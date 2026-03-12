The 2026 Michigan high school boys basketball season conludes this week. The semifinals are on Thursday and Friday at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

High School On SI will update this page with final scores and recaps throughout the day.

Michigan High School Boys Basketball 2026 State Tournament Semifinal Scores, Recaps

Division 3 - March 12

Arts & Technology Academy of Pontiac (18-3) vs. Menominee (23-4) - Noon

Flint Elite (21-4) vs. Pewamo-Westphalia (25-2) - 2 pm

Division 4 - March 12

Dollar Bay (24-2) vs. Detroit Douglass (20-7) - 5:30 pm

Concord (23-4) vs. Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (25-1) - 7:30 pm

Division 1 - March 13

Rockford (23-3) vs. Auburn Hills Avondale (26-1) - Noon

East Lansing (26-1) vs. Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (22-5) - 2 pm

Division 2 - March 13

Freeland (24-3) vs. Romulus Summit Academy North (26-1) - 5:30 pm

Detroit University Prep (17-9) vs. Hudsonville Unity Christian (24-3) - 7:30 pm