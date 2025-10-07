North Carolina High School Allowed Back on the Field
A North Carolina high school has been allowed back on the field despite the ongoing government shutdown.
Last week, Lejeune High School saw all extracurricular activities - including sports - placed on a pause due to the shutdown of the government. The United States Department of Defense Education Agency has now made it possible for them to return, deciding all activities and athletics are excepted activities.
Located on the Camp Lejeune base, the Devilpups are the lone Department of Defense high school in North Carolina.
High School OT reported that the U.S. Department of Defense Education Agency announced on Tuesday that all high school athletics and after-school programs are exempt from the government shutdown.
Decision Allows All Lejeune Sports Back on the Field to Continue Seasons
Not only does clear the way for Lejeune to play this Friday night on the football field against East Carteret, but allows girls tennis, volleyball, boys soccer and both boys and girls cross country to return.
The Devilpups are two-time defending state cross country champions on the boys’ side while the boys soccer team is currently undefeated.
This is the second time a government shutdown has caused Lejeune athletics to be halted, with the last time being in 2013.
Regular seasons for all of those aforementioned sports in North Carolina are coming to an end, including girls tennis this week and volleyball next week. Boys soccer wraps up at the end of the month, as does football.