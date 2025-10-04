High School

North Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

See every final score from Week 7 of North Carolina high school football

Brady Twombly

The 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 7 on Friday, October 3, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

North Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 3, 2025

A.C. Reynolds 14, Erwin 10

Alleghany 7, West Wilkes 0

Anson 38, West Stanly 17

Apex Friendship 17, Apex 0

Arendell Parrott Academy 42, Howard 8

Ashe County 33, North Wilkes 28

Athens Drive 22, Enloe 50

Ayden - Grifton 33, Kinston 21

Bandys 20, Foard 0

Bessemer City 0, Lincolnton 57

Bishop McGuinness 50, North Stokes 6

Brevard 54, Smoky Mountain 12

Broughton 0, Rolesville 51

Bunn 41, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 15

Burns 35, Stuart Cramer 21

Camden County 7, John A. Holmes 51

Cape Fear 36, Lumberton 0

Cary 36, Holly Springs 31

Cedar Ridge 0, South Granville 48

Central Davidson 32, Lexington Senior 0

Chapel Hill 34, East Chapel Hill 9

Charlotte Christian 44, Christ School 21

Christian Brothers 59, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 49

Cleveland 43, Fuquay - Varina 0

College Prep & Leadership Academy 20, Chatham Central 12

Community School of Davidson 35, Lake Norman Charter 7

Corinth Holders 36, Wakefield 0

Corvian Community School 38, Pine Lake Preparatory 0

Cox Mill 17, Central Cabarrus 14

Crest 42, South Point 7

Currituck County 28, Northeastern 7

D.H. Conley 49, White Oak 44

Davie County 35, North Iredell 0

Dixon 46, Swansboro 30

Dudley 34, Ben L. Smith 23

E.A. Laney 27, Topsail 9

East Burke 48, West Caldwell 8

East Carteret 49, Southside 13

East Davidson 28, Trinity 20

East Duplin 53, Southwest Onslow 12

East Gaston 34, Highland Tech 0

East Lincoln 41, West Iredell 14

East Rowan 27, Salisbury 24

East Rutherford 57, Draughn 0

East Surry 57, Surry Central 7

East Wake 34, Heritage 28

Eastern Alamance 57, Cummings 13

Eastern Randolph 38, Northwood 0

Enka 21, North Buncombe 3

Enloe 50, Athens Drive 22

Fairmont 28, South Columbus 55

Farmville Central 42, Beddingfield 0

Forbush 24, West Stokes 17

Forest Hills 14, Mount Pleasant 21

Franklin 28, Tuscola 7

Franklinton 23, Knightdale 19

Garner Magnet 71, Smithfield-Selma 0

Gates County 14, Perquimans 0

Glenn 40, Atkins 0

Graham 0, Person 70

Grimsley 21, Varina 14

Harrells Christian Academy 41, North Raleigh Christian Academy 23

Havelock 51, West Carteret 14

Hayesville 37, Cherokee 28

Heide Trask 30, South Lenoir 6

Hendersonville 56, Madison 3

Hertford County 26, Pasquotank County 25

Hibriten 62, Chase 32

Hickory 38, Maiden 21

Hickory Grove Christian 36, Covenant Day 7

Hickory Ridge 17, Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology 0

High Point Christian Academy 38, SouthLake Christian Academy 0

Hillside 36, Riverside-Durham 0

Hobbton 46, Union 12

Hobgood Academy 28, Columbia 18

Hoggard 34, New Hanover 0

Huss 32, Forestview 29

J.F. Webb 37, Carrboro 7

J.H. Rose 61, South Central 7

Jacksonville 67, New Bern 34

James Kenan 42, Midway 22

Jay M. Robinson 31, Concord 14

John A. Holmes 51, Camden County 7

John Paul II 47, Faith Christian 34

Jordan 48, Green Hope 14

Jordan-Matthews 12, North Moore 7

KIPP Pride 38, Northwest Halifax 0

Kings Mountain 31, North Gaston 0

Lake Norman 35, Statesville 0

Lawrence Academy 60, Wake Christian Academy 30

Ledford Senior 46, High Point Central 0

Lee County 34, Western Harnett 6

Liberty Christian Academy 25, Community Christian 22

Lincoln Charter 43, Langtree Charter Academy 42

Lincolnton 57, Bessemer City 0

Louisburg 16, Nash Central 15

Mallard Creek 33, North Mecklenburg 14

Manteo 28, Bertie 12

Martin County 63, First Flight 0

McDowell 60, South Caldwell 42

Middle Creek 38, Sanderson 7

Millbrook 28, Leesville Road 0

Mitchell 40, Charles D. Owen 7

Monroe 40, Parkwood 7

Mooresville 48, South Iredell 10

Morehead 13, McMichael 12

Mount Airy 63, North Surry 21

Mount Pleasant 21, Forest Hills 14

Mount Tabor 35, North Davidson 3

Mountain Heritage 51, Polk County 8

Mountain Island Charter 28, Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 7

