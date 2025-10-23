Reckless Driving to Blame for Death of Three North Carolina High School Football Players
Two sisters who were racing one another led to the tragic deaths of three North Carolina high school football players earlier this month.
According to a report by WRAL.com, sisters Dymond Nekiya Monroe was driving the 2024 Honda Civic that was carrying E.E. Smith High School football players Trevor Merritt, Jai;Hyon Elliott and Nick Williams.
Monroe was bringing the three to a birthday celebration when the vehicle hit a telephone poll, continued down the sidewalk of the street and struck a tree. While Monroe is still recovering in a local hospital, she has been charged by authorities with speeding, driving recklessly and without valid insurance and racing at the time of the crash.
Serious Charges Await Drivers Involved in Tragedy
Police have indicated that both drivers - Monroe and Destini Rhinada Genwright - were speeding, driving recklessly and without valid insurance, and racing at the time of the crash. Monroe has also been charged with three counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Genwright has been released on bond after turning herself into the Cumberland County Detention Center earlier this week. She has been charged with willful speed competition, speeding, careless and reckless driving, and insurance violation.
The Fayetteville Police Department has indicated that Monroe and Genwright are sisters. Monroe has a previous speeding charge on her record, which came on the same road as the accident.
Trio Were All Part of E.E. Smith Football Team
All three of the victims were members of the E.E. Smith football team. Merritt, a senior, had recorded five quarterback sacks and 22 tackles in four games while Elliott had 16 tackles and Williams had played in two games with a rushing attempt and three pass attempts.
The Golden Bulls were 2-3 at the time of the tragic accident, and have lost trhee straight since including a forfeit back on October 14 vs. Seventy-First. They are scheduled to face Douglas Byrd on Friday and Westover next week to close out the regular season.