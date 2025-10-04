North Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 7 on Friday, October 3, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
A.C. Reynolds 14, Erwin 10
Alleghany 7, West Wilkes 0
Anson 38, West Stanly 17
Apex Friendship 17, Apex 0
Arendell Parrott Academy 42, Howard 8
Ashe County 33, North Wilkes 28
Ayden - Grifton 33, Kinston 21
Bandys 20, Foard 0
Bishop McGuinness 50, North Stokes 6
Brevard 54, Smoky Mountain 12
Bunn 41, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 15
Burns 35, Stuart Cramer 21
Cape Fear 36, Lumberton 0
Cary 36, Holly Springs 31
Central Davidson 32, Lexington Senior 0
Chapel Hill 34, East Chapel Hill 9
Charlotte Christian 44, Christ School 21
Christian Brothers 59, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 49
Cleveland 43, Fuquay - Varina 0
College Prep & Leadership Academy 20, Chatham Central 12
Community School of Davidson 35, Lake Norman Charter 7
Corinth Holders 36, Wakefield 0
Corvian Community School 38, Pine Lake Preparatory 0
Cox Mill 17, Central Cabarrus 14
Crest 42, South Point 7
Currituck County 28, Northeastern 7
D.H. Conley 49, White Oak 44
Davie County 35, North Iredell 0
Dixon 46, Swansboro 30
Dudley 34, Ben L. Smith 23
E.A. Laney 27, Topsail 9
East Burke 48, West Caldwell 8
East Carteret 49, Southside 13
East Davidson 28, Trinity 20
East Duplin 53, Southwest Onslow 12
East Gaston 34, Highland Tech 0
East Lincoln 41, West Iredell 14
East Rowan 27, Salisbury 24
East Rutherford 57, Draughn 0
East Surry 57, Surry Central 7
East Wake 34, Heritage 28
Eastern Alamance 57, Cummings 13
Eastern Randolph 38, Northwood 0
Enka 21, North Buncombe 3
Enloe 50, Athens Drive 22
Farmville Central 42, Beddingfield 0
Forbush 24, West Stokes 17
Franklin 28, Tuscola 7
Franklinton 23, Knightdale 19
Garner Magnet 71, Smithfield-Selma 0
Gates County 14, Perquimans 0
Glenn 40, Atkins 0
Grimsley 21, Varina 14
Harrells Christian Academy 41, North Raleigh Christian Academy 23
Havelock 51, West Carteret 14
Hayesville 37, Cherokee 28
Heide Trask 30, South Lenoir 6
Hendersonville 56, Madison 3
Hertford County 26, Pasquotank County 25
Hibriten 62, Chase 32
Hickory 38, Maiden 21
Hickory Grove Christian 36, Covenant Day 7
Hickory Ridge 17, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology 0
High Point Christian Academy 38, SouthLake Christian Academy 0
Hillside 36, Riverside-Durham 0
Hobbton 46, Union 12
Hobgood Academy 28, Columbia 18
Hoggard 34, New Hanover 0
Huss 32, Forestview 29
J.F. Webb 37, Carrboro 7
J.H. Rose 61, South Central 7
Jacksonville 67, New Bern 34
James Kenan 42, Midway 22
Jay M. Robinson 31, Concord 14
John A. Holmes 51, Camden County 7
John Paul II 47, Faith Christian 34
Jordan 48, Green Hope 14
Jordan-Matthews 12, North Moore 7
KIPP Pride 38, Northwest Halifax 0
Kings Mountain 31, North Gaston 0
Lake Norman 35, Statesville 0
Lawrence Academy 60, Wake Christian Academy 30
Ledford Senior 46, High Point Central 0
Lee County 34, Western Harnett 6
Liberty Christian Academy 25, Community Christian 22
Lincoln Charter 43, Langtree Charter Academy 42
Lincolnton 57, Bessemer City 0
Louisburg 16, Nash Central 15
Mallard Creek 33, North Mecklenburg 14
Manteo 28, Bertie 12
Martin County 63, First Flight 0
