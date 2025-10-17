High School

North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday, October 17

Get NCHSAA live updates and final scores as Week 9 of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 192 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, October 17, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week all feature two of North Carolina's top-ranked teams as No. 2 Providence Day hosts Charlotte Latin in an unbeaten battle. There is also a top-25 matchup as No. 19 Hickory travels to No. 17 East Lincoln.

North Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 17

With 21 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 9.

NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 21 Class 8A games being played on Friday, October 17, and the game of the night is No. 3 Hough hosting No. 22 South Mecklenburg.

NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 39 Class 7A games on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 5 Cardinal Gibbons traveling to Middle Creek.

NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 42 Class 6A games being contested on Friday, October 17, with the marquee matchup of the week being No. 21 Kings Mountain vs South Point.

NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 41 Class 5A games being played on Friday, October 17, highlighted by No. 19 Hickory traveling to No. 17 East Lincoln.

NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 39 Class 4A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 17, 2025. Highlighted by Brevard vs West Henderson at 7:00 PM.

NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 39 Class 3A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is No. 23 Lincolnton vs Stuart Cramer.

NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 31 Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 17, 2025. The game of the night is Lakewood vs East Bladen.

NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17

There are 13 Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Weldon vs Warren County, starts at 7:00 PM