Murphy 71, Rosman 0

Myers Park 58, Garinger 0

Newton-Conover 42, North Lincoln 22

North Brunswick 42, West Brunswick 24

North Duplin 15, East Bladen 14

North Henderson 54, East Henderson 0

North Johnston 28, Washington 14

North Pitt 28, North Lenoir 0

North Rowan 20, South Stanly 14

North Stanly 37, Albemarle 0

Northeast Guilford 26, Southern Guilford 0

Northern Guilford 31, Asheboro 27

Northern Nash 58, C.B. Aycock 7

Northampton County 40, Weldon 0

Northside - Jacksonville 30, Croatan 28

Northwest Cabarrus 49, Jesse Carson 14

Oak Grove 49, North Forsyth 12

Olympic 24, A.L. Brown 21

Overhills 24, Hoke County 6

Page 32, Ragsdale 26

Palisades 14, Ardrey Kell 11

Pamlico County 33, Jones Senior 8

Pender 50, Clinton 45

Person 70, Graham 0

Pinecrest 29, Jack Britt 21

Pisgah 41, West Henderson 26

Porter Ridge 41, Piedmont 6

Providence 35, East Mecklenburg 7

Providence Grove 23, West Davidson 22

Pungo Christian Academy 2, Northeast Academy 0

R-S Central 56, Patton 7

R.J. Reynolds 22, Parkland 6

Randleman 22, Montgomery Central 21

Ravenscroft 43, South Wake 14

Reidsville 42, Rockingham County 0

Richmond 53, Pine Forest 8

Robbinsville 23, Swain County 20

Rocky Mount 48, Southern Wayne 7

Rolesville 51, Broughton 0

Ronald Reagan 41, Northwest Guilford 28

Rosewood 40, Spring Creek 0

Scotland 42, Gray's Creek 21

Seaforth 29, Orange 22

Southeast Guilford 13, Eastern Guilford 10

Southeast Raleigh 22, Clayton 19

Seventy-First 63, Douglas Byrd 0

South Brunswick 40, Red Springs 36

South Columbus 55, Fairmont 28

South Davidson 27, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 0

South Granville 48, Cedar Ridge 0

South Johnston 45, Southern Lee 7

South Mecklenburg 45, West Mecklenburg 20

South View 27, Westover 14

Southern Durham 66, Northern 0

Southern Nash 68, Fike 54

SouthWest Edgecombe 28, Eastern Wayne 21

St. Pauls 35, E.E. Smith 0

St. Stephens 21, Alexander Central 0

Starmount 7, East Wilkes 0

Sun Valley 35, Cuthbertson 3

T.C. Roberson 41, Asheville 20

Tarboro 56, Greene Central 16

Terry Sanford 48, Purnell Swett 8

Thomasville 37, Wheatmore 19

Trinity Christian 47, Wayne Christian 3

Union Pines 28, Harnett Central 12

Wake Forest 53, Vance County 0

Wake Preparatory Academy 27, Roanoke Rapids 14

Walkertown 54, Bartlett Yancey 23

Wallace-Rose Hill 49, Princeton 16

Walter M. Williams 48, Southern Alamance 7

Washington County 53, North Edgecombe 0

Watauga 42, Freedom 20

Weddington 47, Marvin Ridge 0

West Cabarrus 17, Harding University 6

West Charlotte 32, Independence 7

West Columbus 30, East Columbus 18

West Forsyth 20, East Forsyth 14

West Johnston 16, Triton 7

West Lincoln 51, Cherryville 20

West Rowan 48, South Rowan 6

Western Alamance 14, Southeast Alamance 7

Western Guilford 54, Southwest Guilford 20

Whiteville 34, West Bladen 7

Wilkes Central 34, Elkin 10

Willow Spring 60, Green Level 0

Wilson Prep 36, Mount Zion Christian Academy 16

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

