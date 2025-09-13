North Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

High School

Unranked Terry Sanford stunned then-No. 5 Seventy-First Academy on the opening weekend of North Carolina high school football season, sending the Falcons tumbling in this week's Top 25.
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 4 on Friday, September 12, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

North Carolina High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (NCHSAA) - September 12, 2025

A.C. Reynolds 34, Murphy 14

Anderson 46, Andrews 14

Apex 17, Chapel Hill 10

Apex Friendship 31, Holly Springs 0

Arendell Parrott Academy 24, Faith Christian 16

Armstrong 52, Hertford County 0

Ashe County 38, Johnson County 13

Ashbrook 26, Marvin Ridge 10

Asheville 39, Asheville School (Independent) 21

Ashley 45, Fike 42

Asheboro 31, Rockingham County 30

Ayden - Grifton 38, North Lenoir 13

Ballantyne Ridge 49, Garinger 14

Ben L. Smith 14, T. Wingate Andrews 10

Bishop McGuinness 37, Trinity 6

Brevard 41, North Buncombe 14

C.B. Aycock 42, Goldsboro 0

Cape Fear 30, Westover 20

Cardinal Gibbons 30, Southeast Raleigh 22

Cary 29, Green Level 14

Cary Christian 39, Life Christian Academy 12

Carver 44, College Prep & Leadership Academy 0

Central 35, West Stanly 14

Central Davidson 20, North Davidson 17

Charlotte Catholic 28, Kings Mountain 21

Charlotte Country Day School 38, Covenant Day 14

Charlotte Latin 42, Metrolina Christian Academy 13

Chase 30, Madison 15

Cherryville 35, Highland Tech 0

Chesnee 28, R-S Central 21

Christ School 46, Concord Christian 24

Christ the King 28, Mountain Island Charter 27

Clayton 55, West Johnston 2

Cleveland 46, New Bern 22

Community School of Davidson 35, West Stokes 0

Corvian Community School 25, West Mecklenburg 12

Crest 10, Weddington 31

Cummings 57, Bartlett Yancey 18

Currituck County 56, John A. Holmes 46

Davie County 27, Oak Grove 26

Dixon 42, Southwest Onslow 20

Dudley 21, Northeast Guilford 19

E.A. Laney 31, South Central 15

East Bladen 26, Clinton 20

East Carteret 28, Arendell Parrott Academy 21

East Carteret 28, Swansboro 21

East Chapel Hill 38, Carrboro 7

East Forsyth 38, Ragsdale 0

East Lincoln 56, Bandys 34

East Mecklenburg 20, North Mecklenburg 16

East Wake 28, Bunn 26

Eastern Alamance 42, Person 16

Eastern Randolph 41, Providence Grove 3

Enka 27, Cherokee 19

Erwin 34, Hendersonville 33

Forbush 41, Elkin 28

Forest Hills 21, Cuthbertson 17

Forestview 42, Lake Norman Charter 28

Freedom 20, T.C. Roberson 14

Fuquay - Varina 20, Willow Spring 7

Garner Magnet 50, D.H. Conley 19

Gates County 44, Northampton County 13

Glenn 33, Southwest Guilford 13

Gray's Creek 51, Douglas Byrd 7

Green Hope 44, Northern 0

Greene Central 40, North Pitt 36

Hayesville 35, Georgia Force 21

Heide Trask 44, West Bladen 6

Hickory 42, Newton-Conover 14

Hickory Ridge 28, Parkwood 7

High Point Christian Academy 56, Harrells Christian Academy 35

Hillside 38, Orange 0

Hobbton 44, Rosewood 18

Hoggard 40, Panther Creek 7

Hopewell 51, Rocky River 14

Hough 28, Mooresville 21

Hunt 40, South Garner 22

Huss 28, Anson 12

Independence 26, Lake Norman 7

J.F. Webb 28, Morehead 0

J.H. Rose 21, Havelock 14

Jack Britt 42, Terry Sanford 38

Jacksonville 46, Topsail 6

James Kenan 27, East Duplin 21

