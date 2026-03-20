Arkansas High School Hires Ex-NFL Player As Head Football Coach

An Arkansas high school football program has named former NFL wide receiver Anthony Lucas as its new head coach.

Lucas, who was inducted into the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2019, was named the new head football coach at Fayetteville High School. He played for the Razorbacks before a three-year NFL career that included stints with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys.

“We are truly excited to welcome Coach Anthony Lucas and his family to Fayetteville,” school athletic director Steve Janski said. “His heart for the people, passion for the game and commitment to building young men make him the right leader for our program and our community.”

🚨 BIG NEWS 🚨



We are beyond excited to announce our new Head Football Coach — Anthony Lucas!



“New chapter, new standard. Same love for the game. My family and I are grateful for the opportunity. Let’s build something special. Go Purple Dogs.” – Coach Anthony Lucas 💜🐾



The… pic.twitter.com/cbtSb95RIQ — FHS Bulldogs (@FayBulldogs) March 19, 2026

Lucas helped lead Pulaski Academy to state championships in 2021 and again in 2022 after replacing Kevin Kelley as head coach. He had spent nine seasons working under Kelley, as the team won six titles between 2014-2020.

'New Chapter, New Standard,' Says Former Arkansas Razorback Standout

“New chapter, new standard,” Lucas said. “Same love for the game. My family and I are grateful for the opportunity. Let’s build something special. Go Purple Dogs.”

Pulaski Academy sent out message wishing Lucas “the very best” moving forward while noting they have “begun an extensive search” for the next head footbal coach “with a focus on continuing the strong tradition and future success of the program.”

“Over the past 14 years, Coach Lucas has made a lasting impact on Bruin Football and the broader PA community,” the message on Facebook read. “His leadership, character and commitment to student-athletes have shaped generations of students both on and off the field. We are grateful for his contributions and the standard of excellence he helped establish.”

Lucas will be replacing another former Arkansas Razorback star in Casey Dick, as Dick resigned following this past season to take over at Rockwall in Texas. The Purple Dogs won the Arkansas high school football Class 7A title in 2023 with a 13-0 record under Dick’s guidance.

Fayetteville Won Seven Games Last Year, State Title In 2023

Fayetteville went 7-5 last year, falling to Bryant in the postseason after defeating Pulaski Academy, 58-22. They are set to return starting quarterback Hank Hendrix, who threw for 3,602 yards and 32 touchdowns as a junior, along with 500-yard rusher Terrence Garden.

During his career at Arkansas, Lucas twice was named all-SEC, including first team honors in 1999. He made the Arkansas All-Decade Team and was a freshman all-SEC player in 1995, ranking second all-time in receiving yards at the school.

Selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2000 NFL Draft, Lucas was waived after spending the entire season on the PUP list. The Cowboys claimed him in 2001 before placing him on the practice squad.

Lucas attended McCall High School in Louisiana.