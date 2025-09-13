North Carolina high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 North Carolina high school football season rolled into Week 4 on Friday, September 12, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
A.C. Reynolds 34, Murphy 14
Anderson 46, Andrews 14
Apex 17, Chapel Hill 10
Apex Friendship 31, Holly Springs 0
Arendell Parrott Academy 24, Faith Christian 16
Armstrong 52, Hertford County 0
Ashe County 38, Johnson County 13
Ashbrook 26, Marvin Ridge 10
Asheville 39, Asheville School (Independent) 21
Ashley 45, Fike 42
Asheboro 31, Rockingham County 30
Ayden - Grifton 38, North Lenoir 13
Ballantyne Ridge 49, Garinger 14
Ben L. Smith 14, T. Wingate Andrews 10
Bishop McGuinness 37, Trinity 6
Brevard 41, North Buncombe 14
C.B. Aycock 42, Goldsboro 0
Cape Fear 30, Westover 20
Cardinal Gibbons 30, Southeast Raleigh 22
Cary 29, Green Level 14
Cary Christian 39, Life Christian Academy 12
Carver 44, College Prep & Leadership Academy 0
Central 35, West Stanly 14
Central Davidson 20, North Davidson 17
Charlotte Catholic 28, Kings Mountain 21
Charlotte Country Day School 38, Covenant Day 14
Charlotte Latin 42, Metrolina Christian Academy 13
Chase 30, Madison 15
Cherryville 35, Highland Tech 0
Chesnee 28, R-S Central 21
Christ School 46, Concord Christian 24
Christ the King 28, Mountain Island Charter 27
Clayton 55, West Johnston 2
Cleveland 46, New Bern 22
Community School of Davidson 35, West Stokes 0
Corvian Community School 25, West Mecklenburg 12
Cummings 57, Bartlett Yancey 18
Currituck County 56, John A. Holmes 46
Davie County 27, Oak Grove 26
Dixon 42, Southwest Onslow 20
Dudley 21, Northeast Guilford 19
E.A. Laney 31, South Central 15
East Bladen 26, Clinton 20
East Carteret 28, Arendell Parrott Academy 21
East Carteret 28, Swansboro 21
East Chapel Hill 38, Carrboro 7
East Forsyth 38, Ragsdale 0
East Lincoln 56, Bandys 34
East Mecklenburg 20, North Mecklenburg 16
East Wake 28, Bunn 26
Eastern Alamance 42, Person 16
Eastern Randolph 41, Providence Grove 3
Enka 27, Cherokee 19
Erwin 34, Hendersonville 33
Forbush 41, Elkin 28
Forest Hills 21, Cuthbertson 17
Forestview 42, Lake Norman Charter 28
Freedom 20, T.C. Roberson 14
Fuquay - Varina 20, Willow Spring 7
Garner Magnet 50, D.H. Conley 19
Gates County 44, Northampton County 13
Glenn 33, Southwest Guilford 13
Gray's Creek 51, Douglas Byrd 7
Green Hope 44, Northern 0
Greene Central 40, North Pitt 36
Hayesville 35, Georgia Force 21
Heide Trask 44, West Bladen 6
Hickory 42, Newton-Conover 14
Hickory Ridge 28, Parkwood 7
High Point Christian Academy 56, Harrells Christian Academy 35
Hillside 38, Orange 0
Hobbton 44, Rosewood 18
Hoggard 40, Panther Creek 7
Hopewell 51, Rocky River 14
Hough 28, Mooresville 21
Hunt 40, South Garner 22
Huss 28, Anson 12
Independence 26, Lake Norman 7
J.F. Webb 28, Morehead 0
J.H. Rose 21, Havelock 14
Jack Britt 42, Terry Sanford 38
Jacksonville 46, Topsail 6
James Kenan 27, East Duplin 21
Jefferson Forest 42, Mount Airy 7
Jordan-Matthews 42, Wheatmore 6
KIPP Pride 20, KIPP DC Legacy College Prepratory 0
Lakewood 15, Fairmont 14
