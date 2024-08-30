High School

North Carolina State Board of Education to vote on NIL next week

According to a report, the vote is scheduled to take place on Thursday regarding name, image, likeness

Andy Villamarzo

Come by the end of Thursday of next week and just turning the page into September, public school athletes in the state of North Carolina will be able to profit off of name, image and likeness. 

According to a report by the High School OT's Nick Stevens, the North Carolina State Board of Education will be voting on a new NIL policy. The presentation is expected to be given on Wednesday, with a vote on the policy the following day.

Back in June, the board passed a temporary bylaw banning all NIL activities for student-athletes throughout North Carolina. The proposed rules that will be presented, per the report, will be very similar to what was passed initially by the NCHSAA back in the late spring.

Down below is the proposal that was previous passed by the NCHSAA:

The NCHSAA’s proposal required athletes, along with parents/custodians, coaches, athletic directors and principals to complete the National Federation of High Schools’ NIL course annually. Students would then be allowed to use NIL to profit from things like appearances, autographs, camps and clinics, group licensing deals, social media and product endorsements.

School staff, including all coaches, could not use NIL for recruitment or enrollment, nor act as a student-athletes’ agent or marketing representative. Student athletes would also be prohibited from using their NIL in certain fields or companies, like those involving cannabis, alcohol, gambling or adult entertainment. Violation of the policy will trigger a 60-day suspension. 

Students would also be required to disclose NIL agreements with their respective schools and athletic director. The athletic director must submit those to the NCHSAA electronically.

