High School

North Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

See every final score from the First Round of North Carolina high school football playoffs

Brady Twombly

R.J. Reynolds Demons vs East Forsyth Eagles - Oct 24, 2025
R.J. Reynolds Demons vs East Forsyth Eagles - Oct 24, 2025 / Brad Arrowood

The 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolled into the playoffs on Friday, November 7, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (NCHSAA) - November 7, 2025

North Carolina high school football final scores, results — November 7, 2025

A.C. Reynolds 56, South Caldwell 0

A.L. Brown 34, South Iredell 27

Albemarle 21, Cherokee 15

Andrews 42, College Prep & Leadership Academy 34

Asheville 42, Western Guilford 7

Ashley 14, Cary 13

Ayden - Grifton 48, South Lenoir 20

Bandys 71, South Rowan 14

Camden County 33, West Columbus 30

Carver 16, Morehead 14

Central Cabarrus 38, Southeast Guilford 10

Chambers 32, Pinecrest 31

Cherryville 55, South Stokes 12

Clinton 28, Ledford Senior 20

Concord 29, Forestview 28

Davie County 19, West Mecklenburg 0

David W. Butler 42, Hopewell 28

Dixon 58, Rockingham County 50

Dudley 35, Glenn 14

East Forsyth 63, Purnell Swett 0

Eastern Alamance 35, Fike 0

Eastern Wayne 21, Anson 14

East Surry 35, Polk County 15

Erwin 49, Huss 21

Farmville Central 56, Heide Trask 28

Foard 21, Lake Norman Charter 19

Forest Hills 40, Smoky Mountain 28

Franklinton 28, Gray's Creek 6

Fuquay - Varina 29, Holly Springs 7

Harnett Central 40, South View 37

Havelock 47, Richlands 0

Hayesville 41, Highland Tech 0

Hendersonville 50, East Davidson 0

Hertford County 26, Northwood 14

Hobgood Academy 44, Weldon 14

Howard 49, Columbia 0

J.H. Rose 47, Triton 10

Kings Mountain 28, Ben L. Smith 14

Kinston 53, North Moore 7

Lee County 21, Westover 20

Leesville Road 49, Broughton 12

Marvin Ridge 52, Chapel Hill 13

Mitchell 51, Langtree Charter Academy 13

Montgomery Central 30, Jesse Carson 7

Mountain Island Charter 40, Elkin 7

New Bern 43, Overhills 0

New Hanover 28, Heritage 14

North Davidson 46, North Henderson 8

North Edgecombe 26, Washington County 12

North Johnston 42, Washington 35

Northampton County 50, Lejeune 7

North Pitt 44, Cummings 7

North Rowan 55, Avery County 10

North Surry 40, Salisbury 26

Oak Grove 30, North Lincoln 8

Olympic 35, Ragsdale 0

Page 68, McDowell 0

Palisades 35, South Mecklenburg 32

Panther Creek 27, Enloe 14

Person 68, J.F. Webb 56

Porter Ridge 26, Cuthbertson 16

Princeton 54, Beddingfield 18

Providence 14, Ardrey Kell 7

Red Springs 37, Jordan-Matthews 12

Roanoke Rapids 14, Nash Central 12

Rolesville 35, Green Hope 0

Rosman 38, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 28

Rosewood 52, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 26

R-S Central 48, Wilkes Central 6

Sanderson 41, East Wake 6

Seaforth 29, South Brunswick 28

Shelby 70, McMichael 14

South Columbus 38, West Bladen 0

South Garner 62, South Central 14

South Granville 20, Western Alamance 12

South Johnston 47, Vance County 7

Southeast Alamance 42, Orange 0

Southern Durham 61, Lumberton 15

Southside 52, Pamlico County 28

SouthWest Edgecombe 50, Southwest Onslow 0

Statesville 28, Alexander Central 3

St. Stephens 24, Mount Tabor 23

Terry Sanford 49, E.E. Smith 20

Thomasville 14, Chase 7

Tuscola 13, East Burke 6

Union 28, Northwest Halifax 26

Union Academy 24, Charles D. Owen 14

Wake Forest 59, North Brunswick 28

Wake Preparatory Academy 37, Bartlett Yancey 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 37, Greene Central 36

West Brunswick 35, West Johnston 6

West Cabarrus 28, R.J. Reynolds 27

West Carteret 35, C.B. Aycock 21

West Davidson 36, Madison 14

West Forsyth 37, Northwest Guilford 7

West Henderson 42, East Rowan 7

West Iredell 45, Ashe County 0

West Lincoln 42, North Wilkes 13

West Rowan 41, Southern Guilford 23

West Stanly 24, Lexington Senior 22

West Stokes 39, Forbush 3

Wheatmore 21, West Wilkes 14

White Oak 32, Eastern Guilford 22

Willow Spring 31, E.A. Laney 12

Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 30, Chatham Central 12

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/North Carolina