Landrum 63, Asheville Christian Academy 13
Lincoln Charter 28, SouthLake Christian Academy 27
Lincolnton 49, Burns 35
Louisburg 28, Franklinton 8
Maiden 49, Bunker Hill 0
Mallard Creek 20, Myers Park 13
Manteo 20, Hobgood Academy 7
Martin County 58, Southside 0
McDowell 47, Avery County 0
McMichael 42, Cedar Ridge 7
Middle Creek 59, Eastern Wayne 36
Montgomery Central 28, Piedmont 20
North Duplin 54, Jones Senior 0
North Forsyth 13, Parkland 8
North Moore 48, Chatham Central 14
North Raleigh Christian Academy 20, Wayne Christian 14
North Surry 37, North Wilkes 14
Northeastern 41, Wilson Prep 32
Northern Guilford 20, Ronald Reagan 10
Northside - Jacksonville 28, New Hanover 7
Northside - Pinetown 34, Perquimans 6
Northwest Halifax 60, North Edgecombe 0
Palisades 14, Chambers 7
Pasquotank County 35, Roanoke Rapids 0
Patrick County 55, North Stokes 7
Pender 32, Wallace-Rose Hill 26
Pine Forest 33, E.E. Smith 27
Pine Lake Preparatory 14, Langtree Charter Academy 7
Pinecrest 41, South View 13
Pisgah 29, Smoky Mountain 14
Polk County 35, Patton 14
Porter Ridge 31, South Iredell 6
Princeton 48, North Johnston 46
Providence Day 39, David W. Butler 0
Pungo Christian Academy 83, Mattamuskeet 56
Purnell Swett 14, Red Springs 12
R.J. Reynolds 19, Southeast Guilford 14
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee 42, Ambassador Christian 0
Randleman 24, Southwestern Randolph 14
Ravenscroft 55, North Wake 0
Richmond 42, Northwest Guilford 21
Robbinsville 35, Mitchell 6
Rocky Mount 41, Vance County 14
Rosman 26, Copper Basin 14
Sanderson 42, Knightdale 39
Sandhills Classical Christian School 50, Community Christian 30
Scotland 49, Overhills 26
Seaforth 34, Northwood 13
Seventy-First 32, Hoke County 15
Shelby 49, West Lincoln 14
Smithfield-Selma 42, Southern Wayne 7
South Brunswick 28, Richlands 7
South Caldwell 16, North Gaston 12
South Davidson 14, East Davidson 7
South Johnston 14, Midway 12
South Lenoir 46, Spring Creek 6
South Mecklenburg 28, Ardrey Kell 27
South Point 32, Mount Pleasant 7
South Stokes 18, Surry Central 16
Southern Alamance 35, Southeast Alamance 6
Southern Nash 35, Nash Central 15
St. Pauls 35, North Brunswick 33
St. Stephens 48, North Iredell 42
Statesville 27, Alexander Central 14
Stuart Cramer 51, Bessemer City 6
Sun Valley 28, Monroe 7
Swain County 16, Mountain Heritage 14
Tarboro 14, SouthWest Edgecombe 0
Tuscola 38, North Henderson 26
Union 34, Lejeune 0
Union Academy 28, Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy 0
Wake Christian Academy 14, Kenston Forest 12
Wake Forest 42, Wakefield 7
Wake Preparatory Academy 49, American Leadership Academy-Johnston 14
Walkertown 40, East Surry 35
Walter M. Williams 24, Heritage 0
Warren County 13, South Granville 6
Washington County 18, Bertie 6
Weddington 31, Crest 10
West Brunswick 54, South Columbus 15
West Charlotte 42, Providence 7
West Craven 28, Farmville Central 15
West Davidson 38, Ledford Senior 8
West Forsyth 49, Mount Tabor 21
West Henderson 37, Charles D. Owen 15
West Iredell 19, North Lincoln 0
Western Alamance 62, Graham 0
Western Guilford 28, Thomasville 14
White Oak 32, Kinston 26
Whiteville 44, East Columbus 0