Jefferson Forest 42, Mount Airy 7

Jordan-Matthews 42, Wheatmore 6

KIPP Pride 20, KIPP DC Legacy College Prepratory 0

Lakewood 15, Fairmont 14

Landrum 63, Asheville Christian Academy 13

Lincoln Charter 28, SouthLake Christian Academy 27

Lincolnton 49, Burns 35

Louisburg 28, Franklinton 8

Maiden 49, Bunker Hill 0

Mallard Creek 20, Myers Park 13

Manteo 20, Hobgood Academy 7

Martin County 58, Southside 0

McDowell 47, Avery County 0

McMichael 42, Cedar Ridge 7

Middle Creek 59, Eastern Wayne 36

Montgomery Central 28, Piedmont 20

North Duplin 54, Jones Senior 0

North Forsyth 13, Parkland 8

North Moore 48, Chatham Central 14

North Raleigh Christian Academy 20, Wayne Christian 14

North Surry 37, North Wilkes 14

Northeastern 41, Wilson Prep 32

Northern Guilford 20, Ronald Reagan 10

Northside - Jacksonville 28, New Hanover 7

Northside - Pinetown 34, Perquimans 6

Northwest Halifax 60, North Edgecombe 0

Palisades 14, Chambers 7

Pasquotank County 35, Roanoke Rapids 0

Patrick County 55, North Stokes 7

Pender 32, Wallace-Rose Hill 26

Pine Forest 33, E.E. Smith 27

Pine Lake Preparatory 14, Langtree Charter Academy 7

Pinecrest 41, South View 13

Pisgah 29, Smoky Mountain 14

Polk County 35, Patton 14

Porter Ridge 31, South Iredell 6

Princeton 48, North Johnston 46

Providence Day 39, David W. Butler 0

Pungo Christian Academy 83, Mattamuskeet 56

Purnell Swett 14, Red Springs 12

R.J. Reynolds 19, Southeast Guilford 14

Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 42, Ambassador Christian 0

Randleman 24, Southwestern Randolph 14

Ravenscroft 55, North Wake 0

Richmond 42, Northwest Guilford 21

Robbinsville 35, Mitchell 6

Rocky Mount 41, Vance County 14

Rosman 26, Copper Basin 14

Sanderson 42, Knightdale 39

Sandhills Classical Christian School 50, Community Christian 30

Scotland 49, Overhills 26

Seaforth 34, Northwood 13

Seventy-First 32, Hoke County 15

Shelby 49, West Lincoln 14

Smithfield-Selma 42, Southern Wayne 7

South Brunswick 28, Richlands 7

South Caldwell 16, North Gaston 12

South Davidson 14, East Davidson 7

South Johnston 14, Midway 12

South Lenoir 46, Spring Creek 6

South Mecklenburg 28, Ardrey Kell 27

South Point 32, Mount Pleasant 7

South Stokes 18, Surry Central 16

Southern Alamance 35, Southeast Alamance 6

Southern Nash 35, Nash Central 15

St. Pauls 35, North Brunswick 33

St. Stephens 48, North Iredell 42

Statesville 27, Alexander Central 14

Stuart Cramer 51, Bessemer City 6

Sun Valley 28, Monroe 7

Swain County 16, Mountain Heritage 14

Tarboro 14, SouthWest Edgecombe 0

Tuscola 38, North Henderson 26

Union 34, Lejeune 0

Union Academy 28, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 0

Wake Christian Academy 14, Kenston Forest 12

Wake Forest 42, Wakefield 7

Wake Preparatory Academy 49, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 14

Walkertown 40, East Surry 35

Walter M. Williams 24, Heritage 0

Warren County 13, South Granville 6

Washington County 18, Bertie 6

Weddington 31, Crest 10

West Brunswick 54, South Columbus 15

West Charlotte 42, Providence 7

West Craven 28, Farmville Central 15

West Davidson 38, Ledford Senior 8

West Forsyth 49, Mount Tabor 21

West Henderson 37, Charles D. Owen 15

West Iredell 19, North Lincoln 0

Western Alamance 62, Graham 0

Western Guilford 28, Thomasville 14

White Oak 32, Kinston 26

Whiteville 44, East Columbus 0

