The 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolled into the playoffs on Friday, November 7, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
North Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025
A.C. Reynolds 56, South Caldwell 0
A.L. Brown 34, South Iredell 27
Albemarle 21, Cherokee 15
Andrews 42, College Prep & Leadership Academy 34
Asheville 42, Western Guilford 7
Ashley 14, Cary 13
Ayden - Grifton 48, South Lenoir 20
Bandys 71, South Rowan 14
Camden County 33, West Columbus 30
Carver 16, Morehead 14
Central Cabarrus 38, Southeast Guilford 10
Chambers 32, Pinecrest 31
Cherryville 55, South Stokes 12
Clinton 28, Ledford Senior 20
Concord 29, Forestview 28
Davie County 19, West Mecklenburg 0
David W. Butler 42, Hopewell 28
Dixon 58, Rockingham County 50
Dudley 35, Glenn 14
East Forsyth 63, Purnell Swett 0
Eastern Alamance 35, Fike 0
Eastern Wayne 21, Anson 14
East Surry 35, Polk County 15
Erwin 49, Huss 21
Farmville Central 56, Heide Trask 28
Foard 21, Lake Norman Charter 19
Forest Hills 40, Smoky Mountain 28
Franklinton 28, Gray's Creek 6
Fuquay - Varina 29, Holly Springs 7
Harnett Central 40, South View 37
Havelock 47, Richlands 0
Hayesville 41, Highland Tech 0
Hendersonville 50, East Davidson 0
Hertford County 26, Northwood 14
Hobgood Academy 44, Weldon 14
Howard 49, Columbia 0
J.H. Rose 47, Triton 10
Kings Mountain 28, Ben L. Smith 14
Kinston 53, North Moore 7
Lee County 21, Westover 20
Leesville Road 49, Broughton 12
Marvin Ridge 52, Chapel Hill 13
Mitchell 51, Langtree Charter Academy 13
Montgomery Central 30, Jesse Carson 7
Mountain Island Charter 40, Elkin 7
New Bern 43, Overhills 0
New Hanover 28, Heritage 14
North Davidson 46, North Henderson 8
North Edgecombe 26, Washington County 12
North Johnston 42, Washington 35
Northampton County 50, Lejeune 7
North Pitt 44, Cummings 7
North Rowan 55, Avery County 10
North Surry 40, Salisbury 26
Oak Grove 30, North Lincoln 8
Olympic 35, Ragsdale 0
Page 68, McDowell 0
Palisades 35, South Mecklenburg 32
Panther Creek 27, Enloe 14
Person 68, J.F. Webb 56
Porter Ridge 26, Cuthbertson 16
Princeton 54, Beddingfield 18
Providence 14, Ardrey Kell 7
Red Springs 37, Jordan-Matthews 12
Roanoke Rapids 14, Nash Central 12
Rolesville 35, Green Hope 0
Rosman 38, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 28
Rosewood 52, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 26
R-S Central 48, Wilkes Central 6
Sanderson 41, East Wake 6
Seaforth 29, South Brunswick 28
Shelby 70, McMichael 14
South Columbus 38, West Bladen 0
South Garner 62, South Central 14
South Granville 20, Western Alamance 12
South Johnston 47, Vance County 7
Southeast Alamance 42, Orange 0
Southern Durham 61, Lumberton 15
Southside 52, Pamlico County 28
SouthWest Edgecombe 50, Southwest Onslow 0
Statesville 28, Alexander Central 3
St. Stephens 24, Mount Tabor 23
Terry Sanford 49, E.E. Smith 20
Thomasville 14, Chase 7
Tuscola 13, East Burke 6
Union 28, Northwest Halifax 26
Union Academy 24, Charles D. Owen 14
Wake Forest 59, North Brunswick 28
Wake Preparatory Academy 37, Bartlett Yancey 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 37, Greene Central 36
West Brunswick 35, West Johnston 6
West Cabarrus 28, R.J. Reynolds 27
West Carteret 35, C.B. Aycock 21
West Davidson 36, Madison 14
West Forsyth 37, Northwest Guilford 7
West Henderson 42, East Rowan 7
West Iredell 45, Ashe County 0
West Lincoln 42, North Wilkes 13
West Rowan 41, Southern Guilford 23
West Stanly 24, Lexington Senior 22
West Stokes 39, Forbush 3
Wheatmore 21, West Wilkes 14
White Oak 32, Eastern Guilford 22
Willow Spring 31, E.A. Laney 12
Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 30, Chatham Central 12