, 106
  • Cael Hogan, Southwest Valley, 82
  • Teagan Hanson, GTRA, 82
  • Drayden Miller, Seymour, 81
  • Keith Thompson, Hamburg, 81

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa