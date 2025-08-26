High School

North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 26, 2025

Five Top 10 teams fall in opening week games causing massive shakeup

Mike Duprez

Unranked Terry Sanford stunned then-No. 5 Seventy-First Academy on the opening weekend of North Carolina high school football season, sending the Falcons tumbling in this week's Top 25.
Week 1 of the North Carolina high school football season saw the top two teams - Grimsley and Weddington - hold their spots. There was quite a shakeup below them as five of the top 10 teams were defeated. But, for the most part, they fell to other ranked teams.

For instance, Grimsley edged No. 8 West Charlotte 28-27 in overtime, No. 12 Mallard Creek whipped No. 3 Rolesville 34-6 and No, 7 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee fell 24-19 to nationally-ranked Grayson, Ga.

North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings, Aug. 25, 2025

1. Grimsley (1-0)

Previous rank: 1

Defeated No. 8 West Charlotte 28-27 (OT); next at West Forsyth

2. Weddington (1-0)

Previous rank: 2

Defeated No. 16 Mooresville 31-10; next vs. Myers Park

4. East Forsyth (1-0)

'Previous rank: 3

Defeated Glenn 31-0; next at Northern Guilford

5. Cardinal Gibbons (1-0)

Previous rank: 6

Defeated Dudley 34-6; next vs. Maury (Va.)

6. Providence Day (1-0)

Previous rank: 10

Defeated Roman Catholic (Pa.) 29-28; next at Rolesville

7. Hough (1-0)

Previous rank: 11

Defeated South Pointe (S.,C.) 14-10; next at Independence

8. Mallard Creek (1-0)

Previous rank: 12

Defeated No. 3 Rolesville 36-21; next at Grayson (Ga.)

9. Independence (1-0)

Previous rank: 13

Defeated Gaffney (S.C.) 27-21; next vs. Hough

10. Monroe (1-0)

Previous rank: 15

Defeated Hoke County 35-0; next vs. West Charlotte

11. West Charlotte (0-1)

Previous rank: 8

Lost to No. 1 Grimsley 28-27 in OT; next at Monroe

12. Cleveland (1-0)

Previous rank: 17

Defeated Pinecrest 60-19; next vs. Corinth Holders

13. Jacksonville (1-0)

Previous rank: 18

Defeated West Carteret 43-24; next at Northside-Jacksonville

14. Hoggard (1-0)

Previous rank: 19

Defeated Richmond 28-21; next at Jack Britt

15. Millbrook (1-0)

Previous rank: 20

Defeated Garner 34-13; next at Heritage

16. Northeastern (1-0)

Previous rank: 22

Defeated Bertie 49-0; next vs. D.H. Conley

17. Clayton (1-0)

Previous rank: 23

Defeated Wilson Prep 52-12; next vs. Southern Nash

18. Tarboro (1-0)

Previous rank: 24

Defeated Rocky Mount 20-16; next vs. Hunt

19. Charlotte Catholic (1-0)

Previous rank: 25

20. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (0-1)

Previous rank: 7

Lost 24-19 to Grayson (Ga.); next at Baylor (Tenn.)

21. Northern Guilford (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated No. 21 Reidsville 47-38; next vs. No. 3 East Forsyth

22. Myers Park (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Jay M. Robinson 37-6; next at No. 2 Weddington

23. Seventy-First

Previous rank: 5

Lost 46-44 to Terry Sanford; next vs. Cape Fear

24. South Point (1-0)

Previous rank: unranked

Defeated No. 14 Hickory 27-25; next at T.C. Roberson

25. Oak Grove (1-0)

Previous rank: Not ranked

Defeated Ledford 49-0; next vs. Reagan

