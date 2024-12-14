High School

North Carolina (NCHSAA) high school football state championships: Championship schedule, brackets, scores

Here is the schedule for the 2024 North Carolina high school football state championship games

Andy Villamarzo

It's no leap to state that Mount Tabor at Grimsley will be one of the top match-up early in the North Carolina high school football season.
It's no leap to state that Mount Tabor at Grimsley will be one of the top match-up early in the North Carolina high school football season. / Anthony Wooten

The 2024 North Carolina high school football playoffs have reached the final week — the State Championships at UNC-Chapel Hill's Kenan Stadium and NC State's Carter-Finley Stadium. NCHSAA's state championship finals 1A-4A will be on Dec. 20-21 between the two aforementioned two locations.

You can follow all of the NCHSAA football state championship games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive North Carolina High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here are the North Carolina high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times for each classification's championship tilt: 

CLASS 4A

Championship game

Grimsley vs. Rolesville

Friday, Dec. 20

7:00 p.m.

CLASS 3A

Championship game

Seventy-First vs. West Charlotte

Saturday, Dec. 21

11:00 a.m.

CLASS 2A

Championship game

Monroe vs. Northeastern

Saturday, Dec. 21

6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Championship game

Corvian Community vs. Tarboro

Saturday, Dec. 21

3:00 p.m.

Follow SBLive Connecticut throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveconn

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/North Carolina