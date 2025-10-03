North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday October 3, 2025
There are 195 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, October 3, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week all feature two of North Carolina's top-ranked teams as No. 12 Freedom is hosting No. 17 Watauga as well as No. 11 Independence traveling to No. 14 West Charlotte.
North Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3
With 18 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 6.
NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 19 Class 8A games being played on Friday, October 3, and the game of the night is No. 11 Independence vs No. 14 West Charlotte.
NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 43 Class 7A games on Friday, October 3, highlighted by the No. 1 team in North Carolina, Grimsley, hosting Varina.
NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 42 Class 6A games being contested on Friday, October 3, with the marquee matchup of the week being No. 17 Watauga vs No. 12 Freedom.
NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 41 Class 5A games being played on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 23 South Point vs No. 21 Crest.
NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 36 Class 4A games being played on Friday, September 26th, with the marquee matchup of the night being Eastern Wayne vs SouthWest Edgecombe.
NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 39 Class 3A games being played on Friday, October 3, with the game of the night being No. 9 Tarboro vs Greene Central.
NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 30 Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 3, 2025. The game of the night in 2A is East Bladen vs North Duplin.
NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3
There are 17 Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, East Columbus vs West Columbus, starts at 7:00 PM
