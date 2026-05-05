The 2026 North Carolina high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedule. The first round begins on May 5.

The playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Burlington Athletic Stadium.

2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

May 5: First Round

May 8: Second Round

May 12: Third Round

May 15: Fourth Round

May 19-23: Regionals

May 27-30: State Championships

North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 5

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

First Round - May 5

No. 1 Falls Lake Academy vs. No. 16 Rocky Mount Preparatory

No. 8 Vance Charter School vs. No. 9 Cape Hatteras

No. 4 Southeast Halifax vs. No. 13 Weldon

No. 5 East Columbus vs. No. 12 Mattamuskeet

No. 3 Northside - Pinetown vs. No. 14 Jones Senior

No. 6 Oxford Preparatory vs. No. 11 Wilson Prep

No. 2 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 15 North Edgecombe

No. 7 Hobgood Academy vs. No. 10 North East Carolina Prep

No. 1 North Carolina Leadership Academy vs. No. 16 Hiwassee Dam

No. 8 Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy vs. No. 9 Jackson Day School

No. 4 Clover Garden vs. No. 13 Southern Wake Academy

No. 5 Chatham Central vs. No. 12 Rosman

No. 3 Andrews vs. No. 14 South Davidson

No. 6 Robbinsville vs. No. 11 North Stokes

No. 2 Chatham Charter vs. No. 15 Millennium Charter Academy

No. 7 River Mill Academy vs. No. 10 Bethany Community

First Round - May 5

No. 16 Camden County vs. No. 17 Northwest Halifax

No. 9 East Wake Academy vs. No. 24 Lejeune

No. 12 Pamlico County vs. No. 21 Roxboro Community

No. 13 North Duplin vs. No. 20 Eno River Academy

No. 14 Gates County vs. No. 19 Tarboro

No. 11 East Bladen vs. No. 22 West Columbus

No. 10 Southside vs. No. 23 Lakewood

No. 15 John A. Holmes vs. No. 18 Franklin Academy

No. 16 Gray Stone Day vs. No. 17 Mitchell

No. 9 East Wilkes vs. No. 24 Albemarle

No. 12 Christ the King vs. No. 21 Avery County

No. 13 Highland Tech vs. No. 20 Alleghany

No. 14 Swain County vs. No. 19 Bradford Preparatory School

No. 11 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 22 Langtree Charter Academy

