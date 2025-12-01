High School

Final 2025 Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings

Lake Oswego's dominating win in the Class 6A final makes them the obvious choice for No. 1; Silverton moves up to No. 2 with 5A title win

René Ferrán

Lake Oswego coach Steve Coury shares a moment with star running back LaMarcus Bell following the Class 6A state final.
Lake Oswego coach Steve Coury shares a moment with star running back LaMarcus Bell following the Class 6A state final. / René Ferrán

Lake Oswego cemented its spot atop the final High School On SI Oregon Top 25 football rankings with a dominant performance in the Class 6A state championship game, routing Central Catholic 35-6 to win the third title in school history.

Silverton moved up to No. 2 by upsetting previously undefeated Summit 24-14 in the 5A final. Also climbing up the rankings were a pair of unbeaten state champions — Cascade (13-0 at 4A) at No. 7 and Cascade Christian (13-0 at 3A) at No. 9.

1. Lake Oswego (12-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. No. 3 Central Catholic 35-6

The Lakers jumped out to a 35-0 lead midway through the third quarter, manhandling the Rams to capture their first Class 6A state title since 2018. Utah-bound senior RB LaMarcus Bell ran for 126 yards and a touchdown, and the defense held Central Catholic out of the end zone until the game’s final play, limiting the Rams to 166 total yards.

2. Silverton (12-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Def. No. 5 Summit 24-14

The Foxes reveled in the underdog role against previously undefeated Summit in the 5A state final, getting a gritty performance from senior QB Chase Dominguez (21-of-27 for 239 yards and two touchdowns) and a solid night from the defense, which held the Storm to 283 total yards.

3. Central Catholic (10-3)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Lake Oswego 35-6

Senior RB KK Sombe’s 21-yard touchdown run as the clock hit triple zeroes allowed the Rams to avoid being the first 6A team to be shut out in a state championship game since 2014.

4. West Linn (11-1)

Previous ranking: 4

5. Summit (12-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Silverton 24-14

The Storm gave up 21 unanswered points to fall behind 21-7, and their comeback stalled when Silverton recovered an onside kick following senior RB Jude Anderson’s 17-yard TD run with 3:59 to play.

6. Nelson (10-2)

Previous ranking: 5

7. Cascade (13-0)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Def. No. 16 Henley 52-0

Senior tailback Bryce Kuenzi capped a comeback season for the ages by running for 127 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a school-record 2,283 yards and 34 touchdowns just 13 months after tearing the ACL in his left knee.

8. Willamette (10-1)

Previous ranking: 6

9. Cascade Christian (13-0)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. No. 18 Burns 35-28

The Challengers won their third 3A state championship in four years — all with undefeated seasons — as Deryk Farmer hit Alex Fiannaca from 24 yards out with 3:33 remaining to break a 22-22 tie.

10. Mountain View (10-2)

Previous ranking: 9

11. Jesuit (8-3)

Previous ranking: 11

12. Churchill (8-4)

Previous ranking: 13

13. Wilsonville (9-2)

Previous ranking: 14

14. Lakeridge (6-5)

Previous ranking: 15

15. Tualatin (6-4)

Previous ranking: 16

16. Henley (9-3)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Cascade 52-0

The Hornets lost their talisman — senior QB/S Joe Janney, the Big Sky Conference offensive player of the year — to a shoulder injury early in the second quarter and never recovered, finishing with just 164 total yards and two turnovers.

17. South Medford (8-4)

Previous ranking: 18

18. Burns (11-2)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Lost to No. 9 Cascade Christian 38-31

The defending champs did not relinquish their title without a fight, with Jack Wright hooking up with Coltin Miller for a third long touchdown pass with 1:20 left to draw within one score, then recovering an onside kick before the comeback fizzled out.

19. Scappoose (10-2)

Previous ranking: 19

20. Marshfield (10-2)

Previous ranking: 20

21. Banks (11-1)

Previous ranking: 21

22. Thurston (10-2)

Previous ranking: 22

23. Grants Pass (7-4)

Previous ranking: 23

24. Lebanon (8-2)

Previous ranking: 24

25. Mountainside (6-4)

Previous ranking: 25

Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter

Published
René Ferrán
RENÉ FERRÁN

René Ferrán has written about high school sports in the Pacific Northwest since 1993, with his work featured at the Idaho Press Tribune, Tri-City Herald, Seattle Times, Tacoma News Tribune, The Columbian and The Oregonian before he joined SBLive Sports in 2020.

Home/Oregon