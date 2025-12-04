Iowa Boys Basketball: Returning Stat Leaders For 2025-26
Here are some of the leaders in Iowa boys high school basketball
The Iowa boys high school basketball season gets into full-gear shortly, as the season is a sprint to Des Moines and the state championships.
Here is a look at the top returning players in terms of several categories.
Leaders have been broken down by the class in which they competed in during the 2024-25 season and not the upcoming one if that changed.
These numbers are all from the Bound website.
Iowa Boys High School Basketball 2025-26 Returning Leaders
Class 4A
Points
- Rio Aguirre, Ankeny, 440
- Jerimiah Washpun, Iowa City Liberty, 437
- Tevin Schultz, Dubuque Senior, 435
- Evan Jacobson, Waukee, 421
- Josiah Harrington, North Scott, 419
Rebounds
- Evan Jacobson, Waukee, 203
- Colin Rice, Waukee Northwest, 195
- Charlie Crane, Dowling Catholic, 180
- Tyler Hilton, Linn-Mar, 175
- Charlie King, Des Moines Roosevelt, 173
Assists
- Jack Mogensen, Sioux City North, 117
- David Fason, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 116
- Rio Aguirre, Ankeny, 114
- Davion Luckett, Iowa City High, 110
- Easton Klement, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 97
Steals
- Charlie King, Des Moines Roosevelt, 49
- Josiah Harrington, North Scott, 46
- Parker Berns, Waterloo West, 46
- Traeshon Fields, Cedar Rapids Washington, 44
- Easton Klement, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 42
Class 3A
Points
- Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, 701
- Hudson Lorensen, ADM, 656
- Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, 568
- Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake, 549
- Nolan Ehlinger, Maquoketa, 480
Rebounds
- Jaxon Clark, Keokuk, 361
- Cael LaFrentz, Decorah, 304
- Brady Harr, Hampton-Dumont/CAL, 302
- Brady Hicks, Saydel, 217
- Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake, 214
Assists
- Trey Bryte, ADM, 172
- Gage Moreno, Saydel, 156
- Drake Larson, Knoxville, 127
- William Terrones, Gilbert, 121
- Jacoby Johnson, Vinton-Shellsburg, 106
Steals
- Malachi Rice, Centerville, 96
- Gustavo Drahos, Perry, 70
- Maddox Kelley, Solon, 66
- Lincoln Norris, Knoxville, 66
- Drake Hinson, Nevada, 58
Class 2A
Points
- Braylon Bingham, Pleasantville, 618
- Alec Lovely, Treynor, 495
- Bryce Henry, Mid-Prairie, 489
- Conley Schauf, Monticello, 467
- Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg, 463
Rebounds
- Reese Montgomery, Red Oak, 301
- Garrett Luett, Underwood, 297
- Amani Robinson, Columbus Catholic, 261
- Parker Masteller, Jesup, 241
- Ayden Figuerero, West Burlington, 224
Assists
- Carter Lightfoot, MFL MarMac, 148
- Maddux DeWinter, Union, 138
- Drew Greve, Iowa City Regina, 134
- Brady Gogel, Monticello, 133
- Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, 122
Steals
- AJ Harder, Tri-Center, 91
- Carter Lightfoot, MFL MarMac, 83
- Alec Lovely, Treynor, 76
- Oscar Cline, Louisa-Muscatine, 67
- Quinn Street, Osage, 66
Class 1A
Points
- Brady Boulton, Montezuma, 678
- Eli Dee, Baxter, 666
- Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, 641
- Elijah Evans, Cedar Ridge Christian, 572
- Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 555
Rebounds
- Isaiah Sholes, Essex, 305
- Collin Bower, CAM, 287
- John Berg, Sigourney, 285
- Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 277
- Hunter Horn, St. Edmond, 259
Assists
- Chase Haifley, Keota, 179
- Rowan Miller, Hillcrest Academy, 163
- Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame, 156
- Jack McElroy, St. Edmond, 155
- Teagan Hanson, GTRA, 130
Steals
- Brady Boulton, Montezuma, 106
- Cael Hogan, Southwest Valley, 82
- Teagan Hanson, GTRA, 82
- Drayden Miller, Seymour, 81
- Keith Thompson, Hamburg, 81
