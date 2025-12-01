Final 2025 Oregon High School Football Top 25 State Rankings
Lake Oswego cemented its spot atop the final High School On SI Oregon Top 25 football rankings with a dominant performance in the Class 6A state championship game, routing Central Catholic 35-6 to win the third title in school history.
Silverton moved up to No. 2 by upsetting previously undefeated Summit 24-14 in the 5A final. Also climbing up the rankings were a pair of unbeaten state champions — Cascade (13-0 at 4A) at No. 7 and Cascade Christian (13-0 at 3A) at No. 9.
1. Lake Oswego (12-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 3 Central Catholic 35-6
The Lakers jumped out to a 35-0 lead midway through the third quarter, manhandling the Rams to capture their first Class 6A state title since 2018. Utah-bound senior RB LaMarcus Bell ran for 126 yards and a touchdown, and the defense held Central Catholic out of the end zone until the game’s final play, limiting the Rams to 166 total yards.
2. Silverton (12-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. No. 5 Summit 24-14
The Foxes reveled in the underdog role against previously undefeated Summit in the 5A state final, getting a gritty performance from senior QB Chase Dominguez (21-of-27 for 239 yards and two touchdowns) and a solid night from the defense, which held the Storm to 283 total yards.
3. Central Catholic (10-3)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Lake Oswego 35-6
Senior RB KK Sombe’s 21-yard touchdown run as the clock hit triple zeroes allowed the Rams to avoid being the first 6A team to be shut out in a state championship game since 2014.
4. West Linn (11-1)
Previous ranking: 4
5. Summit (12-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Silverton 24-14
The Storm gave up 21 unanswered points to fall behind 21-7, and their comeback stalled when Silverton recovered an onside kick following senior RB Jude Anderson’s 17-yard TD run with 3:59 to play.
6. Nelson (10-2)
Previous ranking: 5
7. Cascade (13-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. No. 16 Henley 52-0
Senior tailback Bryce Kuenzi capped a comeback season for the ages by running for 127 yards and two touchdowns, finishing with a school-record 2,283 yards and 34 touchdowns just 13 months after tearing the ACL in his left knee.
8. Willamette (10-1)
Previous ranking: 6
9. Cascade Christian (13-0)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. No. 18 Burns 35-28
The Challengers won their third 3A state championship in four years — all with undefeated seasons — as Deryk Farmer hit Alex Fiannaca from 24 yards out with 3:33 remaining to break a 22-22 tie.
10. Mountain View (10-2)
Previous ranking: 9
11. Jesuit (8-3)
Previous ranking: 11
12. Churchill (8-4)
Previous ranking: 13
13. Wilsonville (9-2)
Previous ranking: 14
14. Lakeridge (6-5)
Previous ranking: 15
15. Tualatin (6-4)
Previous ranking: 16
16. Henley (9-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to No. 7 Cascade 52-0
The Hornets lost their talisman — senior QB/S Joe Janney, the Big Sky Conference offensive player of the year — to a shoulder injury early in the second quarter and never recovered, finishing with just 164 total yards and two turnovers.
17. South Medford (8-4)
Previous ranking: 18
18. Burns (11-2)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Lost to No. 9 Cascade Christian 38-31
The defending champs did not relinquish their title without a fight, with Jack Wright hooking up with Coltin Miller for a third long touchdown pass with 1:20 left to draw within one score, then recovering an onside kick before the comeback fizzled out.
19. Scappoose (10-2)
Previous ranking: 19
20. Marshfield (10-2)
Previous ranking: 20
21. Banks (11-1)
Previous ranking: 21
22. Thurston (10-2)
Previous ranking: 22
23. Grants Pass (7-4)
Previous ranking: 23
24. Lebanon (8-2)
Previous ranking: 24
25. Mountainside (6-4)
Previous ranking: 25
–
Sign Up for High School On SI’s Free Daily Newsletters: https://www.si.com/high-school/newsletter