Michigan High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Tournament Semifinal Scores, Recaps
The 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball season conludes this week. The semifinals are on Thursday and Friday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
High School On SI will update this page with final scores and recaps throughout the day.
Division 3 - March 12
Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac (18-3) vs. Menominee (23-4) - Noon
Flint Elite (21-4) vs. Pewamo-Westphalia (25-2) - 2 pm
Division 4 - March 12
Dollar Bay (24-2) vs. Detroit Douglass (20-7) - 5:30 pm
Concord (23-4) vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (25-1) - 7:30 pm
Division 1 - March 13
Rockford (23-3) vs. Auburn Hills Avondale (26-1) - Noon
East Lansing (26-1) vs. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (22-5) - 2 pm
Division 2 - March 13
Freeland (24-3) vs. Romulus Summit Academy North (26-1) - 5:30 pm
Detroit University Prep (17-9) vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian (24-3) - 7:30 pm
