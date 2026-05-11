The 2026 North Carolina high school softball state playoff brackets are out, and High School On SI has all eight brackets with matchups and schedules for every team.

The first round begins on May 5, and the playoffs will culminate with the NCHSAA state championships being played May 27-30 at Duke University in Durham.

2026 North Carolina High School Baseball State Tournament Schedule

May 5: First Round

May 8: Second Round

May 12: Third Round

May 15: Fourth Round

May 19-23: Regionals

May 27-30: State Championships

North Carolina (NCHSAA) High School Softball 2026 State Playoff Brackets, Matchups, Schedule - May 11

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view full bracket details)

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 Bear Grass Charter vs. No. 5 Vance Charter

No. 3 East Columbus vs. No. 2 Northside - Pinetown

No. 1 Robbinsville vs. No. 5 Falls Lake Academy

No. 6 Bethany Community vs. No. 2 Oxford Preperatory

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 North Duplin vs. No. 8 Camden County

No. 5 Rosewood vs. No. 4 East Carteret

No. 3 Perquimans vs. No. 11 Pamlico County

No. 10 Franklin Academy vs. No. 2 Manteo

No. 1 South Stanly vs. No. 9 East Wilkes

No. 5 South Stokes vs. No. 4 Starmount

No. 3 Swain County vs. No. 6 Murphy

No. 7 Highland Tech vs. No. 2 Roxboro Community

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 Midway vs. No. 9 Providence

No. 12 Wallace-Rose Hill vs. No. 4 Heide Trask

No. 3 Farmville Central vs. No. 11 Ayden - Grifton

No. 10 Northwood vs. No. 2 McMichael

No. 1 West Lincoln vs. No. 8 Union Academy

No. 5 Draughn vs No. 4 Pine Lake Preperatory

No. 3 West Davidson vs. No. 11 East Surry

No. 7 Walkertown vs. No. 2 West Wilkes

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 Randleman vs. No. 9 Nash Central

No. 5 Bunn vs. No. 4 East Duplin

No. 3 Southwest Onslow vs. No. 6 Roanoke Rapids

No. 7 Ledford Senior vs. No. 2 Central Davidson

No. 1 West Stokes vs. No. 8 Forbush

No. 5 Pisgah vs. No. 4 West Stanly

No. 19 North Surry vs. No. 11 Foard

No. 10 Mount Pleasant vs. No, 2 Bunker Hill

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 Southeast Alamance vs. No. 8 C.B. Aycock

No. 5 Seaforth vs. No. 4 Rockingham County

No. 3 Eastern Alamance vs. No. 6 West Carteret

No. 7 South Brunswick vs. No. 2 Southern Nash

No. 1 Enka vs. No. 9 Oak Grove

No. 5 Crest vs. No. 13 West Rowan

No. 3 North Davidson vs. No. 6 Franklin

No. 10 East Rowan vs. No. 2 North Lincoln

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 Union Pines vs. No. 9 South Johnston

No. 5 South View vs. No. 4 Gray's Creek

No. 3 J.H. Rose vs. No. 6 Harnett Central

No. 7 Triton vs. No. 2 West Brunswick

No. 1 Kings Mountain vs. No. 8 Charlotte Catholic

No. 5 Alexander vs. No. 13 T.C. Roberson

No. 3 Piedmont vs. No. 6 Central Cabarrus

No. 10 A.C. Reynolds vs. No. 2 South Caldwell

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 D.H. Conley vs. No. 8 Wake Forest

No. 5 Purnell Sweet vs. No. 4 Cleveland

No. 3 Heritage vs. No. 6 Topsail

No. 7 South Central vs. No. 2 New Bern

No. 1 Weddington vs. No. 8 Mooresville

No. 5 A.L. Brown vs. No. 4 Hickory Ridge

No. 3 East Forsyth vs. No. 11 Porter Ridge

No. 7 Ronald Reagan vs. No. 2 South Iredell

Third Round - May 12

No. 1 Willow Spring vs. No. 4 Hoggard

No. 3 E.A. Laney vs. No. 2 Cornith Holders

No. 1 Providence vs. No. 4 Hough

No. 3 West Forsyth vs. No. 2 Apex Friendship

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