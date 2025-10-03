High School

North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday October 3, 2025

Get NCHSAA live updates and final scores as Week 7 of the 2025 North Carolina high school football season kicks off Friday October 3, 2025

Brady Twombly

East Lincoln Mustangs vs North Lincoln Knights - Sep 22, 2025
East Lincoln Mustangs vs North Lincoln Knights - Sep 22, 2025 / Brad Arrowood

There are 195 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, October 3, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25-ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchups of the week all feature two of North Carolina's top-ranked teams as No. 12 Freedom is hosting No. 17 Watauga as well as No. 11 Independence traveling to No. 14 West Charlotte.

North Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 3

With 18 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 6.

NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 19 Class 8A games being played on Friday, October 3, and the game of the night is No. 11 Independence vs No. 14 West Charlotte.

View full Class 8A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 43 Class 7A games on Friday, October 3, highlighted by the No. 1 team in North Carolina, Grimsley, hosting Varina.

View full Class 7A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 42 Class 6A games being contested on Friday, October 3, with the marquee matchup of the week being No. 17 Watauga vs No. 12 Freedom.

View full Class 6A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 41 Class 5A games being played on Friday, October 3, highlighted by No. 23 South Point vs No. 21 Crest.

View full Class 5A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 36 Class 4A games being played on Friday, September 26th, with the marquee matchup of the night being Eastern Wayne vs SouthWest Edgecombe.

View full Class 4A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 39 Class 3A games being played on Friday, October 3, with the game of the night being No. 9 Tarboro vs Greene Central.

View full Class 3A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 30 Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 3, 2025. The game of the night in 2A is East Bladen vs North Duplin.

View full Class 2A scoreboard

NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3

There are 17 Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, October 3, 2025. The first game, East Columbus vs West Columbus, starts at 7:00 PM

View full Class 1A scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

Home/North Carolina