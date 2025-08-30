North Carolina high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025

High School

See every final score from Week 2 of North Carolina high school football

Spencer Swaim

Football practice. / MEEGAN M. REID/KITSAP SUN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 North Carolina high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the evening of action.

A.C. Reynolds 27, Maiden 26

A.L. Brown 38, Concord 3

Albemarle 49, North Wake 0

Alexander Central 14, Hickory 63

Alleghany 28, Grayson County 21

Ambassador Christian 49, North Raleigh Christian Academy 20

American Leadership Academy-Johnston 54, Bartlett Yancey 46

Andrews 7, Smoky Mountain 44

Anson 16, Montgomery Central 38

Apex Friendship 31, Lee County 14

Ardrey Kell 7, Porter Ridge 24

Ashbrook 54, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology 7

Asheville School (Independent) 47, Webb 30

Athens Drive 6, Cary 28

Avery County 20, West Caldwell 26

Ayden - Grifton 33, North Pitt 8

Ballantyne Ridge 12, Marvin Ridge 38

Bartlett Yancey 46, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 54

Baylor 35, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 34

Bear Grass Charter 50, Northwest Halifax 32

Ben L. Smith 34, Southern Guilford 14

Bessemer City 6, Huss 55

Bishop McGuinness 20, West Davidson 43

Blacksburg 6, East Rutherford 41

Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 6, South Davidson 48

Bunn 6, Franklinton 48

Bunker Hill 20, St. Stephens 39

Burns 34, Kings Mountain 40

C.B. Aycock 3, Eastern Wayne 18

Camden County 7, First Flight 6

Cannon 62, Covenant Day 8

Cape Fear 8, Seventy-First 22

Cardinal Gibbons 24, Maury 20

Carrboro 6, Northern 14

Carver 60, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 0

Cary 28, Athens Drive 6

Cary Christian 20, Providence Athletic 18

Cedar Ridge 28, Graham 6

Central Cabarrus 0, Northwest Cabarrus 19

Central Davidson 68, Atkins 14

Chambers 34, Hopewell 17

Chapel Hill 34, Orange 22

Charlotte Catholic 16, Charlotte Christian 7

Charlotte Latin 52, Ravenscroft 7

Chatham Central 6, Jordan-Matthews 48

Cherokee 35, Tuscola 36

Cherryville 28, Charles D. Owen 27

Christ School 44, Providence Christian Academy 14

Christ the King 27, SouthLake Christian Academy 15

Clayton 49, Southern Nash 14

Cleveland 52, Corinth Holders 13

Clinton 39, Midway 55

Community School of Davidson 13, South Mecklenburg 16

Concord 3, A.L. Brown 38

Corvian Community School 9, David W. Butler 14

Cox Mill 35, Rocky River 20

Crest 31, Shelby 24

Croatan 49, Topsail 7

Cummings 30, Thomasville 37

Cuthbertson 20, Parkwood 6

D.H. Conley 34, Northeastern 19

David W. Butler 14, Corvian Community School 9

Davie County 30, West Rowan 20

Draughn 0, Freedom 61

Dudley 6, Southeast Raleigh 31

E.A. Laney 7, Garner Magnet 42

E.E. Smith 19, Ashley 17

East Bladen 26, West Bladen 0

East Burke 18, Foard 26

East Carteret 20, West Carteret 48

East Chapel Hill 0, Green Hope 49

East Columbus 0, Heide Trask 37

East Davidson 7, Ledford Senior 38

East Duplin 42, Princeton 20

East Forsyth 33, Northern Guilford 10

East Gaston 7, Forestview 26

East Henderson 8, Madison 34

East Lincoln 55, Providence 24

