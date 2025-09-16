North Carolina High School Football Computer Rankings: September 15, 2025
Another week of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of September 15, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest North Carolina high school football computer rankings, as of September 15, 2025:
NCHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. Northside - Pinetown (4-0)
2. KIPP Pride (4-0)
3. Bear Grass Charter (3-0)
4. South Davidson (4-0)
5. Robbinsville (2-2)
6. Howard (2-1)
7. Washington County (2-2)
8. Southeast Halifax (1-1)
9. Rosman (2-2)
10. Weldon (0-1)
11. Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy (0-1)
12. Wilson Prep (0-4)
13. Hobgood Academy (1-3)
14. East Columbus (1-3)
15. Chatham Central (1-3)
16. Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy (0-3)
17. Mattamuskeet (0-2)
18. Jones Senior (0-4)
19. Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy (0-4)
20. North Stokes (0-4)
21. College Prep & Leadership Academy (0-3)
22. Andrews (0-4)
23. North Edgecombe (0-4)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Tarboro (4-0)
2. Alleghany (3-0)
3. East Bladen (3-0)
4. North Duplin (4-0)
5. Hayesville (3-1)
6. Manteo (3-1)
7. Cherryville (3-1)
8. Bishop McGuinness (3-1)
9. East Carteret (2-2)
10. Christ the King (3-1)
11. Corvian Community School (2-1)
12. Northwest Halifax (2-1)
13. Swain County (2-2)
14. Union (2-1)
15. Starmount (2-1)
16. American Leadership Academy-Johnston (3-1)
17. Warren County (2-1)
18. Mitchell (2-2)
19. Murphy (2-2)
20. Perquimans (2-2)
21. South Stanly (2-1)
22. Camden County (1-2)
23. Albemarle (2-1)
24. East Wilkes (1-2)
25. Elkin (2-1)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Louisburg (3-0)
2. Pasquotank County (4-0)
3. North Stanly (3-0)
4. Princeton (3-1)
5. Ayden - Grifton (3-1)
6. Mountain Heritage (3-1)
7. West Davidson (3-1)
8. Lincolnton (3-1)
9. Eastern Randolph (3-1)
10. Walkertown (4-0)
11. Greene Central (4-0)
12. Pender (3-0)
13. James Kenan (2-1)
14. Union Academy (2-1)
15. Hendersonville (3-1)
16. Midway (3-1)
17. McMichael (2-1)
18. Whiteville (2-1)
19. Mount Airy (2-2)
20. Chase (2-1)
21. Northeastern (3-1)
22. South Columbus (2-2)
23. East Rutherford (2-1)
24. South Lenoir (3-1)
25. West Wilkes (2-1)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. Brevard (3-0)
2. West Iredell (4-0)
3. Hibriten (3-0)
4. Stuart Cramer (3-0)
5. North Surry (3-1)
6. Maiden (3-1)
7. Carver (4-0)
8. Pisgah (3-1)
9. South Rowan (3-0)
10. Central Davidson (3-1)
11. Wilkes Central (3-0)
12. Jordan-Matthews (4-0)
13. Tuscola (3-1)
14. East Duplin (3-1)
15. Lexington Senior (2-1)
16. West Craven (3-1)
17. Foard (2-1)
18. Ashe County (1-2)
19. T. Wingate Andrews (3-1)
20. SouthWest Edgecombe (2-1)
21. North Johnston (3-1)
22. Newton-Conover (2-2)
23. Randleman (2-2)
24. Reidsville (1-2)
25. Eastern Wayne (2-1)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. South Point (3-0)
2. East Lincoln (4-0)
3. Croatan (4-0)
4. Hunt (4-1)
5. St. Pauls (4-0)
6. Dixon (4-0)
7. Northside - Jacksonville (3-1)
8. Forest Hills (4-0)
9. Rocky Mount (3-1)
10. West Carteret (2-1)
11. Hickory (3-1)
12. Southern Nash (3-1)
13. Southeast Alamance (3-1)
14. Currituck County (3-1)
15. West Henderson (2-1)
16. North Davidson (3-1)
17. Crest (3-1)
18. Jay M. Robinson (2-1)
19. Franklin (3-1)
20. Eastern Alamance (2-2)
21. Jesse Carson (2-1)
22. Northwest Cabarrus (2-1)
23. Northeast Guilford (3-1)
24. Huss (3-1)
25. Western Alamance (3-1)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Jacksonville (3-0)
2. Charlotte Catholic (3-1)
3. Watauga (3-0)
4. Middle Creek (3-1)
5. Ashbrook (4-0)
6. Statesville (4-0)
7. Scotland (3-1)
8. Northern Guilford (3-1)
9. Asheboro (4-0)
10. Freedom (4-0)
11. Eastern Guilford (2-1)
12. Seventy-First (3-1)
13. Terry Sanford (3-1)
14. Ben L. Smith (2-1)
15. Union Pines (2-1)
16. A.C. Reynolds (2-2)
17. Kings Mountain (3-1)
18. White Oak (3-1)
19. Walter M. Williams (3-1)
20. West Brunswick (3-1)
21. Asheville (2-2)
22. Northern Nash
23. Franklinton (3-1)
24. Gray's Creek (3-1)
25. Western Guilford (3-1)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 7A Rankings
1. Cleveland (4-0)
2. Cardinal Gibbons (4-0)
3. Grimsley (3-0)
4. Independence (3-1)
5. R.J. Reynolds (4-0)
6. Garner Magnet (3-1)
7. East Forsyth (3-1)
8. Cary (4-0)
9. Weddington (3-1)
10. Jack Britt (3-1)
11. Porter Ridge (3-1)
12. Clayton (3-1)
13. Fuquay-Varina (3-1)
14. New Bern (3-1)
15. Hillside (3-1)
16. Richmond (2-2)
17. Southeast Raleigh (2-1)
18. Ronald Reagan (3-1)
19. David W. Butler (2-2)
20. South Central (3-1)
21. Mooresville (2-2)
22. Lake Norman (3-1)
23. Sanderson (3-1)
24. Davie County (2-2)
25. D.H. Conley (2-2)
NCHSAA High School Football Class 8A Rankings
1. Mallard Creek (3-1)
2. Hough (4-0)
3. Hoggard (4-0)
4. Apex Friendship (4-0)
5. Pinecrest (3-1)
6. Green Hope (4-0)
7. West Forsyth (3-1)
8. Myers Park (3-1)
9. Millbrook (3-0)
10. Jordan (3-0)
11. Panther Creek (3-1)
12. Chambers (3-1)
13. Palisades (3-1)
14. Corinth Holders (2-1)
15. South Mecklenburg (3-1)
16. Broughton (2-1)
17. Enloe (2-0)
18. Rolesville (1-2)
19. E.A. Laney (2-2)
20. West Charlotte (2-2)
21. Leesville Road (2-1)
22. Ardrey Kell (2-2)
23. East Mecklenburg (2-2)
24. Apex (1-3)
25. Willow Spring (1-3)