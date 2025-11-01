High School

North Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

See every final score from Week 11 of North Carolina high school football

Brady Twombly

Jack Britt Buccaneers vs Hoggard Vikings - Aug 29, 2025
Jack Britt Buccaneers vs Hoggard Vikings - Aug 29, 2025 / Charles Marde

The 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 11 on Friday, October 31, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (NCHSAA) - October 31, 2025

North Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025

Alexander Central 42, South Caldwell 26

Alleghany 68, Elkin 0

Anson 22, Parkwood 20

Arendell Parrott Academy 26, John Paul II 23

Asheboro 37, Southern Guilford 0

Asheville 20, Enka 17

Ashley 38, Hoggard 8

Bartlett Yancey 34, Carver 30

Ben L. Smith 45, Grimsley 1

Bishop McGuinness 35, South Davidson 16

Brevard 36, Pisgah 30

Cape Fear 12, Scotland 7

Cary Christian 54, St. David's 19

Central Davidson 27, Montgomery Central 7

Charlotte Catholic 49, Piedmont 0

Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Latin 24

Chase 56, Patton 0

Cherryville 50, Bessemer City 33

Christ the King 48, Langtree Charter Academy 6

Clayton 20, Cleveland 3

Clinton 21, Southwest Onslow 3

Concord 28, East Rowan 13

Corinth Holders 25, Millbrook 16

Croatan 46, Dixon 42

Cummings 63, Graham 0

D.H. Conley 42, J.H. Rose 28

Davie County 15, South Iredell 6

E.A. Laney 34, North Brunswick 19

East Burke 56, Draughn 8

East Carteret 35, Pamlico County 0

East Duplin 48, South Lenoir 0

East Gaston 30, Stuart Cramer 21

East Rutherford 38, R-S Central 14

East Wilkes 53, Wilkes Central 0

Erwin 42, North Buncombe 6

Foard 27, North Lincoln 7

Forestview 40, North Gaston 0

Franklin 24, West Henderson 14

Franklinton 44, Vance County 13

Freedom 31, McDowell 28

Garner Magnet 21, Fuquay - Varina 14

Gates County 34, Camden County 6

Havelock 19, Northside - Jacksonville 7

Hayesville 55, Andrews 14

Hendersonville 37, Polk County 21

Hibriten 60, West Caldwell 12

Hickory 47, Bandys 45

High Point Christian Academy 65, Covenant Day 0

Hillside 51, East Chapel Hill 0

Hunt 43, Fike 34

Huss 16, Ashbrook 11

Jack Britt 30, Hoke County 10

James Kenan 28, Wallace-Rose Hill 21

Jay M. Robinson 56, Northwest Cabarrus 6

Jesse Carson 35, South Rowan 0

Kings Mountain 70, Crest 20

Kinston 42, Tarboro 9

Knightdale 64, East Wake 14

Lake Norman 21, Mooresville 13

Lake Norman Charter 35, Lincoln Charter 7

Lakewood 36, East Columbus 0

Lee County 27, Southern Lee 18

Leesville Road 14, Broughton 7

Lexington Senior 27, Ledford Senior 17

Lincolnton 42, West Lincoln 6

Marvin Ridge 31, Cuthbertson 28

Mitchell 63, Avery County 14

Mount Airy 54, East Surry 13

Mount Pleasant 25, West Stanly 14

Mount Tabor 26, Glenn 0

Mountain Heritage 14, Charles D. Owen 0

Murphy 27, Swain County 0

Nash Central 54, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 31

New Hanover 35, Topsail 14

Newton-Conover 19, Maiden 13

North Duplin 20, Hobbton 14

North Forsyth 37, Atkins 0

North Henderson 21, Smoky Mountain 6

North Pitt 39, Washington 0

North Stanly 55, Union Academy 17

North Stokes 14, South Stokes 12

North Surry 48, Forbush 13

Northeast Guilford 21, Eastern Guilford 13

Northern Nash 31, Rocky Mount 18

Northwest Guilford 13, R.J. Reynolds 6

Oak Grove 46, North Davidson 9

Orange 50, Cedar Ridge 0

Pasquotank County 21, Northeastern 14

Pender 42, Heide Trask 13

Pine Forest 35, Overhills 0

Princeton 50, Rosewood 42

Providence Grove 31, Thomasville 9

Pungo Christian Academy 34, Wake Christian Academy 30

Purnell Swett 24, Lumberton 21

Red Springs 28, Fairmont 8

Reidsville 69, McMichael 12

Richlands 14, Swansboro 10

Richmond 58, Pinecrest 27

Robbinsville 54, Cherokee 7

Rolesville 44, Enloe 7

Ronald Reagan 28, East Forsyth 14

Seventy-First 46, South View 22

Shelby 36, Burns 35

South Brunswick 35, West Bladen 7

South Columbus 22, Whiteville 15

South Johnston 35, West Johnston 15

South Point 48, Ambassador Christian 18

South Point 48, Ambassadors Christian Academy 18

South Stanly 50, Albemarle 13

Southeast Alamance 24, Eastern Alamance 13

Southeast Guilford 35, Northern Guilford 18

Southeast Raleigh 44, South Garner 18

Southern Alamance 27, Western Alamance 7

St. Pauls 48, Douglas Byrd 0

St. Stephens 18, Watauga 13

Starmount 56, Ashe County 0

Sun Valley 11, Porter Ridge 7

T.C. Roberson 21, A.C. Reynolds 14

Terry Sanford 51, Gray's Creek 36

Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 48, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 12

Trinity Christian 29, Harrells Christian Academy 14

Tuscola 46, East Henderson 0

Union Pines 62, Western Harnett 0

Wake Forest 24, Heritage 3

Wake Preparatory Academy 26, Louisburg 0

Walkertown 34, Morehead 0

Walter M. Williams 35, Person 12

West Columbus 36, Union 6

West Craven 47, Eastern Wayne 24

West Davidson 49, East Davidson 10

West Forsyth 53, Parkland 0

West Iredell 70, Bunker Hill 24

West Rowan 49, Salisbury 7

West Stokes 42, Surry Central 9

West Wilkes 24, North Wilkes 20

Westover 49, E.E. Smith 0

Wheatmore 34, Trinity 7

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published |Modified
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/North Carolina