East Mecklenburg 6, Harding University 22

East Rowan 19, Pine Lake Preparatory 13

East Rutherford 41, Blacksburg 6

East Surry 14, Starmount 27

East Wilkes 6, Mount Airy 23

Eastern Alamance 7, Northeast Guilford 20

Eastern Guilford 20, Walter M. Williams 14

Eastern Randolph 14, Randleman 6

Eastern Wayne 18, C.B. Aycock 3

Elkin 39, North Stokes 12

Enloe 55, Knightdale 25

Enka 20, Hayesville 21

Erwin 15, Mountain Heritage 30

Fairmont 0, Forest Hills 42

Farmville Central 16, South Central 26

First Flight 6, Camden County 7

Foard 26, East Burke 18

Forbush 32, Wheatmore 19

Forest Hills 42, Fairmont 0

Forestview 26, East Gaston 7

Franklinton 48, Bunn 6

Franklin 28, Robbinsville 7

Freedom 61, Draughn 0

Garner Magnet 42, E.A. Laney 7

Garinger 13, Lake Norman Charter 43

Gates County 6, Pasquotank County 13

George Washington 14, Reidsville 42

Glenn 26, R.J. Reynolds 33

Goldsboro 0, Greene Central 60

Graham 6, Cedar Ridge 28

Gray's Creek 37, Westover 33

Grayson County 21, Alleghany 28

Green Hope 49, East Chapel Hill 0

Greene Central 60, Goldsboro 0

Greenville HomeSchool 41, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 0

Grimsley 31, West Forsyth 17

Halifax County 22, Person 32

Harding University 22, East Mecklenburg 6

Harrells Christian Academy 34, Wayne Christian 14

Havelock 7, New Bern 28

Hayesville 21, Enka 20

Heard County 42, Murphy 10

Heide Trask 37, East Columbus 0

Hendersonville 39, West Henderson 0

Henry 27, Southern Alamance 0

Heritage 0, Millbrook 36

Hertford County 7, SouthWest Edgecombe 42

Hibriten 62, South Caldwell 6

Hickory 63, Alexander Central 14

Hickory Grove Christian 43, Cabarrus Stallions 0

High Point Central 0, Western Guilford 50

High Point Christian Academy 35, Metrolina Christian Academy 0

Hillside 6, Panther Creek 11

Hobgood Academy 38, Triangle Math and Science Academy 0

Hoggard 44, Jack Britt 40

Hoke County 21, South View 15

Holly Springs 31, Wakefield 14

Hopewell 17, Chambers 34

Hough 35, Independence 0

Howard 7, Trinity Christian 30

Huss 55, Bessemer City 6

Independence 0, Hough 35

J.F. Webb 24, Warren County 54

Jack Britt 40, Hoggard 44

Jacksonville 48, Northside - Jacksonville 27

Jay M. Robinson 42, West Cabarrus 10

Jesse Carson 35, Mount Pleasant 32

John A. Holmes 34, North Johnston 35

Jordan 30, Southern Durham 7

Jordan-Matthews 48, Chatham Central 6

KIPP Pride 24, Roanoke Rapids 7

Kings Mountain 40, Burns 34

Kinston 26, Wallace-Rose Hill 24

Knightdale 25, Enloe 55

Lake Norman 48, Mount Tabor 28

Lake Norman Charter 43, Garinger 13

Lakeway Christian 70, Asheville Christian Academy 0

Lakewood 41, Lejeune 0

Langtree Charter Academy 26, South Rowan 42

Ledford Senior 38, East Davidson 7

Lee Christian 0, Sandhills Classical Christian School 44

Lee County 14, Apex Friendship 31

Leesville Road 35, Wake Forest 14

Lejeune 0, Lakewood 41

Lexington Senior 14, North Davidson 17

Lincoln Charter 49, West Lincoln 72

Lincolnton 48, North Lincoln 35

Lumberton 0, St. Pauls 35

Madison 34, East Henderson 8

Maiden 26, A.C. Reynolds 27

Marvin Ridge 38, Ballantyne Ridge 12

Maury 20, Cardinal Gibbons 24

McDowell 21, Mitchell 35

Metrolina Christian Academy 0, High Point Christian Academy 35

Middle Creek 45, Willow Spring 14

