One-time Grimsley star named AP college football national player of the week

Quarterback Alonza Barnett III led James Madison to program records with seven touchdowns and 487 offensive yards

Gary Adornato

James Madison Dukes quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) looks to pass in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. He led the Dukes to a 70-50 win over North Carolina and school records for touchdowns (7) and offensive yards (487). He played his high school football at Grimsley High (North Carolina).
Alonzo Barnett III, who was the MVP of the 2020 NCHSAA Class 4A state championship game while playing for Grimsley High School, is making the Whirlies proud once again after being named the Associated Press National Player of the Week in college football after an amazing performance for James Madison in the Dukes' 70-50 win over the University of North Carolina, last Saturday.

Barnett led the James Madison offense to a school record 487 yards in offense and seven touchdowns as the Dukes overran the UNC defense on its home turf in Chapel Hill.

Barnett completed 22-of-34 passes for 388 yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions. He also two rushes for 99 yards and two scores. The standout performance came in just his fourth career college start.

He led the Whirlies to three playoff appearances. In addition 2020 state championship, Grimsley reached the 2019 state semifinals and the second round in 2021 with Barnett at quarterback. As a senior he was named the Greensboro News & Record Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time Metro 4A Offensive Player of the Year.

