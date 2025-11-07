High School

North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday, November 7

Get NCHSAA live updates and final scores as the First Round of the 2025 North Carolina high school football playoffs kicks off Friday, November 7, 2025

There are 105 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, November 7. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week for the First Round of the North Carolina playoffs are Palisades vs South Mecklenburg, and Audrey Kell travels to Providence.

NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are eight Class 8A games being played on Friday, November 7, and the game of the night is Palisades vs South Mecklenburg.

View full Class 8A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 16 Class 7A games on Friday, November 7. The game of the night is McDowell vs Page.

View full Class 7A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 16 Class 6A games being contested on Friday, November 7, with the marquee matchup of the week being Mount Tabor vs St. Stephens.

View full Class 6A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 16 Class 5A games being played on Friday, November 7, highlighted by Seaforth vs South Brunswick.

View full Class 5A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 16 Class 4A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 7, 2025. Highlighted by R-S Central vs Wilkes Central.

View full Class 4A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 16 Class 3A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night is Madison vs West Davidson.

View full Class 3A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are 11 Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night is South Stokes vs Cherryville.

View full Class 2A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7

There are six Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 7, 2025. The first game, North Edgecombe vs Washington County, starts at 7:00 PM.

View full Class 1A scoreboard