Midway 55, Clinton 39

Millbrook 36, Heritage 0

Mitchell 35, McDowell 21

Monroe 0, West Charlotte 47

Montgomery Central 38, Anson 16

Mooresville 49, Sun Valley 14

Morehead 0, Providence Grove 23

Mount Airy 23, East Wilkes 6

Mount Pleasant 32, Jesse Carson 35

Mount Tabor 28, Lake Norman 48

Mountain Heritage 30, Erwin 15

Murphy 10, Heard County 42

Myers Park 28, Weddington 18

New Bern 28, Havelock 7

New Hanover 41, Purnell Swett 0

North Buncombe 48, Rosman 14

North Brunswick 39, South Brunswick 21

North Davidson 17, Lexington Senior 14

North Edgecombe 20, Southside 27

North Forsyth 14, T. Wingate Andrews 18

North Gaston 27, Stuart Cramer 34

North Henderson 42, R-S Central 37

North Iredell 6, West Iredell 43

North Johnston 35, John A. Holmes 34

North Lenoir 20, South Lenoir 6

North Lincoln 35, Lincolnton 48

North Mecklenburg 39, South Iredell 13

North Pitt 8, Ayden - Grifton 33

North Raleigh Christian Academy 20, Ambassador Christian 49

North Rowan 36, Salisbury 40

North Stanly 21, West Stanly 14

North Stokes 12, Elkin 39

North Surry 7, West Wilkes 3

North Wake 0, Albemarle 49

North Wilkes 55, Surry Central 0

Northeast Guilford 20, Eastern Alamance 7

Northeastern 19, D.H. Conley 34

Northern 14, Carrboro 6

Northern Guilford 10, East Forsyth 33

Northampton County 7, Perquimans 18

Northside - Jacksonville 27, Jacksonville 48

Northwest Cabarrus 19, Central Cabarrus 0

Northwest Guilford 21, Page 42

Northwest Halifax 32, Bear Grass Charter 50

Oak Grove 6, Ronald Reagan 7

Olympic 0, Palisades 26

Orange 22, Chapel Hill 34

Page 42, Northwest Guilford 21

Palisades 26, Olympic 0

Pamlico County 14, Swansboro 42

Panther Creek 11, Hillside 6

Parkland 16, Walkertown 50

Parkwood 6, Cuthbertson 20

Pasquotank County 13, Gates County 6

Pender 36, Red Springs 28

Perquimans 18, Northampton County 7

Person 32, Halifax County 22

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology 7, Ashbrook 54

Piedmont 33, South Stanly 27

Pine Forest 7, Terry Sanford 42

Pine Lake Preparatory 13, East Rowan 19

Pinecrest 21, Union Pines 16

Pisgah 28, Swain County 27

Polk County 14, Newton-Conover 49

Porter Ridge 24, Ardrey Kell 7

Princeton 20, East Duplin 42

Providence 24, East Lincoln 55

Providence Athletic 18, Cary Christian 20

Providence Christian Academy 14, Christ School 44

Providence Day 38, Rolesville 10

Providence Grove 23, Morehead 0

Pungo Christian Academy 50, St. David's 6

Purnell Swett 0, New Hanover 41

R-S Central 37, North Henderson 42

R.J. Reynolds 33, Glenn 26

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 34, Baylor 35

Randleman 6, Eastern Randolph 14

Ravenscroft 7, Charlotte Latin 52

Red Springs 28, Pender 36

Reidsville 42, George Washington 14

Richmond 36, Scotland 21

Richlands 21, White Oak 34

Riverside-Durham 10, Sanderson 63

Roanoke Rapids 7, KIPP Pride 24

Robbinsville 7, Franklin 28

Rocky River 20, Cox Mill 35

Rolesville 10, Providence Day 38

Ronald Reagan 7, Oak Grove 6

Rosman 14, North Buncombe 48

Salisbury 40, North Rowan 36

Sanderson 63, Riverside-Durham 10

Sandhills Classical Christian School 44, Lee Christian 0

Scotland 21, Richmond 36

Seaforth 12, Southeast Alamance 41

Seventy-First 22, Cape Fear 8

Shelby 24, Crest 31

