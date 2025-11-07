North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday, November 7
There are 105 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, November 7. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week for the First Round of the North Carolina playoffs are Palisades vs South Mecklenburg, and Audrey Kell travels to Providence.
NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are eight Class 8A games being played on Friday, November 7, and the game of the night is Palisades vs South Mecklenburg.
NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 Class 7A games on Friday, November 7. The game of the night is McDowell vs Page.
NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 Class 6A games being contested on Friday, November 7, with the marquee matchup of the week being Mount Tabor vs St. Stephens.
NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 Class 5A games being played on Friday, November 7, highlighted by Seaforth vs South Brunswick.
NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 Class 4A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 7, 2025. Highlighted by R-S Central vs Wilkes Central.
NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 16 Class 3A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night is Madison vs West Davidson.
NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are 11 Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 7, 2025. The game of the night is South Stokes vs Cherryville.
NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, November 7
There are six Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, November 7, 2025. The first game, North Edgecombe vs Washington County, starts at 7:00 PM.
