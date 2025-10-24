High School

North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday, October 24

Get NCHSAA live updates and final scores as Week 10 of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday, October 24, 2025

Hough Huskies football take on Myers Park on Friday.
Hough Huskies football take on Myers Park on Friday. / Courtesy of the Hough Huskies Football

There are 198 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, October 24, including 21 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week all feature two of North Carolina's top-ranked teams as No. 3 Hough takes on No. 13 Myers Park, also No. 11 Ashbrook hosts No. 16 Crest on Friday night.

North Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 24

With 21 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 10.

NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 19 Class 8A games being played on Friday, October 24, and the game of the night is No. 3 Hough vs No. 13 Myers Park.

NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 43 Class 7A games on Friday, October 24. The game of the night is Middle Creek taking on Cary.

NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 46 Class 6A games being contested on Friday, October 24, with the marquee matchup of the week being No. 16 Crest vs No. 11 Ashbrook.

NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 41 Class 5A games being played on Friday, October 24, highlighted by Walter M. Williams vs Western Alamance.

NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 43 Class 4A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 24, 2025. Highlighted by East Duplin vs Pender.

NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 39 Class 3A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night in 3A is No. 9 Tarboro vs. Ayden-Grifton.

NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 30 Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 24, 2025. The game of the night is KIPP Pride vs Warren County.

NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24

There are 16 Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Weldon vs Northwest Halifax, starts at 7:00 PM.

