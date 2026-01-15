High School

Still on the Board: Michigan's Most Coveted 2026 Football Prospects Without a Commitment

With signing day approaching and recruiting pressure rising, these 10 Michigan high school stars remain uncommitted—making them some of the most intriguing names college coaches are tracking right now

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
Year after year, Michigan high school football churns out players ready for the next level. With the next signing period just weeks away, most of the top prospects have already signed, but as anyone who follows signing day knows, there’s always room for a surprise or two.

Here's a look at who we think are the top 10 unsigned players in Michigan.

1. Samson Gash, WR, Detroit Catholic Central

The Catholic Central wide receiver has been committed to Michigan State since June, but he decided to pass on signing in December. Penn State has made a late push for the elite wideout. Gash racked up 58 catches for 997 yards and 14 touchdowns for the Shamrocks in 2025.

2. Owen Winder, OT, Dexter

The 6-foot-6, 270-pound tackle is uncommitted, but has 13 offers, including Kentucky, Duke, Georgia Tech, and West Virginia. The versatile lineman helped lead Dexter to a berth in the MHSAA Division 2 state championship.

3. Jeremiah Gray, DL, Detroit Central

The former Cincinnati commit has taken official visits to Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Iowa. Gray led Detroit Central to a 7-3 season in 2025.

4. Mateo Kipke, EDGE, Dexter

Kipke holds 15 offers from various Division I programs. He recently decommitted from the University of Toledo and followed head coach Jason Candle to UConn. In 2025, he had 59 tackles, nine TFLs, and 5.5 sacks.

5. Anthony Bitonti, LB, Warren De La Salle

Bitonti is currently committed to Princeton. He boasts an offer list full of MAC and Ivy League schools. On offense, he had 90 carries for 562 yards and 13 touchdowns. At linebacker, where he'll play at the next level, he racked up 73 tackles and 7.5 TFLs.

6. Zander Barth, TE, Three Rivers

The 6-foot-7, 230-pound tight end is a versatile player who can play both sides of the ball. Barth is committed, but unsigned to Central Michigan.

7. Jayden Terry, RB, Grandville

Terry has been one of the best running backs in Michigan. He passed on several FBS offers to stay close to home and committed to play for Division Two powerhouse Ferris State. He had four touchdown game versus Cass Tech last fall.

8. William Jones-Terrell, WR, Chippewa Valley

William Jones-Terrell is one of the best wideouts in the state. He runs smooth routes and has good speed. He remains uncommitted despite being a Second Team All-State selection.

9. Devin Lillard, DL, Redford Union

Lillard is a massive 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman who has the ability to play the three and five technique. He just committed to Ferris State, so look for him to sign with the Bulldogs next month.

10. Cole Murphy, WR, Rochester

The Michigan Tech commit can play both sides of the ball, but will likely be a wideout at the next level. Barring a surprise, he will sign with the Huskies.

