National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Mellen Granite Diggers or Lejeune Devilpups

Mellen (Wisconsin) is a 3 seed and Lejeune (North Carolina) is an 11 seed in High School On SI's NCAA Tournament-style contest

Mike Swanson

The Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin) take on the Lejeune Devilpups (North Carolina) in Round 2 of our national high school mascot tournament.
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.

Complete national high school mascot bracket

Vote below for the No. 3-seeded Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin) or the No. 11-seeded Lejeune Devilpups (North Carolina) to advance to the Sweet 16.

The winner will face either the Kosciusko Whippets (Mississippi) or Bryn Mawr Mawrtians (Maryland).

The Granite Diggers beat the Nome-Beltz Nanooks (Alaska) in Round 1, while the Devilpups got past the Sulphur Golden Tors (Louisiana).

Voting for this matchup will conclude Wednesday, April 2, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.

3. Mellen Granite Diggers (Wisconsin)

Mellen has a long history as a mining town, especially for a special type of black granite, and its physical mascot is as colorful as they come. It's a blue chipmunk named Chipper who carries a pick-ax.

11. Lejeune Devilpups (North Carolina)

Lejeune students in 1944 took the moniker Devilpups, a reference to the Marine Corps nickname of Devil Dog and Camp Lejeune being a Marine Corps base.

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
