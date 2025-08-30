North Carolina high school football final scores, results — August 29, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the evening of action.
A.C. Reynolds 27, Maiden 26
A.L. Brown 38, Concord 3
Albemarle 49, North Wake 0
Alexander Central 14, Hickory 63
Alleghany 28, Grayson County 21
Ambassador Christian 49, North Raleigh Christian Academy 20
American Leadership Academy-Johnston 54, Bartlett Yancey 46
Andrews 7, Smoky Mountain 44
Anson 16, Montgomery Central 38
Apex Friendship 31, Lee County 14
Ardrey Kell 7, Porter Ridge 24
Ashbrook 54, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology 7
Asheville School (Independent) 47, Webb 30
Athens Drive 6, Cary 28
Avery County 20, West Caldwell 26
Ayden - Grifton 33, North Pitt 8
Ballantyne Ridge 12, Marvin Ridge 38
Baylor 35, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 34
Bear Grass Charter 50, Northwest Halifax 32
Ben L. Smith 34, Southern Guilford 14
Bessemer City 6, Huss 55
Bishop McGuinness 20, West Davidson 43
Blacksburg 6, East Rutherford 41
Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 6, South Davidson 48
Bunn 6, Franklinton 48
Bunker Hill 20, St. Stephens 39
Burns 34, Kings Mountain 40
C.B. Aycock 3, Eastern Wayne 18
Camden County 7, First Flight 6
Cannon 62, Covenant Day 8
Cape Fear 8, Seventy-First 22
Cardinal Gibbons 24, Maury 20
Carrboro 6, Northern 14
Carver 60, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 0
Cary Christian 20, Providence Athletic 18
Cedar Ridge 28, Graham 6
Central Cabarrus 0, Northwest Cabarrus 19
Central Davidson 68, Atkins 14
Chambers 34, Hopewell 17
Chapel Hill 34, Orange 22
Charlotte Catholic 16, Charlotte Christian 7
Charlotte Latin 52, Ravenscroft 7
Chatham Central 6, Jordan-Matthews 48
Cherokee 35, Tuscola 36
Cherryville 28, Charles D. Owen 27
Christ School 44, Providence Christian Academy 14
Christ the King 27, SouthLake Christian Academy 15
Clayton 49, Southern Nash 14
Cleveland 52, Corinth Holders 13
Clinton 39, Midway 55
Community School of Davidson 13, South Mecklenburg 16
Corvian Community School 9, David W. Butler 14
Cox Mill 35, Rocky River 20
Crest 31, Shelby 24
Croatan 49, Topsail 7
Cummings 30, Thomasville 37
Cuthbertson 20, Parkwood 6
D.H. Conley 34, Northeastern 19
Davie County 30, West Rowan 20
Draughn 0, Freedom 61
Dudley 6, Southeast Raleigh 31
E.A. Laney 7, Garner Magnet 42
E.E. Smith 19, Ashley 17
East Bladen 26, West Bladen 0
East Burke 18, Foard 26
East Carteret 20, West Carteret 48
East Chapel Hill 0, Green Hope 49
East Columbus 0, Heide Trask 37
East Davidson 7, Ledford Senior 38
East Duplin 42, Princeton 20
East Forsyth 33, Northern Guilford 10
East Gaston 7, Forestview 26
East Henderson 8, Madison 34
East Lincoln 55, Providence 24
East Mecklenburg 6, Harding University 22
East Rowan 19, Pine Lake Preparatory 13
East Rutherford 41, Blacksburg 6
East Surry 14, Starmount 27
East Wilkes 6, Mount Airy 23
Eastern Alamance 7, Northeast Guilford 20
Eastern Guilford 20, Walter M. Williams 14
Eastern Randolph 14, Randleman 6
Eastern Wayne 18, C.B. Aycock 3
Elkin 39, North Stokes 12
Enloe 55, Knightdale 25
Enka 20, Hayesville 21
Erwin 15, Mountain Heritage 30
Fairmont 0, Forest Hills 42
Farmville Central 16, South Central 26
Forbush 32, Wheatmore 19
Forest Hills 42, Fairmont 0
Franklin 28, Robbinsville 7
Garinger 13, Lake Norman Charter 43
Gates County 6, Pasquotank County 13
George Washington 14, Reidsville 42
Glenn 26, R.J. Reynolds 33
Goldsboro 0, Greene Central 60
Gray's Creek 37, Westover 33
