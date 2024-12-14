North Carolina (NCHSAA) high school football state championships: Championship schedule, brackets, scores

🚨State Championship Schedule 🚨



Friday, December 20, 2024

7:00 PM | 4A Championship | Kenan Stadium – UNC-Chapel Hill | 5 Rolesville vs. 1 Grimsley



Saturday, December 21, 2024

11:00 AM | 3A Championship | Carter-Finley Stadium – NC State University | 2 Seventy-First vs. 8…