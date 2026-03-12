High School

Michigan High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Tournament Semifinal Scores, Recaps

Follow the action from all four divisions of the MHSAA semifinal
Jack Butler|
Avondale celebrates their win against Roseville during the MHSAA Division 1 quarterfinals at Calihan Hall in Detroit, Tuesday, March 10, 2026.
Avondale celebrates their win against Roseville during the MHSAA Division 1 quarterfinals at Calihan Hall in Detroit, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball season conludes this week. The semifinals are on Thursday and Friday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

High School On SI will update this page with final scores and recaps throughout the day.

Division 3 - March 12

Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac (18-3) vs. Menominee (23-4) - Noon

Flint Elite (21-4) vs. Pewamo-Westphalia (25-2) - 2 pm

Division 4 - March 12

Dollar Bay (24-2) vs. Detroit Douglass (20-7) - 5:30 pm

Concord (23-4) vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (25-1) - 7:30 pm

Division 1 - March 13

Rockford (23-3) vs. Auburn Hills Avondale (26-1) - Noon

East Lansing (26-1) vs. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (22-5) - 2 pm

Division 2 - March 13 

Freeland (24-3) vs. Romulus Summit Academy North (26-1) - 5:30 pm

Detroit University Prep (17-9) vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian (24-3) - 7:30 pm

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

