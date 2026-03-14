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Michigan High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Championship Scores, Recaps, Live Updates - March 14

Follow the action for the four MHSAA boys basketball state championship games
Jack Butler|
Scenes from Unity Christian's basketball state semifinal win over Detroit University Prep on Friday, March 13, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
Scenes from Unity Christian's basketball state semifinal win over Detroit University Prep on Friday, March 13, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Lenny Padilla / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball season ends on Saturday with all four state championships at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

High School On SI will have updates with final scores, recaps and live updates.

Division 1 - 12:15 p.m.

Rockford (24-3) vs East Lansing (27-1)

Division 2 - 6:45 p.m.

Freeland (25-3) vs Hudsonville Unity Christian (25-3)

Division 3 - 4:30 p.m.

Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac (19-3) vs Pewamo-Westphalia (26-2)

Division 4 - 10 a.m.

Detroit Douglass (21-7) vs Concord (24-4)

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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