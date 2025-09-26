North Carolina High School Football Schedule & Scores (NCHSAA) — Friday September 26, 2025
There are 135 games scheduled across North Carolina on Friday, September 26, including 16 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week all feature two of North Carolina's top-ranked teams as the top two teams in the state face off, with No. 11 Mallard Creek hosting No. 23 West Charlotte and an undefeated match up as No. 18 Jordan hosts Apex Friendship.
North Carolina High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 26
With 16 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as North Carolina high school football moves into Week 5.
NCHSAA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 16 Class 8A games being played on Friday, September 26, and the game of the night is No. 11 Mallard Creek vs No. 23 West Charlotte.
NCHSAA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 22 Class 7A games on Friday, September 26 highlighted by No. 7 Cleveland traveling to South Garner.
NCHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 18 games being contested on Friday, September 26, with the marquee match up of the week being No. 1 Grimsley taking on Western Guilford.
NCHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 27 Class 5A games being played on Friday, September 26th being highlighted by No. 22 South Point vs Huss.
NCHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 36 Class 4A games being played on Friday, September 26th with the marquee match up of the night being Lexington Senior vs Randleman.
NCHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 27 Class 3A games being played on Friday, September 26 with the game of the night being Stuart Cramer vs Shelby.
NCHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 24 Class 2A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, September 26, 2025. The game of the night in 2A is Starmount vs Alleghany.
NCHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26
There are 13 Class 1A high school football games in North Carolina on Friday, September 26, 2025. The first game, Wake Preparatory Academy vs Washington County, starts at 7:00 PM.
