The 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 11 on Friday, October 31, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
North Carolina high school football final scores, results — October 31, 2025
Alexander Central 42, South Caldwell 26
Alleghany 68, Elkin 0
Anson 22, Parkwood 20
Arendell Parrott Academy 26, John Paul II 23
Asheboro 37, Southern Guilford 0
Asheville 20, Enka 17
Ashley 38, Hoggard 8
Bartlett Yancey 34, Carver 30
Ben L. Smith 45, Grimsley 1
Bishop McGuinness 35, South Davidson 16
Brevard 36, Pisgah 30
Cape Fear 12, Scotland 7
Cary Christian 54, St. David's 19
Central Davidson 27, Montgomery Central 7
Charlotte Catholic 49, Piedmont 0
Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Latin 24
Chase 56, Patton 0
Cherryville 50, Bessemer City 33
Christ the King 48, Langtree Charter Academy 6
Clayton 20, Cleveland 3
Clinton 21, Southwest Onslow 3
Concord 28, East Rowan 13
Corinth Holders 25, Millbrook 16
Croatan 46, Dixon 42
Cummings 63, Graham 0
D.H. Conley 42, J.H. Rose 28
Davie County 15, South Iredell 6
E.A. Laney 34, North Brunswick 19
East Burke 56, Draughn 8
East Carteret 35, Pamlico County 0
East Duplin 48, South Lenoir 0
East Gaston 30, Stuart Cramer 21
East Rutherford 38, R-S Central 14
East Wilkes 53, Wilkes Central 0
Erwin 42, North Buncombe 6
Foard 27, North Lincoln 7
Forestview 40, North Gaston 0
Franklin 24, West Henderson 14
Franklinton 44, Vance County 13
Freedom 31, McDowell 28
Garner Magnet 21, Fuquay - Varina 14
Gates County 34, Camden County 6
Havelock 19, Northside - Jacksonville 7
Hayesville 55, Andrews 14
Hendersonville 37, Polk County 21
Hibriten 60, West Caldwell 12
Hickory 47, Bandys 45
High Point Christian Academy 65, Covenant Day 0
Hillside 51, East Chapel Hill 0
Hunt 43, Fike 34
Huss 16, Ashbrook 11
Jack Britt 30, Hoke County 10
James Kenan 28, Wallace-Rose Hill 21
Jay M. Robinson 56, Northwest Cabarrus 6
Jesse Carson 35, South Rowan 0
Kings Mountain 70, Crest 20
Kinston 42, Tarboro 9
Knightdale 64, East Wake 14
Lake Norman 21, Mooresville 13
Lake Norman Charter 35, Lincoln Charter 7
Lakewood 36, East Columbus 0
Lee County 27, Southern Lee 18
Leesville Road 14, Broughton 7
Lexington Senior 27, Ledford Senior 17
Lincolnton 42, West Lincoln 6
Marvin Ridge 31, Cuthbertson 28
Mitchell 63, Avery County 14
Mount Airy 54, East Surry 13
Mount Pleasant 25, West Stanly 14
Mount Tabor 26, Glenn 0
Mountain Heritage 14, Charles D. Owen 0
Murphy 27, Swain County 0
Nash Central 54, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 31
New Hanover 35, Topsail 14
Newton-Conover 19, Maiden 13
North Duplin 20, Hobbton 14
North Forsyth 37, Atkins 0
North Henderson 21, Smoky Mountain 6
North Pitt 39, Washington 0
North Stanly 55, Union Academy 17
North Stokes 14, South Stokes 12
North Surry 48, Forbush 13
Northeast Guilford 21, Eastern Guilford 13
Northern Nash 31, Rocky Mount 18
Northwest Guilford 13, R.J. Reynolds 6
Oak Grove 46, North Davidson 9
Orange 50, Cedar Ridge 0
Pasquotank County 21, Northeastern 14
Pender 42, Heide Trask 13
Pine Forest 35, Overhills 0
Princeton 50, Rosewood 42
Providence Grove 31, Thomasville 9
Pungo Christian Academy 34, Wake Christian Academy 30
Purnell Swett 24, Lumberton 21
Red Springs 28, Fairmont 8
Reidsville 69, McMichael 12
Richlands 14, Swansboro 10
Richmond 58, Pinecrest 27
Robbinsville 54, Cherokee 7
Rolesville 44, Enloe 7
Ronald Reagan 28, East Forsyth 14
Seventy-First 46, South View 22
Shelby 36, Burns 35
South Brunswick 35, West Bladen 7
South Columbus 22, Whiteville 15
South Johnston 35, West Johnston 15
South Point 48, Ambassador Christian 18
South Stanly 50, Albemarle 13
Southeast Alamance 24, Eastern Alamance 13
Southeast Guilford 35, Northern Guilford 18
Southeast Raleigh 44, South Garner 18
Southern Alamance 27, Western Alamance 7
St. Pauls 48, Douglas Byrd 0
St. Stephens 18, Watauga 13
Starmount 56, Ashe County 0
Sun Valley 11, Porter Ridge 7
T.C. Roberson 21, A.C. Reynolds 14
Terry Sanford 51, Gray's Creek 36
Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy 48, Bonnie Cone Leadership Academy 12
Trinity Christian 29, Harrells Christian Academy 14
Tuscola 46, East Henderson 0
Union Pines 62, Western Harnett 0
Wake Forest 24, Heritage 3
Wake Preparatory Academy 26, Louisburg 0
Walkertown 34, Morehead 0
Walter M. Williams 35, Person 12
West Columbus 36, Union 6
West Craven 47, Eastern Wayne 24
West Davidson 49, East Davidson 10
West Forsyth 53, Parkland 0
West Iredell 70, Bunker Hill 24
West Rowan 49, Salisbury 7
West Stokes 42, Surry Central 9
West Wilkes 24, North Wilkes 20
Westover 49, E.E. Smith 0
Wheatmore 34, Trinity 7