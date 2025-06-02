North Carolina high school football: Mallard Creek announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Tar Heel State and High School On SI North Carolina will share these as we see them.
Recently, the 3-time state champion Mallard Creek Mavericks announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Mavericks will play 10 games, including five notable contests against Georgia's 2024 6A state champion Grayson, Cardinal Gibbons, Rolesville, Warwick and West Charlotte.
Among other teams on the Mavericks' schedule are Butler, Chambers, Independence, Mysers Park and at home against North Mecklenburg.
Below is the Mavericks' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times already set for the upcoming fall campaign.
2025 MALLARD CREEK MAVERICKS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 22: vs. Rolesville, 7 p.m.
Aug. 30: at Warwick, 12 p.m.
Sep. 5: at Grayson (Georgia), 7:30 p.m.
Sep. 12: vs. Mysers Park, 7 p.m.
Sep. 19: at Cardinal Gibbons, 7 p.m.
Sep. 26: vs. West Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3: vs. North Mecklenburg, 7 p.m.
Oct. 17: at Independence, 7 p.m.
Oct. 24: vs. Butler, 7 p.m.
Oct. 31: at Chambers, 7 p.m.