No. 10 Starmount vs. No. 23 North Rowan

No. 15 Elkin vs. No. 18 Murphy

First Round - May 5

No. 16 Wallace-Rose Hill vs. No. 17 Louisburg

No. 9 South Lenoir vs. No. 24 North Carolina School of Science & Math

No. 12 Wake Preparatory Academy vs. No. 21 Pasquotank County

No. 13 Providence Grove vs. No. 20 Bartlett Yancey

No. 14 Farmville Central vs. No. 19 Heide Trask

No. 11 Northwood vs. No. 22 North Moore

No. 10 Eastern Randolph vs. No. 23 Northeastern

No. 15 South Columbus vs. No. 18 James Kenan

No. 16 Piedmont Community Charter vs. No. 17 East Surry

No. 9 Union Academy vs. No. 24 Mount Airy

No. 12 Patton vs. No. 21 Draughn

No. 13 Chase vs. No. 20 East Davidson

No. 14 Madison vs. No. 19 Shelby

No. 11 Pine Lake Preparatory vs. No. 22 Thomasville

No. 10 Polk County vs. No. 23 Charles D. Owen

No. 15 West Lincoln vs. No. 18 Hendersonville

First Round - May 5

No. 16 North Lenoir vs. No. 17 Ledford Senior

No. 9 Clinton vs. No. 24 Jordan-Matthews

No. 12 Roanoke Rapids vs. No. 21 Fairmont

No. 13 First Flight vs. No. 20 West Craven

No. 14 Anson vs. No. 19 Red Springs

No. 11 Nash Central vs. No. 22 Carrboro

No. 10 Morehead vs. No. 23 Washington

No. 15 Southwest Onslow vs. No. 18 Reidsville

No. 16 East Gaston vs. No. 17 West Stokes

No. 9 Newton-Conover vs. No. 24 Maiden

No. 12 Forbush vs. No. 21 East Henderson

No. 13 Hibriten vs. No. 20 Wilkes Central

No. 14 East Burke vs. No. 19 North Surry

No. 11 Tuscola vs. No. 22 Bandys

No. 10 Brevard vs. No. 23 West Iredell

No. 15 Mount Pleasant vs. No. 18 Ashe County

First Round - May 5

No. 16 St. Pauls vs. No. 17 Southeast Alamance

No. 9 Seaforth vs. No. 24 Richlands

No. 12 Western Alamance vs. No. 21 Montgomery Central

No. 13 West Carteret vs. No. 20 Dixon

No. 14 Havelock vs. No. 19 Eastern Alamance

No. 11 Person vs. No. 22 Southern Guilford

No. 10 Southern Nash vs. No. 23 Fike

No. 15 South Granville vs. No. 18 Croatan

No. 16 Atkins vs. No. 17 Parkwood

No. 9 North Gaston vs. No. 24 Concord

No. 12 Jesse Carson vs. No. 21 Smoky Mountain

No. 13 Erwin vs. No. 20 Enka

No. 14 Northwest Cabarrus vs. No. 19 Forestview

No. 11 Franklin vs. No. 22 Jay M. Robinson

No. 10 Hickory vs. No. 23 Forest Hills

No. 15 North Buncombe vs. No. 18 North Henderson

First Round - May 5

No. 16 West Johnston vs. No. 17 Franklinton

No. 9 Triton vs. No. 24 E.E. Smith

No. 12 Southern Alamance vs. No. 21 Western Harnett

No. 13 Middle Creek vs. No. 20 Seventy-First

No. 14 Swansboro vs. No. 19 Northern

No. 11 Harnett Central vs. No. 22 East Chapel Hill

No. 10 Jacksonville vs. No. 23 Felton Grove

No. 15 South Johnston vs. No. 18 Northern Nash

No. 16 Scotland vs. No. 17 Asheboro

No. 9 Watauga vs. No. 24 Dudley

No. 12 Ragsdale vs. No. 21 North Iredell

No. 13 Kings Mountain vs. No. 20 Ashbrook

No. 14 Northern Guilford vs. No. 19 Freedom

No. 11 Central Cabarrus vs. No. 22 Glenn

No. 10 Mount Tabor vs. No. 23 Piedmont

No. 15 Sun Valley vs. No. 18 Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

First Round - May 5

No. 16 Weddington vs. No. 17 Mooresville

No. 9 Cox Mill vs. No. 24 McDowell

No. 12 East Forsyth vs. No. 21 Independence

No. 13 Davie County vs. No. 20 R.J. Reynolds

No. 14 Hopewell vs. No. 19 Ballantyne Ridge

No. 11 David W. Butler vs. No. 22 Page

No. 10 A.L. Brown vs. No. 23 West Mecklenburg

No. 15 South Iredell vs. No. 18 West Cabarrus

No. 16 Purnell Swett vs. No. 17 Riverside

No. 9 Clayton vs. No. 24 Lumberton

No. 12 Cape Fear vs. No. 21 East Wake

No. 10 Fuquay - Varina vs. No. 23 Ashley

No. 11 Cleveland vs. No. 22 Overhills

No. 14 Cary vs. No. 19 New Bern

No. 15 North Brunswick vs. No. 18 Jack Britt

First Round - May 5

No. 8 Jordan vs. No. 9 South Mecklenburg

No. 5 Hough vs. No. 12 Mallard Creek

No. 6 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 11 East Mecklenburg

No. 7 Pinecrest vs. No. 10 Palisades

No. 8 Green Level vs. No. 9 Millbrook

No. 5 Wakefield vs. No. 12 Rolesville

No. 6 Apex Friendship vs. No. 11 Apex

No. 7 Leesville Road vs. No. 10 Willow Spring

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