McDowell 60, South Caldwell 42
Middle Creek 38, Sanderson 7
Millbrook 28, Leesville Road 0
Mitchell 40, Charles D. Owen 7
Monroe 40, Parkwood 7
Mooresville 48, South Iredell 10
Morehead 13, McMichael 12
Mount Airy 63, North Surry 21
Mount Pleasant 21, Forest Hills 14
Mount Tabor 35, North Davidson 3
Mountain Heritage 51, Polk County 8
Mountain Island Charter 28, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 7
Murphy 71, Rosman 0
Myers Park 58, Garinger 0
Newton-Conover 42, North Lincoln 22
North Brunswick 42, West Brunswick 24
North Duplin 15, East Bladen 14
North Henderson 54, East Henderson 0
North Johnston 28, Washington 14
North Pitt 28, North Lenoir 0
North Rowan 20, South Stanly 14
North Stanly 37, Albemarle 0
Northeast Guilford 26, Southern Guilford 0
Northern Guilford 31, Asheboro 27
Northern Nash 58, C.B. Aycock 7
Northampton County 40, Weldon 0
Northside - Jacksonville 30, Croatan 28
Northwest Cabarrus 49, Jesse Carson 14
Oak Grove 49, North Forsyth 12
Olympic 24, A.L. Brown 21
Overhills 24, Hoke County 6
Page 32, Ragsdale 26
Palisades 14, Ardrey Kell 11
Pamlico County 33, Jones Senior 8
Pender 50, Clinton 45
Person 70, Graham 0
Pinecrest 29, Jack Britt 21
Pisgah 41, West Henderson 26
Porter Ridge 41, Piedmont 6
Providence 35, East Mecklenburg 7
Providence Grove 23, West Davidson 22
Pungo Christian Academy 2, Northeast Academy 0
R-S Central 56, Patton 7
R.J. Reynolds 22, Parkland 6
Randleman 22, Montgomery Central 21
Ravenscroft 43, South Wake 14
Reidsville 42, Rockingham County 0
Richmond 53, Pine Forest 8
Robbinsville 23, Swain County 20
Rocky Mount 48, Southern Wayne 7
Rolesville 51, Broughton 0
Ronald Reagan 41, Northwest Guilford 28
Rosewood 40, Spring Creek 0
Scotland 42, Gray's Creek 21
Seaforth 29, Orange 22
Southeast Guilford 13, Eastern Guilford 10
Southeast Raleigh 22, Clayton 19
Seventy-First 63, Douglas Byrd 0
South Brunswick 40, Red Springs 36
South Columbus 55, Fairmont 28
South Davidson 27, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 0
South Granville 48, Cedar Ridge 0
South Johnston 45, Southern Lee 7
South Mecklenburg 45, West Mecklenburg 20
South View 27, Westover 14
Southern Durham 66, Northern 0
Southern Nash 68, Fike 54
SouthWest Edgecombe 28, Eastern Wayne 21
St. Pauls 35, E.E. Smith 0
St. Stephens 21, Alexander Central 0
Starmount 7, East Wilkes 0
Sun Valley 35, Cuthbertson 3
T.C. Roberson 41, Asheville 20
Tarboro 56, Greene Central 16
Terry Sanford 48, Purnell Swett 8
Thomasville 37, Wheatmore 19
Trinity Christian 47, Wayne Christian 3
Union Pines 28, Harnett Central 12
Wake Forest 53, Vance County 0
Wake Preparatory Academy 27, Roanoke Rapids 14
Walkertown 54, Bartlett Yancey 23
Wallace-Rose Hill 49, Princeton 16
Walter M. Williams 48, Southern Alamance 7
Washington County 53, North Edgecombe 0
Watauga 42, Freedom 20
Weddington 47, Marvin Ridge 0
West Cabarrus 17, Harding University 6
West Charlotte 32, Independence 7
West Columbus 30, East Columbus 18
West Forsyth 20, East Forsyth 14
West Johnston 16, Triton 7
West Lincoln 51, Cherryville 20
West Rowan 48, South Rowan 6
Western Alamance 14, Southeast Alamance 7
Western Guilford 54, Southwest Guilford 20
Whiteville 34, West Bladen 7
Wilkes Central 34, Elkin 10
Willow Spring 60, Green Level 0
Wilson Prep 36, Mount Zion Christian Academy 16