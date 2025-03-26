National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Mellen Granite Diggers or Lejeune Devilpups
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 3-seeded Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin) or the No. 11-seeded Lejeune Devilpups (North Carolina) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Kosciusko Whippets (Mississippi) or Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland).
The Granite Diggers beat the Nome-Beltz Nanooks (Alaska) in Round 1, while the Devilpups got past the Sulphur Golden Tors (Louisiana).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Wednesday, April 2, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
3. Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin)
Mellen has a long history as a mining town, especially for a special type of black granite, and its physical mascot is as colorful as they come. It's a blue chipmunk named Chipper who carries a pick-ax.
11. Lejeune Devilpups (North Carolina)
Lejeune students in 1944 took the moniker Devilpups, a reference to the Marine Corps nickname of Devil Dog and Camp Lejeune being a Marine Corps base.