Greenville HomeSchool 41, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 0
Grimsley 31, West Forsyth 17
Halifax County 22, Person 32
Harrells Christian Academy 34, Wayne Christian 14
Havelock 7, New Bern 28
Hayesville 21, Enka 20
Heard County 42, Murphy 10
Heide Trask 37, East Columbus 0
Hendersonville 39, West Henderson 0
Henry 27, Southern Alamance 0
Heritage 0, Millbrook 36
Hertford County 7, SouthWest Edgecombe 42
Hibriten 62, South Caldwell 6
Hickory Grove Christian 43, Cabarrus Stallions 0
High Point Central 0, Western Guilford 50
High Point Christian Academy 35, Metrolina Christian Academy 0
Hillside 6, Panther Creek 11
Hobgood Academy 38, Triangle Math and Science Academy 0
Hoggard 44, Jack Britt 40
Hoke County 21, South View 15
Holly Springs 31, Wakefield 14
Hough 35, Independence 0
Howard 7, Trinity Christian 30
Huss 55, Bessemer City 6
J.F. Webb 24, Warren County 54
Jacksonville 48, Northside - Jacksonville 27
Jay M. Robinson 42, West Cabarrus 10
Jesse Carson 35, Mount Pleasant 32
John A. Holmes 34, North Johnston 35
Jordan 30, Southern Durham 7
Jordan-Matthews 48, Chatham Central 6
KIPP Pride 24, Roanoke Rapids 7
Kings Mountain 40, Burns 34
Kinston 26, Wallace-Rose Hill 24
Lake Norman 48, Mount Tabor 28
Lake Norman Charter 43, Garinger 13
Lakeway Christian 70, Asheville Christian Academy 0
Lakewood 41, Lejeune 0
Langtree Charter Academy 26, South Rowan 42
Lee Christian 0, Sandhills Classical Christian School 44
Leesville Road 35, Wake Forest 14
Lexington Senior 14, North Davidson 17
Lincoln Charter 49, West Lincoln 72
Lincolnton 48, North Lincoln 35
Lumberton 0, St. Pauls 35
Madison 34, East Henderson 8
Marvin Ridge 38, Ballantyne Ridge 12
McDowell 21, Mitchell 35
Metrolina Christian Academy 0, High Point Christian Academy 35
Middle Creek 45, Willow Spring 14
Midway 55, Clinton 39
Millbrook 36, Heritage 0
Monroe 0, West Charlotte 47
Montgomery Central 38, Anson 16
Mooresville 49, Sun Valley 14
Morehead 0, Providence Grove 23
Mount Pleasant 32, Jesse Carson 35
Mountain Heritage 30, Erwin 15
Myers Park 28, Weddington 18
New Hanover 41, Purnell Swett 0
North Buncombe 48, Rosman 14
North Brunswick 39, South Brunswick 21
North Davidson 17, Lexington Senior 14
North Edgecombe 20, Southside 27
North Forsyth 14, T. Wingate Andrews 18
North Gaston 27, Stuart Cramer 34
North Henderson 42, R-S Central 37
North Iredell 6, West Iredell 43
North Johnston 35, John A. Holmes 34
North Lenoir 20, South Lenoir 6
North Lincoln 35, Lincolnton 48
North Mecklenburg 39, South Iredell 13
North Pitt 8, Ayden - Grifton 33
North Rowan 36, Salisbury 40
North Stanly 21, West Stanly 14
North Surry 7, West Wilkes 3
North Wake 0, Albemarle 49
North Wilkes 55, Surry Central 0
Northeast Guilford 20, Eastern Alamance 7
Northern 14, Carrboro 6
Northampton County 7, Perquimans 18
Northside - Jacksonville 27, Jacksonville 48
Northwest Cabarrus 19, Central Cabarrus 0
Northwest Guilford 21, Page 42
Northwest Halifax 32, Bear Grass Charter 50
Oak Grove 6, Ronald Reagan 7
Olympic 0, Palisades 26
Page 42, Northwest Guilford 21
Palisades 26, Olympic 0
Pamlico County 14, Swansboro 42
Parkland 16, Walkertown 50
Parkwood 6, Cuthbertson 20
Pender 36, Red Springs 28
Perquimans 18, Northampton County 7
Person 32, Halifax County 22
Piedmont 33, South Stanly 27
Pine Forest 7, Terry Sanford 42
Pinecrest 21, Union Pines 16
Pisgah 28, Swain County 27
Polk County 14, Newton-Conover 49
Porter Ridge 24, Ardrey Kell 7
Princeton 20, East Duplin 42
Providence Athletic 18, Cary Christian 20
Providence Christian Academy 14, Christ School 44
Providence Day 38, Rolesville 10
Providence Grove 23, Morehead 0
Pungo Christian Academy 50, St. David's 6
