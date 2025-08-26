North Carolina High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Aug. 26, 2025
Week 1 of the North Carolina high school football season saw the top two teams - Grimsley and Weddington - hold their spots. There was quite a shakeup below them as five of the top 10 teams were defeated. But, for the most part, they fell to other ranked teams.
For instance, Grimsley edged No. 8 West Charlotte 28-27 in overtime, No. 12 Mallard Creek whipped No. 3 Rolesville 34-6 and No, 7 Rabun Gap-Nacoochee fell 24-19 to nationally-ranked Grayson, Ga.
1. Grimsley (1-0)
Previous rank: 1
Defeated No. 8 West Charlotte 28-27 (OT); next at West Forsyth
2. Weddington (1-0)
Previous rank: 2
Defeated No. 16 Mooresville 31-10; next vs. Myers Park
4. East Forsyth (1-0)
'Previous rank: 3
Defeated Glenn 31-0; next at Northern Guilford
5. Cardinal Gibbons (1-0)
Previous rank: 6
Defeated Dudley 34-6; next vs. Maury (Va.)
6. Providence Day (1-0)
Previous rank: 10
Defeated Roman Catholic (Pa.) 29-28; next at Rolesville
7. Hough (1-0)
Previous rank: 11
Defeated South Pointe (S.,C.) 14-10; next at Independence
8. Mallard Creek (1-0)
Previous rank: 12
Defeated No. 3 Rolesville 36-21; next at Grayson (Ga.)
9. Independence (1-0)
Previous rank: 13
Defeated Gaffney (S.C.) 27-21; next vs. Hough
10. Monroe (1-0)
Previous rank: 15
Defeated Hoke County 35-0; next vs. West Charlotte
11. West Charlotte (0-1)
Previous rank: 8
Lost to No. 1 Grimsley 28-27 in OT; next at Monroe
12. Cleveland (1-0)
Previous rank: 17
Defeated Pinecrest 60-19; next vs. Corinth Holders
13. Jacksonville (1-0)
Previous rank: 18
Defeated West Carteret 43-24; next at Northside-Jacksonville
14. Hoggard (1-0)
Previous rank: 19
Defeated Richmond 28-21; next at Jack Britt
15. Millbrook (1-0)
Previous rank: 20
Defeated Garner 34-13; next at Heritage
16. Northeastern (1-0)
Previous rank: 22
Defeated Bertie 49-0; next vs. D.H. Conley
17. Clayton (1-0)
Previous rank: 23
Defeated Wilson Prep 52-12; next vs. Southern Nash
18. Tarboro (1-0)
Previous rank: 24
Defeated Rocky Mount 20-16; next vs. Hunt
19. Charlotte Catholic (1-0)
Previous rank: 25
20. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (0-1)
Previous rank: 7
Lost 24-19 to Grayson (Ga.); next at Baylor (Tenn.)
21. Northern Guilford (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated No. 21 Reidsville 47-38; next vs. No. 3 East Forsyth
22. Myers Park (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Jay M. Robinson 37-6; next at No. 2 Weddington
23. Seventy-First
Previous rank: 5
Lost 46-44 to Terry Sanford; next vs. Cape Fear
24. South Point (1-0)
Previous rank: unranked
Defeated No. 14 Hickory 27-25; next at T.C. Roberson
25. Oak Grove (1-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Defeated Ledford 49-0; next vs. Reagan