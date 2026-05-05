North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 5
The 2026 North Carolina high school baseball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedule. The first round begins on May 5.
The playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule
May 5: First Round
May 8: Second Round
May 12: Third Round
May 15: Fourth Round
May 19-23: Regionals
May 27-30: State Championships
North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Baseball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 5
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)
First Round - May 5
No. 1 Falls Lake Academy vs. No. 16 Rocky Mount Preparatory
No. 8 Vance Charter School vs. No. 9 Cape Hatteras
No. 4 Southeast Halifax vs. No. 13 Weldon
No. 5 East Columbus vs. No. 12 Mattamuskeet
No. 3 Northside - Pinetown vs. No. 14 Jones Senior
No. 6 Oxford Preparatory vs. No. 11 Wilson Prep
No. 2 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 15 North Edgecombe
No. 7 Hobgood Academy vs. No. 10 North East Carolina Prep
No. 1 North Carolina Leadership Academy vs. No. 16 Hiwassee Dam
No. 8 Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy vs. No. 9 Jackson Day School
No. 4 Clover Garden vs. No. 13 Southern Wake Academy
No. 5 Chatham Central vs. No. 12 Rosman
No. 3 Andrews vs. No. 14 South Davidson
No. 6 Robbinsville vs. No. 11 North Stokes
No. 2 Chatham Charter vs. No. 15 Millennium Charter Academy
No. 7 River Mill Academy vs. No. 10 Bethany Community
CLASS 2A BRACKET
First Round - May 5
No. 16 Camden County vs. No. 17 Northwest Halifax
No. 9 East Wake Academy vs. No. 24 Lejeune
No. 12 Pamlico County vs. No. 21 Roxboro Community
No. 13 North Duplin vs. No. 20 Eno River Academy
No. 14 Gates County vs. No. 19 Tarboro
No. 11 East Bladen vs. No. 22 West Columbus
No. 10 Southside vs. No. 23 Lakewood
No. 15 John A. Holmes vs. No. 18 Franklin Academy
No. 16 Gray Stone Day vs. No. 17 Mitchell
No. 9 East Wilkes vs. No. 24 Albemarle
No. 12 Christ the King vs. No. 21 Avery County
No. 13 Highland Tech vs. No. 20 Alleghany
No. 14 Swain County vs. No. 19 Bradford Preparatory School
No. 11 Bishop McGuinness vs. No. 22 Langtree Charter Academy
No. 10 Starmount vs. No. 23 North Rowan
No. 15 Elkin vs. No. 18 Murphy
CLASS 3A BRACKET
First Round - May 5
No. 16 Wallace-Rose Hill vs. No. 17 Louisburg
No. 9 South Lenoir vs. No. 24 North Carolina School of Science & Math
No. 12 Wake Preparatory Academy vs. No. 21 Pasquotank County
No. 13 Providence Grove vs. No. 20 Bartlett Yancey
No. 14 Farmville Central vs. No. 19 Heide Trask
No. 11 Northwood vs. No. 22 North Moore
No. 10 Eastern Randolph vs. No. 23 Northeastern
No. 15 South Columbus vs. No. 18 James Kenan
No. 16 Piedmont Community Charter vs. No. 17 East Surry
No. 9 Union Academy vs. No. 24 Mount Airy
No. 12 Patton vs. No. 21 Draughn
No. 13 Chase vs. No. 20 East Davidson
No. 14 Madison vs. No. 19 Shelby
No. 11 Pine Lake Preparatory vs. No. 22 Thomasville
No. 10 Polk County vs. No. 23 Charles D. Owen
No. 15 West Lincoln vs. No. 18 Hendersonville
CLASS 4A BRACKET
First Round - May 5
No. 16 North Lenoir vs. No. 17 Ledford Senior
