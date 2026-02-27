Butler High School hires familiar face as its new head football coach
Butler High School in North Carolina has found its new head football coach, and it’s a familiar face returning to the Bulldog sidelines.
Donald Littlejohn has been tabbed to lead the Bulldogs. Littlejohn replaces Brian Hales, who retired in January.
Littlejohn made the announcement of his hiring on social media.
“Honored to be named the head football coach at Butler High School,” Littlejohn said. “(I’m) grateful for the opportunity to serve the players, families and community. My mission is simple: develop leaders, protect the culture and give this community a team it can be proud of. It’s time to build, lead and win. The standard is excellence on and off the field. Let’s get to work.”
Littlejohn was Butler’s quarterbacks/assistant strength and conditioning coach in the 2023 season. The Bulldogs went 12-2 and were crowned Southwestern 4A Conference and Cam Newton C1N Classic champions.
After his first stint at Butler, Littlejohn was the quarterbacks coach on a West Charlotte squad that captured NCHSAA 3A regional and state titles. In that season, the Lions had a 13-2 record.
Littlejohn coached football and track and field at national powerhouse Mallard Creek. From 2013 to 2015 with the Mavericks, Littlejohn was the wide receivers/strength and conditioning coach for three NCHSAA 4AA state championship teams.
With Mallard Creek’s boys track team in 2015, Littlejohn guided the Mavericks to a NCHSAA 4A state title. Littlejohn was honored as the Charlotte Observer 4A, USTF North Carolina and conference track coach of the year.
Littlejohn takes over a Bulldog program that compiled a 5-7 record and made a second-round playoff appearance last season. Hales stepped down for the second time in less than two years.
Hales originally retired from coaching in March 2024 but returned to the Bulldogs on an interim basis after former coach Glenwood Ferebee resigned in May 2025. Hales finally decided last month that it was time “to fully step away” after 21 seasons of coaching Butler football.
Before becoming Butler’s head coach, Hales was an assistant coach for Mike Newsome, who won two state championships in 2009 and 2010.
Hales became the Bulldogs’ head coach in 2011. He led Butler to a 15-0 record and a third NCHSAA championship crown in the 2012 season.
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App