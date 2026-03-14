Michigan High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - March 14

The 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball season ends on Saturday with all four state championships at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

High School On SI will have updates with final scores, recaps and live updates.

Division 1 - 12:15 p.m.

Rockford (24-3) vs East Lansing (27-1)

Division 2 - 6:45 p.m.

Freeland (25-3) vs Hudsonville Unity Christian (25-3)

Division 3 - 4:30 p.m.

Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac (19-3) vs Pewamo-Westphalia (26-2)

Division 4 - 10 a.m.

Detroit Douglass (21-7) vs Concord (24-4)

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