No. 9 Clinton vs. No. 24 Jordan-Matthews
No. 12 Roanoke Rapids vs. No. 21 Fairmont
No. 13 First Flight vs. No. 20 West Craven
No. 14 Anson vs. No. 19 Red Springs
No. 11 Nash Central vs. No. 22 Carrboro
No. 10 Morehead vs. No. 23 Washington
No. 15 Southwest Onslow vs. No. 18 Reidsville
No. 16 East Gaston vs. No. 17 West Stokes
No. 9 Newton-Conover vs. No. 24 Maiden
No. 12 Forbush vs. No. 21 East Henderson
No. 13 Hibriten vs. No. 20 Wilkes Central
No. 14 East Burke vs. No. 19 North Surry
No. 11 Tuscola vs. No. 22 Bandys
No. 10 Brevard vs. No. 23 West Iredell
No. 15 Mount Pleasant vs. No. 18 Ashe County
CLASS 5A BRACKET
First Round - May 5
No. 16 St. Pauls vs. No. 17 Southeast Alamance
No. 9 Seaforth vs. No. 24 Richlands
No. 12 Western Alamance vs. No. 21 Montgomery Central
No. 13 West Carteret vs. No. 20 Dixon
No. 14 Havelock vs. No. 19 Eastern Alamance
No. 11 Person vs. No. 22 Southern Guilford
No. 10 Southern Nash vs. No. 23 Fike
No. 15 South Granville vs. No. 18 Croatan
No. 16 Atkins vs. No. 17 Parkwood
No. 9 North Gaston vs. No. 24 Concord
No. 12 Jesse Carson vs. No. 21 Smoky Mountain
No. 13 Erwin vs. No. 20 Enka
No. 14 Northwest Cabarrus vs. No. 19 Forestview
No. 11 Franklin vs. No. 22 Jay M. Robinson
No. 10 Hickory vs. No. 23 Forest Hills
No. 15 North Buncombe vs. No. 18 North Henderson
CLASS 6A BRACKET
First Round - May 5
No. 16 West Johnston vs. No. 17 Franklinton
No. 9 Triton vs. No. 24 E.E. Smith
No. 12 Southern Alamance vs. No. 21 Western Harnett
No. 13 Middle Creek vs. No. 20 Seventy-First
No. 14 Swansboro vs. No. 19 Northern
No. 11 Harnett Central vs. No. 22 East Chapel Hill
No. 10 Jacksonville vs. No. 23 Felton Grove
No. 15 South Johnston vs. No. 18 Northern Nash
No. 16 Scotland vs. No. 17 Asheboro
No. 9 Watauga vs. No. 24 Dudley
No. 12 Ragsdale vs. No. 21 North Iredell
No. 13 Kings Mountain vs. No. 20 Ashbrook
No. 14 Northern Guilford vs. No. 19 Freedom
No. 11 Central Cabarrus vs. No. 22 Glenn
No. 10 Mount Tabor vs. No. 23 Piedmont
No. 15 Sun Valley vs. No. 18 Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
CLASS 7A BRACKET
First Round - May 5
No. 16 Weddington vs. No. 17 Mooresville
No. 9 Cox Mill vs. No. 24 McDowell
No. 12 East Forsyth vs. No. 21 Independence
No. 13 Davie County vs. No. 20 R.J. Reynolds
No. 14 Hopewell vs. No. 19 Ballantyne Ridge
No. 11 David W. Butler vs. No. 22 Page
No. 10 A.L. Brown vs. No. 23 West Mecklenburg
No. 15 South Iredell vs. No. 18 West Cabarrus
No. 16 Purnell Swett vs. No. 17 Riverside
No. 9 Clayton vs. No. 24 Lumberton
No. 12 Cape Fear vs. No. 21 East Wake
No. 10 Fuquay - Varina vs. No. 23 Ashley
No. 11 Cleveland vs. No. 22 Overhills
No. 14 Cary vs. No. 19 New Bern
No. 15 North Brunswick vs. No. 18 Jack Britt
CLASS 8A BRACKET
First Round - May 5
No. 8 Jordan vs. No. 9 South Mecklenburg
No. 5 Hough vs. No. 12 Mallard Creek
No. 6 Northwest Guilford vs. No. 11 East Mecklenburg
No. 7 Pinecrest vs. No. 10 Palisades
No. 8 Green Level vs. No. 9 Millbrook
No. 5 Wakefield vs. No. 12 Rolesville
No. 6 Apex Friendship vs. No. 11 Apex
No. 7 Leesville Road vs. No. 10 Willow Spring
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Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.