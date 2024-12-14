North Carolina (NCHSAA) high school football state championships: Championship schedule, brackets, scores
The 2024 North Carolina high school football playoffs have reached the final week — the State Championships at UNC-Chapel Hill's Kenan Stadium and NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium. NCHSAA's state championship finals 1A-4A will be on Dec. 20-21 between the two aforementioned two locations.
You can follow all of the NCHSAA football state championship games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here are the North Carolina high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each classification's championship tilt:
CLASS 4A
Championship game
Grimsley vs. Rolesville
Friday, Dec. 20
7:00 p.m.
CLASS 3A
Championship game
Seventy-First vs. West Charlotte
Saturday, Dec. 21
11:00 a.m.
CLASS 2A
Championship game
Monroe vs. Northeastern
Saturday, Dec. 21
6:30 p.m.
CLASS 1A
Championship game
Corvian Community vs. Tarboro
Saturday, Dec. 21
3:00 p.m.