Purnell Swett 0, New Hanover 41
R-S Central 37, North Henderson 42
R.J. Reynolds 33, Glenn 26
Randleman 6, Eastern Randolph 14
Red Springs 28, Pender 36
Reidsville 42, George Washington 14
Richmond 36, Scotland 21
Richlands 21, White Oak 34
Riverside-Durham 10, Sanderson 63
Roanoke Rapids 7, KIPP Pride 24
Robbinsville 7, Franklin 28
Rolesville 10, Providence Day 38
Ronald Reagan 7, Oak Grove 6
Salisbury 40, North Rowan 36
Sanderson 63, Riverside-Durham 10
Sandhills Classical Christian School 44, Lee Christian 0
Scotland 21, Richmond 36
Seaforth 12, Southeast Alamance 41
Seventy-First 22, Cape Fear 8
Shelby 24, Crest 31
Smithfield-Selma 6, West Johnston 16
South Brunswick 21, North Brunswick 39
South Caldwell 6, Hibriten 62
South Central 26, Farmville Central 16
South Columbus 56, West Columbus 20
South Davidson 48, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 6
South Garner 63, Southern Lee 19
South Granville 33, Vance County 6
South Iredell 13, North Mecklenburg 39
South Mecklenburg 16, Community School of Davidson 13
South Rowan 42, Langtree Charter Academy 26
South Stanly 27, Piedmont 33
South Stokes 0, West Stokes 49
South View 15, Hoke County 21
Southeast Alamance 41, Seaforth 12
Southeast Guilford 42, Ragsdale 0
Southern Alamance 0, Henry 27
Southern Guilford 14, Ben L. Smith 34
Southern Lee 19, South Garner 63
Southern Wayne 42, Spring Creek 0
SouthLake Christian Academy 15, Christ the King 27
Southside 27, North Edgecombe 20
Southwest Guilford 13, Western Alamance 42
Southwestern Randolph 49, Trinity 7
SouthWest Edgecombe 42, Hertford County 7
Spring Creek 0, Southern Wayne 42
St. Pauls 35, Lumberton 0
St. Stephens 39, Bunker Hill 20
Starmount 27, East Surry 14
Statesville 26, West Mecklenburg 6
Stuart Cramer 34, North Gaston 27
Sun Valley 14, Mooresville 49
Surry Central 0, North Wilkes 55
Swain County 27, Pisgah 28
Swansboro 42, Pamlico County 14
T. Wingate Andrews 18, North Forsyth 14
T.C. Roberson 0, Watauga 42
Terry Sanford 42, Pine Forest 7
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 0, Greenville HomeSchool 41
Thomasville 37, Cummings 30
Topsail 7, Croatan 49
Triangle Math and Science Academy 0, Hobgood Academy 38
Trinity 7, Southwestern Randolph 49
Trinity Christian 30, Howard 7
Union Pines 16, Pinecrest 21
Vance County 6, South Granville 33
Verndale 14, South Ridge 6
Wake Forest 14, Leesville Road 35
Wakefield 14, Holly Springs 31
Walkertown 50, Parkland 16
Wallace-Rose Hill 24, Kinston 26
Walter M. Williams 14, Eastern Guilford 20
Warren County 54, J.F. Webb 24
Watauga 42, T.C. Roberson 0
Wayne Christian 14, Harrells Christian Academy 34
Weddington 18, Myers Park 28
West Bladen 0, East Bladen 26
West Brunswick 38, Whiteville 21
West Cabarrus 10, Jay M. Robinson 42
West Caldwell 26, Avery County 20
West Carteret 48, East Carteret 20
West Charlotte 47, Monroe 0
West Columbus 20, South Columbus 56
West Craven 33, Wilson Prep 14
West Davidson 43, Bishop McGuinness 20
West Forsyth 17, Grimsley 31
West Henderson 0, Hendersonville 39
West Iredell 43, North Iredell 6
West Johnston 16, Smithfield-Selma 6
West Lincoln 72, Lincoln Charter 49
West Mecklenburg 6, Statesville 26
West Rowan 20, Davie County 30
West Stanly 14, North Stanly 21
West Stokes 49, South Stokes 0
West Wilkes 3, North Surry 7
Western Alamance 42, Southwest Guilford 13
Western Guilford 50, High Point Central 0
Westover 33, Gray's Creek 37
Wheatmore 19, Forbush 32
White Oak 34, Richlands 21
Whiteville 21, West Brunswick 38
Willow Spring 14, Middle Creek 45
Wilson Prep 14, West Craven 33
Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 0, Carver 60