Smithfield-Selma 6, West Johnston 16

Smoky Mountain 44, Andrews 7

South Brunswick 21, North Brunswick 39

South Caldwell 6, Hibriten 62

South Central 26, Farmville Central 16

South Columbus 56, West Columbus 20

South Davidson 48, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 6

South Garner 63, Southern Lee 19

South Granville 33, Vance County 6

South Iredell 13, North Mecklenburg 39

South Lenoir 6, North Lenoir 20

South Mecklenburg 16, Community School of Davidson 13

South Rowan 42, Langtree Charter Academy 26

South Stanly 27, Piedmont 33

South Stokes 0, West Stokes 49

South View 15, Hoke County 21

Southeast Alamance 41, Seaforth 12

Southeast Guilford 42, Ragsdale 0

Southeast Raleigh 31, Dudley 6

Southern Alamance 0, Henry 27

Southern Durham 7, Jordan 30

Southern Guilford 14, Ben L. Smith 34

Southern Lee 19, South Garner 63

Southern Wayne 42, Spring Creek 0

SouthLake Christian Academy 15, Christ the King 27

Southside 27, North Edgecombe 20

Southwest Guilford 13, Western Alamance 42

Southwestern Randolph 49, Trinity 7

SouthWest Edgecombe 42, Hertford County 7

Spring Creek 0, Southern Wayne 42

St. David's 6, Pungo Christian Academy 50

St. Pauls 35, Lumberton 0

St. Stephens 39, Bunker Hill 20

Starmount 27, East Surry 14

Statesville 26, West Mecklenburg 6

Stuart Cramer 34, North Gaston 27

Sun Valley 14, Mooresville 49

Surry Central 0, North Wilkes 55

Swain County 27, Pisgah 28

Swansboro 42, Pamlico County 14

T. Wingate Andrews 18, North Forsyth 14

T.C. Roberson 0, Watauga 42

Terry Sanford 42, Pine Forest 7

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 0, Greenville HomeSchool 41

Thomasville 37, Cummings 30

Topsail 7, Croatan 49

Triangle Math and Science Academy 0, Hobgood Academy 38

Trinity 7, Southwestern Randolph 49

Trinity Christian 30, Howard 7

Tuscola 36, Cherokee 35

Union Pines 16, Pinecrest 21

Vance County 6, South Granville 33

Verndale 14, South Ridge 6

Wake Forest 14, Leesville Road 35

Wakefield 14, Holly Springs 31

Walkertown 50, Parkland 16

Wallace-Rose Hill 24, Kinston 26

Walter M. Williams 14, Eastern Guilford 20

Warren County 54, J.F. Webb 24

Watauga 42, T.C. Roberson 0

Wayne Christian 14, Harrells Christian Academy 34

Webb 30, Asheville School (Independent) 47

Weddington 18, Myers Park 28

West Bladen 0, East Bladen 26

West Brunswick 38, Whiteville 21

West Cabarrus 10, Jay M. Robinson 42

West Caldwell 26, Avery County 20

West Carteret 48, East Carteret 20

West Charlotte 47, Monroe 0

West Columbus 20, South Columbus 56

West Craven 33, Wilson Prep 14

West Davidson 43, Bishop McGuinness 20

West Forsyth 17, Grimsley 31

West Henderson 0, Hendersonville 39

West Iredell 43, North Iredell 6

West Johnston 16, Smithfield-Selma 6

West Lincoln 72, Lincoln Charter 49

West Mecklenburg 6, Statesville 26

West Rowan 20, Davie County 30

West Stanly 14, North Stanly 21

West Stokes 49, South Stokes 0

West Wilkes 3, North Surry 7

Western Alamance 42, Southwest Guilford 13

Western Guilford 50, High Point Central 0

Westover 33, Gray's Creek 37

Wheatmore 19, Forbush 32

White Oak 34, Richlands 21

Whiteville 21, West Brunswick 38

Willow Spring 14, Middle Creek 45

Wilson Prep 14, West Craven 33

Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 0, Carver 60

